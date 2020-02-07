This is a very simple ponyfill for React 16's
<React.Fragment> (a.k.a.
<>) component which allows a component to return a set of children without a wrapper DOM element.
npm install react-dot-fragment
<html>
<body>
<ul></ul>
</body>
</html>
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Fragment from 'react-dot-fragment';
ReactDOM.render(
<Fragment>
<li>a</li>
<li>b</li>
<li>c</li>
</Fragment>,
document.querySelector('ul')
);
The DOM becomes:
<html>
<body>
<ul>
<li>a</li>
<li>b</li>
<li>c</li>
</ul>
</body>
</html>
In the render method of our
Fragment component, wrap the the
children prop with a
<div>
After the component mounts, attach the child DOM nodes to our
<div>'s parent DOM node
Hide the
<div> from the DOM so it doesn't affect any layout
On update:
a. Move the elevated child nodes back inside the
<div>
b. Let React re-render
c. Move the new child nodes back up to the
<div>'s parent node
You might want to use this for one of a couple of good reasons:
React.Fragment.
Generally, if you want to use
React.Fragment, it's probably best to just upgrade to React 16.
This module works with React 15 or later. It works in Node or in the browser.
Since the current solution relies on the DOM, this module is not compatible with React Native or other React platforms without access to the DOM API. If you would like to help us fix that, please open a PR!
Please feel free to open a pull request with test cases, bug fixes, or the like.