Cross-browser multiline text ellipsis for react

Inspired by: https://github.com/BeSite/jQuery.dotdotdot

Internally uses: https://www.npmjs.com/package/clamp-js

Installation

npm install --save react-dotdotdot

Sample usage

import React from 'react' import Dotdotdot from 'react-dotdotdot' ... render() { return ( < div > < Dotdotdot clamp = {3} > < p > Long, long < br /> content, < br /> 3 lines < br /> will be shown. </ p > </ Dotdotdot > </ div > ) }

Dotdotdot props:

clamp (Number | String | 'auto'). This controls where and when to clamp the text of an element. Submitting a number controls the number of lines that should be displayed. Second, you can submit a CSS value (in px or em) that controls the height of the element as a String. Finally, you can submit the word 'auto' as a string. Auto will try to fill up the available space with the content and then automatically clamp once content no longer fits. This last option should only be set if a static height is being set on the element elsewhere (such as through CSS) otherwise no clamping will be done.

useNativeClamp: [default: true ] Use -webkit-line-clamp available in Webkit (Chrome, Safari) only.

splitOnChars: [default: ['.', '-', '–', '—', ' '] ] Split on sentences (periods), hypens, en-dashes, em-dashes, and words (spaces).

animate: [default: false] animated clamp

truncationChar: The character to insert at the end of the HTML element after truncation is performed. This defaults to an ellipsis (…). useNativeClamp overrides it to default.

truncationHTML: String of HTML to use instead of truncationChar

tagName: [default: div ] (String). The type of HTML tag which will wrap the component's content.

Notes

React-dotdotdot is simple plugin, if you need more functionality, consider using react-truncate https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-truncate

Known issues:

react-dotdotdot does not work with text containers with nested markup.

padding-bottom CSS rule breaks clamp

CSS rule breaks clamp line-height units might be important for React-dotdotdot. We recommend px over em

Changelog

1.3.1

Update TypeScript definition to add missing props (thanks @tuxracer)

round line-height value from computed float value - IE11 fix (thanks @YoonjiJang)

1.3.0

useNativeClamp prop is set to false by default, it was causing some issues.

prop is set to false by default, it was causing some issues. Comments are not counted as a text anymore

Remove Github's potential security vulnerability with react-dom

1.2.4

Added TypeScript typings (thanks @vojty and @feimosi)

1.2.3

Add the option to choose a tag other than div (thanks @Kalita-Roman)

(thanks @Kalita-Roman) Fix demo on Firefox

Added .npmignore to limit package size

1.2.2

Revert: Fix break word for long text

Update documentation

1.2.1

Update documentation

Re-trigger clamp on window.load

Allow for all params to passed to clamp-js (splitOnChars, animate, etc)

1.2.0

Fix word breaking for long text (issues #21 and #15; Thanks @krzysztofczernek).

calculate correct height for many childs + clamp: 'auto' (thanks @rurquia)

Update dependencies to support react 16 (thanks @emersonbroga)

1.0.17

Support for IE11, Edge and Firefox (thanks, @kkwiatkowski)

1.0.16