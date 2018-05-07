React DraggableList Component
npm install typings -g
npm install
typings install
npm start
http://localhost:8000/examples/
online example: http://front-ender.me/react-drag-list/
import React from 'react'
import ReactDragList from 'react-drag-list'
React.render(
<ReactDragList
dataSource={['row1', 'row2', 'row3']}
row={(record, index) => <div>index + record</div>}
/>, container);
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|prefixCls
|string
|rc-draggable-list
|The draggable list dom node's prefixCls
|className
|string
|additional className for draggable list
|style
|object
|Root style for draggable list element. Such as width, height
|rowClassName
|string
|additional className for draggable list row item
|dataSource
|any[]
|data record array to be rendered
|rowKey
|string
|key of row to be rendered
|row
|function(record, index): ReactNode
|row data to be rendered
|disabled
|boolean
|false
|disables the drag if set to true
|handles
|boolean
|false
|show drag handles
|animation
|string
|150
|ms, animation speed moving items when sorting,
0 — without animation
|onUpdate
|function(event: Object)
|called when sorting list changed
|ghostClass
|string
|additional className for the drop placeholder
|chosenClass
|string
|additional className for the chosen item
|dragClass
|string
|additional className for the dragging item
npm test
npm run chrome-test
npm run coverage
open coverage/ dir
react-drag-list is released under the MIT license.