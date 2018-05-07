prefixCls string rc-draggable-list The draggable list dom node's prefixCls

className string additional className for draggable list

style object Root style for draggable list element. Such as width, height

rowClassName string additional className for draggable list row item

dataSource any[] data record array to be rendered

rowKey string key of row to be rendered

row function(record, index): ReactNode row data to be rendered

disabled boolean false disables the drag if set to true

handles boolean false show drag handles

animation string 150 ms, animation speed moving items when sorting, 0 — without animation

onUpdate function(event: Object) called when sorting list changed

ghostClass string additional className for the drop placeholder

chosenClass string additional className for the chosen item