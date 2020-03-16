A simple component to download data from a client-side cache (e.g. flux, redux).

Design to be used with browserify or webpack.

Install with:

npm install --save react-download-link

Include with:

import DownloadLink from "react-download-link" ;

Use:

< DownloadLink label = "Save" filename = "myfile.txt" exportFile = {() => "My cached data"} />

Or with Promises:

< DownloadLink label = "Promise to Save" filename = "myfile.txt" exportFile = {() => Promise.resolve("My cached data")} />

The component will default to an anchor tag, but the tagName prop will accept a string of any other HTML tag you prefer, such as 'button'.