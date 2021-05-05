openbase logo
rdw

react-draft-wysiwyg

by Jyoti Puri
1.14.7 (see all)

A Wysiwyg editor build on top of ReactJS and DraftJS. https://jpuri.github.io/react-draft-wysiwyg

Overview

Readme

React Draft Wysiwyg

A Wysiwyg editor built using ReactJS and DraftJS libraries. Demo Page.

Build Status

Features

  • Configurable toolbar with option to add/remove controls.
  • Option to change the order of the controls in the toolbar.
  • Option to add custom controls to the toolbar.
  • Option to change styles and icons in the toolbar.
  • Option to show toolbar only when editor is focused.
  • Support for inline styles: Bold, Italic, Underline, StrikeThrough, Code, Subscript, Superscript.
  • Support for block types: Paragraph, H1 - H6, Blockquote, Code.
  • Support for setting font-size and font-family.
  • Support for ordered / unordered lists and indenting.
  • Support for text-alignment.
  • Support for coloring text or background.
  • Support for adding / editing links
  • Choice of more than 150 emojis.
  • Support for mentions.
  • Support for hashtags.
  • Support for adding / uploading images.
  • Support for aligning images, setting height, width.
  • Support for Embedded links, flexibility to set height and width.
  • Option provided to remove added styling.
  • Option of undo and redo.
  • Configurable behavior for RTL and Spellcheck.
  • Support for placeholder.
  • Support for WAI-ARIA Support attributes
  • Using editor as controlled or un-controlled React component.
  • Support to convert Editor Content to HTML, JSON, Markdown.
  • Support to convert the HTML generated by the editor back to editor content.
  • Support for internationalization.

Installing

The package can be installed from npm react-draft-wysiwyg

$ npm install --save react-draft-wysiwyg draft-js

Getting started

Editor can be used as simple React Component:

import { Editor } from "react-draft-wysiwyg";
import "react-draft-wysiwyg/dist/react-draft-wysiwyg.css";
<Editor
  editorState={editorState}
  toolbarClassName="toolbarClassName"
  wrapperClassName="wrapperClassName"
  editorClassName="editorClassName"
  onEditorStateChange={this.onEditorStateChange}
/>;

Docs

For more documentation check here.

Questions Discussions

For discussions join public channel #rd_wysiwyg in DraftJS Slack Organization.

Fund

You can fund project at Patreon.

Thanks

Original motivation and sponsorship for this work came from iPaoo. I am thankful to them for allowing the Editor to be open-sourced.

License

MIT.

