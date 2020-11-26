openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rdt

react-draggable-tabs

by Zanin Andrea
1.0.8 (see all)

Draggable atom-like tabs for React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

93

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Tabs Navigation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React draggable tabs npm version

The plugin is inspired by Atom and allows you to use these beautiful tabs in your React App screenshot of the tabs

Install

just download the repo from npm

npm install react-draggable-tabs --save

Usage

You can import the Tabs component

import Tabs from "react-draggable-tabs"

...

<Tabs />

The Tabs component requires 4 props:

  • tabs: an array of tabs, ever tab is an object and has to contain an id and a content (string or React element), e.g. tabs = [{id:1, content: "Tab 1"}, {id:2, content: "Tab 2"}]
  • moveTab(dragIndex, hoverIndex): a function handling the drag action, it receives the index in the array of the dragged item and of the landing place
  • selectTab(selectedIndex): handles the click event, it receives the index of the clicked tab
  • closeTab(selectedIndex): handles the remove event, it receives the index of the closed tab

You can also add children to the Tabs and they will be placed in the right-most position, it's useful if you want to add control buttons, for example to open a new tab.

<Tabs {/* ...*/}>
<button>+</button>
</Tabs>

Example

Checkout the live example here
Edit n0952xxo6p

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-tabsAn accessible and easy tab component for ReactJS.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
509K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@react-navigation/bottom-tabsRouting and navigation for your React Native apps
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
267K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
react-navigation-tabsTab navigators for React Navigation
GitHub Stars
325
Weekly Downloads
73K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/tabs⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
241K
@radix-ui/react-tabsAn open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
50K
ti
tab-indexerTab indexer counter with context to make tabIndex settings in a project easy.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 51 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial