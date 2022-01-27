A simple component for making elements draggable.

<Draggable> < div > I can now be moved around! </ div > </ Draggable >

Version Compatibility 4.x React 16.3+ 3.x React 15-16 2.x React 0.14 - 15 1.x React 0.13 - 0.14 0.x React 0.10 - 0.13

Technical Documentation

Installing

$ npm install react-draggable

If you aren't using browserify/webpack, a UMD version of react-draggable is available. It is updated per-release only. This bundle is also what is loaded when installing from npm. It expects external React and ReactDOM .

If you want a UMD version of the latest master revision, you can generate it yourself from master by cloning this repository and running $ make . This will create umd dist files in the dist/ folder.

Exports

The default export is <Draggable> . At the .DraggableCore property is <DraggableCore> . Here's how to use it:

import Draggable from 'react-draggable' ; import {DraggableCore} from 'react-draggable' ; import Draggable, {DraggableCore} from 'react-draggable' ; let Draggable = require ( 'react-draggable' ); let DraggableCore = Draggable.DraggableCore;

A <Draggable> element wraps an existing element and extends it with new event handlers and styles. It does not create a wrapper element in the DOM.

Draggable items are moved using CSS Transforms. This allows items to be dragged regardless of their current positioning (relative, absolute, or static). Elements can also be moved between drags without incident.

If the item you are dragging already has a CSS Transform applied, it will be overwritten by <Draggable> . Use an intermediate wrapper ( <Draggable><span>...</span></Draggable> ) in this case.

Draggable Usage

View the Demo and its source for more.

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import Draggable from 'react-draggable' ; class App extends React . Component { eventLogger = ( e: MouseEvent, data: Object ) => { console .log( 'Event: ' , e); console .log( 'Data: ' , data); }; render() { return ( < Draggable axis = "x" handle = ".handle" defaultPosition = {{x: 0 , y: 0 }} position = {null} grid = {[25, 25 ]} scale = {1} onStart = {this.handleStart} onDrag = {this.handleDrag} onStop = {this.handleStop} > < div > < div className = "handle" > Drag from here </ div > < div > This readme is really dragging on... </ div > </ div > </ Draggable > ); } } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document .body);

Draggable API

The <Draggable/> component transparently adds draggability to its children.

Note: Only a single child is allowed or an Error will be thrown.

For the <Draggable/> component to correctly attach itself to its child, the child element must provide support for the following props:

style is used to give the transform css to the child.

is used to give the transform css to the child. className is used to apply the proper classes to the object being dragged.

is used to apply the proper classes to the object being dragged. onMouseDown , onMouseUp , onTouchStart , and onTouchEnd are used to keep track of dragging state.

React.DOM elements support the above properties by default, so you may use those elements as children without any changes. If you wish to use a React component you created, you'll need to be sure to transfer prop.

type DraggableEventHandler = ( e: Event, data: DraggableData ) => void | false ; type DraggableData = { node : HTMLElement, x : number, y : number, deltaX : number, deltaY : number, lastX : number, lastY : number }; { allowAnyClick : boolean, axis : string, bounds : {left?: number, top?: number, right?: number, bottom?: number} | string, cancel : string, defaultClassName : string, defaultClassNameDragging : string, defaultClassNameDragged : string, defaultPosition : { x : number, y : number}, disabled : boolean, grid : [number, number], handle : string, offsetParent : HTMLElement, onMouseDown : ( e: MouseEvent ) => void , onStart : DraggableEventHandler, onDrag : DraggableEventHandler, onStop : DraggableEventHandler, nodeRef : React.Ref< typeof React.Component>, position : { x : number, y : number} positionOffset : { x : number | string, y : number | string}, scale : number }

Note that sending className , style , or transform as properties will error - set them on the child element directly.

Controlled vs. Uncontrolled

<Draggable> is a 'batteries-included' component that manages its own state. If you want to completely control the lifecycle of the component, use <DraggableCore> .

For some users, they may want the nice state management that <Draggable> provides, but occasionally want to programmatically reposition their components. <Draggable> allows this customization via a system that is similar to how React handles form components.

If the prop position: {x: number, y: number} is defined, the <Draggable> will ignore its internal state and use the provided position instead. Alternatively, you can seed the position using defaultPosition . Technically, since <Draggable> works only on position deltas, you could also seed the initial position using CSS top/left .

We make one modification to the React philosophy here - we still allow dragging while a component is controlled. We then expect you to use at least an onDrag or onStop handler to synchronize state.

To disable dragging while controlled, send the prop disabled={true} - at this point the <Draggable> will operate like a completely static component.

For users that require absolute control, a <DraggableCore> element is available. This is useful as an abstraction over touch and mouse events, but with full control. <DraggableCore> has no internal state.

See React-Resizable and React-Grid-Layout for some usage examples.

<DraggableCore> is a useful building block for other libraries that simply want to abstract browser-specific quirks and receive callbacks when a user attempts to move an element. It does not set styles or transforms on itself and thus must have callbacks attached to be useful.

DraggableCore API

<DraggableCore> takes a limited subset of options:

{ allowAnyClick : boolean, cancel : string, disabled : boolean, enableUserSelectHack : boolean, offsetParent : HTMLElement, grid : [number, number], handle : string, onStart : DraggableEventHandler, onDrag : DraggableEventHandler, onStop : DraggableEventHandler, onMouseDown : ( e: MouseEvent ) => void , scale : number }

Note that there is no start position. <DraggableCore> simply calls drag handlers with the below parameters, indicating its position (as inferred from the underlying MouseEvent) and deltas. It is up to the parent to set actual positions on <DraggableCore> .

Drag callbacks ( onStart , onDrag , onStop ) are called with the same arguments as <Draggable> .

Contributing

Fork the project

Run the project in development mode: $ npm run dev

Make changes.

Add appropriate tests

$ npm test

If tests don't pass, make them pass.

Update README with appropriate docs.

Commit and PR

Release checklist

Update CHANGELOG

make release-patch , make release-minor , or make-release-major

, , or make publish

License

MIT