Mobile draggable drawer that falls back to modals on desktop
$ npm install react-drag-drawer --save
import Drawer from 'react-drag-drawer'
..
toggle = () => {
let { toggle } = this.state
this.setState({ toggle: !toggle })
}
render () {
const { open } = this.state
return (
<Drawer
open={open}
onRequestClose={this.toggle}
>
<div>Hey Im inside the drawer!</div>
</Drawer>
)
}
|Param
|Type
|functionality
|required
|open
|Boolean
|null
|true
|children
|Node
|null
|true
|onRequestClose
|Function
|null
|true
|onDrag
|Function
|invoked on drag
|false
|onOpen
|Function
|invoked on drawer focus
|false
|notifyWillClose
|Function
|notify consumer if the drawer will close at touch release
|false
|allowClose
|Boolean
|block closing if allowClose={false}, default is true
|false
|modalElementClass
|String
|className to be applied to top element
|false
|containerElementClass
|String
|className to be applied to the drawer container element
|false
|parentElement
|ref
|block scrolls on element if you're not using body scrolling
|false
|direction
|String
|direction to translate drawer
|false
|dontApplyListeners
|Boolean
|skip applying internal event listeners to the dom
|false
|inViewportChange
|Function
|detect when drawer is at top of viewport
|false
|getModalRef
|Function
|get modal (draggable element) ref
|false
|getContainerRef
|Function
|get container (overlay) ref
|false
Example modal style
.modal {
outline: none;
background: white;
font-size: 1.6rem;
width: 76rem;
max-width: 90%;
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
flex-direction: column;
z-index: 15;
min-height: 47rem;
will-change: transform;
transform: translate3d(0, 0, 0);
}
@media (max-width: 768px) {
.modal {
width: 100%;
max-width: 100%;
margin-bottom: 0;
border-top-left-radius: 8px;
border-top-right-radius: 8px;
}
}
MIT © Jack Hanford