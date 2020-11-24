npm install react-drag-sortable
Make a list of elements (array) sortable by drag and drop. Allows to specify a customizable placeholder to be displayed on the drop area. Allows to customize the style of items at every step (normal, being dragged, placeholder). The component supports both horizontal and vertical lists. The component uses interact.js for crossbrowser dragging (see http://interactjs.io for more details). Works with items of variables width (in %) as well as static width.
SUPPORTS IOS AND TOUCH GESTURES (tested on ipad and safari)
Import the component :
import DragSortableList from 'react-drag-sortable'
Use the component :
<DragSortableList items={list} placeholder={placeholder} onSort={onSort} dropBackTransitionDuration={0.3} type="vertical"/>
<DragSortableList items={list} onSort={onSort} type="horizontal"/>
You can pass the following properties:
var list = [
{content: (<div>test1</div>), classes:['bigger']},
{content: (<div>test2</div>)},
{content: (<div>test3</div>), classes:['bigger']},
{content: (<div>test4</div>)}
];
var placeholder = (
<div className="placeholderContent">PLACEHOLDER</div>
);
var onSort = function(sortedList, dropEvent) {
console.log("sortedList", sortedList, dropEvent);
}
ReactDOM.render(<DragSortableList items={list} placeholder={placeholder} onSort={onSort} type="vertical"/>, document.getElementById('main'));
The list elements all have a class .draggable The element being dragged has a class .dragged while it's being dragged The placeholder has a class .placeholder
For instance, you can customize the style :
.draggable {
background-color: yellow;
margin: 10px;
}
.dragged {
opacity: 0.7;
}
.placeholder {
opacity: 0.5;
}
You can mix your custom classes ("classes" property in items list) with these classes for powerful styling. You will find more complex examples of styling in the example folder.
You can prevent an element of being draggable by adding the class "no-drag". This examples contains a list where the texts are draggable but not the inputs.
const listWithNoDrag = [
{content: (<div>test1<input type='text' className='no-drag'/></div>)},
{content: (<div>test2<input type='text' className='no-drag'/></div>)},
{content: (<div>test3<input type='text' className='no-drag'/></div>)},
]
ReactDOM.render(<DragSortableList items={listWithNoDrag} onSort={onSort}/>, document.getElementById('main'));
require('./stylesheets/styles.scss');
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
// Components
import DragSortableList from '../src/dragSortableList.jsx'
var placeholder = (
<div className="placeholderContent"> DROP HERE ! </div>
);
var list = [
{content: (<span>test1</span>), classes:['test', 'bigger']},
{content: (<span>test2</span>), classes:['test']},
{content: (<span>test3</span>), classes:['test']},
{content: (<span>test4</span>), classes:['test', 'bigger']}
];
var listHorizontal = [
{content: (<div>test1</div>), classes:['bigger']},
{content: (<div>test2</div>)},
{content: (<div>test3</div>), classes:['bigger']},
{content: (<div>test4</div>)}
];
var listGrid = [
{content: (<div>test1</div>)},
{content: (<div>test2</div>)},
{content: (<div>test3</div>)},
{content: (<div>test4</div>)},
{content: (<div>test5</div>)},
{content: (<div>test6</div>)},
{content: (<div>test7</div>)},
{content: (<div>test8</div>)},
{content: (<div>test9</div>)}
];
var onSort = function(sortedList) {
console.log("sortedList", sortedList);
}
ReactDOM.render(<DragSortableList items={list} moveTransitionDuration={0.3} onSort={onSort} type="vertical"/>, document.getElementById('example1'));
ReactDOM.render(<DragSortableList items={listHorizontal} moveTransitionDuration={0.3} dropBackTransitionDuration={0.3} placeholder={placeholder} onSort={onSort} type="horizontal"/>, document.getElementById('example2'));
ReactDOM.render(<DragSortableList items={listGrid} dropBackTransitionDuration={0.3} onSort={onSort} type="grid"/>, document.getElementById('example3'));
The example (containing both vertical and horizontal lists along with more complex styling) can be found in the demo folder and run using webpack with
npm run dev
These will be added soon. Please do not hesitate to add some !
