React Draft Wysiwyg
A Wysiwyg editor built using ReactJS and DraftJS libraries.
Demo Page.
Features
- Configurable toolbar with option to add/remove controls.
- Option to change the order of the controls in the toolbar.
- Option to add custom controls to the toolbar.
- Option to change styles and icons in the toolbar.
- Option to show toolbar only when editor is focused.
- Support for inline styles: Bold, Italic, Underline, StrikeThrough, Code, Subscript, Superscript.
- Support for block types: Paragraph, H1 - H6, Blockquote, Code.
- Support for setting font-size and font-family.
- Support for ordered / unordered lists and indenting.
- Support for text-alignment.
- Support for coloring text or background.
- Support for adding / editing links
- Choice of more than 150 emojis.
- Support for mentions.
- Support for hashtags.
- Support for adding / uploading images.
- Support for aligning images, setting height, width.
- Support for Embedded links, flexibility to set height and width.
- Option provided to remove added styling.
- Option of undo and redo.
- Configurable behavior for RTL and Spellcheck.
- Support for placeholder.
- Support for WAI-ARIA Support attributes
- Using editor as controlled or un-controlled React component.
- Support to convert Editor Content to HTML, JSON, Markdown.
- Support to convert the HTML generated by the editor back to editor content.
- Support for internationalization.
Installing
The package can be installed from npm
react-draft-wysiwyg
$ npm install
Getting started
Editor can be used as simple React Component:
import { Editor } from "react-draft-wysiwyg";
import "react-draft-wysiwyg/dist/react-draft-wysiwyg.css";
<Editor
editorState={editorState}
toolbarClassName="toolbarClassName"
wrapperClassName="wrapperClassName"
editorClassName="editorClassName"
onEditorStateChange={this.onEditorStateChange}
/>;
Docs
For more documentation check here.
Questions Discussions
For discussions join public channel #rd_wysiwyg in DraftJS Slack Organization.
Fund
You can fund project at Patreon.
Thanks
Original motivation and sponsorship for this work came from iPaoo. I am thankful to them for allowing the Editor to be open-sourced.
License
MIT.