React-Double Scrollbar

Adds a horizontal scrollbar to the top of an element.

Usage

Example in a React.Component render method:

render() { return ( < div > < DoubleScrollbar > < table > ... </ table > </ DoubleScrollbar > </ div > ); }

Installation

The easiest way to use React-Double Scrollbar is to install it from NPM and include it in your own build.

npm install react-double-scrollbar --save

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/DoubleScrollbar.js in your page.

License

MIT

Change log

v0.0.15

Recalculate the width of the children in componentDidUpdate and if the width has changed update the width of the top scrollbar div.

v0.0.11

Add onresize to update the scrollbar when the window size changes

v0.0.10

Dependency fix, added peerDependency and allow for react 0.14.7 or newer

v0.0.9

Added tests and documentation

Contributing

All help is appreciated. To contribute please create a branch, make changes, add or update tests then create a pull request.

Development

Clone repo then run

npm install

To build run

npm run build

To test

npm test

Test in watch mode

npm test -- --watch

To create and publish a new version

Make sure to update version in package.json

To create a new tag run

git tag <new version>

git push origin --tags

To publish to npm