A simple component to download data from a client-side cache (e.g. flux, redux).
Design to be used with browserify or webpack.
Install with:
npm install --save react-download-link
Include with:
import DownloadLink from "react-download-link";
Use:
<DownloadLink
label="Save"
filename="myfile.txt"
exportFile={() => "My cached data"}
/>
Or with Promises:
<DownloadLink
label="Promise to Save"
filename="myfile.txt"
exportFile={() => Promise.resolve("My cached data")}
/>
The component will default to an anchor tag, but the tagName prop will accept a string of any other HTML tag you prefer, such as 'button'.