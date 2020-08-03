open Boolean null true

children Node null true

onRequestClose Function null true

onDrag Function invoked on drag false

onOpen Function invoked on drawer focus false

notifyWillClose Function notify consumer if the drawer will close at touch release false

allowClose Boolean block closing if allowClose={false}, default is true false

modalElementClass String className to be applied to top element false

containerElementClass String className to be applied to the drawer container element false

parentElement ref block scrolls on element if you're not using body scrolling false

direction String direction to translate drawer false

dontApplyListeners Boolean skip applying internal event listeners to the dom false

inViewportChange Function detect when drawer is at top of viewport false

getModalRef Function get modal (draggable element) ref false