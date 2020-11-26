The plugin is inspired by Atom and allows you to use these beautiful tabs in your React App
just download the repo from npm
npm install react-draggable-tabs --save
You can import the Tabs component
import Tabs from "react-draggable-tabs"
...
<Tabs />
The Tabs component requires 4 props:
tabs: an array of tabs, ever tab is an object and has to contain an id and a content (string or React element), e.g.
tabs = [{id:1, content: "Tab 1"}, {id:2, content: "Tab 2"}]
moveTab(dragIndex, hoverIndex): a function handling the drag action, it receives the index in the array of the dragged item and of the landing place
selectTab(selectedIndex): handles the click event, it receives the index of the clicked tab
closeTab(selectedIndex): handles the remove event, it receives the index of the closed tab
You can also add children to the Tabs and they will be placed in the right-most position, it's useful if you want to add control buttons, for example to open a new tab.
<Tabs {/* ...*/}>
<button>+</button>
</Tabs>
Checkout the live example here