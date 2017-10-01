openbase logo
rds

react-double-scrollbar

by Scott McDaniel
0.0.15 (see all)

Adds a top horizontal scrollbar to content

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

155K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React-Double Scrollbar

Adds a horizontal scrollbar to the top of an element.

Usage

Example in a React.Component render method:

render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <DoubleScrollbar>
          <table>...</table>
        </DoubleScrollbar>
      </div>
    );
  }

Installation

The easiest way to use React-Double Scrollbar is to install it from NPM and include it in your own build.

npm install react-double-scrollbar --save

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/DoubleScrollbar.js in your page.

License

MIT

Change log

v0.0.15

  • Recalculate the width of the children in componentDidUpdate and if the width has changed update the width of the top scrollbar div.

v0.0.11

  • Add onresize to update the scrollbar when the window size changes

v0.0.10

  • Dependency fix, added peerDependency and allow for react 0.14.7 or newer

v0.0.9

  • Added tests and documentation

Contributing

All help is appreciated. To contribute please create a branch, make changes, add or update tests then create a pull request.

Development

Clone repo then run

npm install

To build run

npm run build

To test

npm test

Test in watch mode

npm test -- --watch

To create and publish a new version

Make sure to update version in package.json

To create a new tag run

git tag <new version>

git push origin --tags

To publish to npm

npm publish

