This library contains some very basic draggable and droppable components.
You probably want to use something more stable and feature rich like react-dnd.
npm install react-drag-and-drop
import { Draggable, Droppable } from 'react-drag-and-drop'
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return(
<div>
<ul>
<Draggable type="fruit" data="banana"><li>Banana</li></Draggable>
<Draggable type="fruit" data="apple"><li>Apple</li></Draggable>
<Draggable type="metal" data="silver"><li>Silver</li></Draggable>
</ul>
<Droppable
types={['fruit']} // <= allowed drop types
onDrop={this.onDrop.bind(this)}>
<ul className="Smoothie"></ul>
</Droppable>
</div>
)
}
onDrop(data) {
console.log(data)
// => banana
}
}
So the idea is that you wrap your components in Draggable and Droppable containers (instead of using mixins), define types and data to carry. You can also hook into the different drag events to create more funk. The best way (for now) to figure out how is to peak inside the
src directory. The implementation is quite minimal.
wrapperComponent prop where one can pass a component to be used instead of the standard components for
Draggable and
Droppable 🎉 Thanks to @aaa707 for this one 🚀
enabled prop for Droppable component
className as prop - thanks @abdennour 🎉
enjoy