Adds a horizontal scrollbar to the top of an element.
Example in a React.Component render method:
render() {
return (
<div>
<DoubleScrollbar>
<table>...</table>
</DoubleScrollbar>
</div>
);
}
The easiest way to use React-Double Scrollbar is to install it from NPM and include it in your own build.
npm install react-double-scrollbar --save
You can also use the standalone build by including
dist/DoubleScrollbar.js in your page.
MIT
v0.0.15
v0.0.11
v0.0.10
v0.0.9
All help is appreciated. To contribute please create a branch, make changes, add or update tests then create a pull request.
Clone repo then run
npm install
To build run
npm run build
To test
npm test
Test in watch mode
npm test -- --watch
Make sure to update version in package.json
To create a new tag run
git tag <new version>
git push origin --tags
To publish to npm
npm publish