rdl

react-download-link

by Peter Moresi
2.3.0 (see all)

React component to download file with cached data

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-download-link

A simple component to download data from a client-side cache (e.g. flux, redux).

Design to be used with browserify or webpack.

Install with:

npm install --save react-download-link

Include with:

import DownloadLink from "react-download-link";

Use:

<DownloadLink
    label="Save"
    filename="myfile.txt"
    exportFile={() => "My cached data"}
/>

Or with Promises:

<DownloadLink
    label="Promise to Save"
    filename="myfile.txt"
    exportFile={() => Promise.resolve("My cached data")}
/>

The component will default to an anchor tag, but the tagName prop will accept a string of any other HTML tag you prefer, such as 'button'.

