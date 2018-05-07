openbase logo
rdl

react-drag-list

by alcat2008-洋
1.1.0 (see all)

A simple draggable list component。

Popularity

Downloads/wk

619

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-drag-list

React DraggableList Component

NPM version build status Test coverage gemnasium deps npm download

Development

npm install typings -g
npm install
typings install
npm start

Example

http://localhost:8000/examples/

online example: http://front-ender.me/react-drag-list/

install

react-drag-list

Usage

import React from 'react'
import ReactDragList from 'react-drag-list'

React.render(
  <ReactDragList
    dataSource={['row1', 'row2', 'row3']}
    row={(record, index) => <div>index + record</div>}
  />, container);

API

props

NameTypeDefaultDescription
prefixClsstringrc-draggable-listThe draggable list dom node's prefixCls
classNamestringadditional className for draggable list
styleobjectRoot style for draggable list element. Such as width, height
rowClassNamestringadditional className for draggable list row item
dataSourceany[]data record array to be rendered
rowKeystringkey of row to be rendered
rowfunction(record, index): ReactNoderow data to be rendered
disabledbooleanfalsedisables the drag if set to true
handlesbooleanfalseshow drag handles
animationstring150ms, animation speed moving items when sorting, 0 — without animation
onUpdatefunction(event: Object)called when sorting list changed
ghostClassstringadditional className for the drop placeholder
chosenClassstringadditional className for the chosen item
dragClassstringadditional className for the dragging item

Test Case

npm test
npm run chrome-test

Coverage

npm run coverage

open coverage/ dir

License

react-drag-list is released under the MIT license.

