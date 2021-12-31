data true [{

className false donutchart This is the className given to the top-level svg element. All subclasses are prefixed from this name: ${className}-arcs accesses the entire graph area

${className}-arcs-paths accesses the individual arc paths

${className}-innertext accesses all of the text within the inner donut area

${className}-innertext-label accesses the label within this area

accesses the label within this area

${className}-innertext-value accesses the value within this area

${className}-legend accesses the legend component

${className}-legend accesses the legend rectangle items

accesses the legend rectangle items

${className}-legend-label accesses the labels of the legend items In addition the selected class is given to selected items, the toggled class to all toggled items, and the isEmpty class to all isEmpty items. All style (and animations) can be manipulated from the CSS

height false 500 Height of the entire component

width false 750 Width of the entire component. If no legend is specified, then the chart takes up the entire width. If a legend is toggled, then the chart takes up 2/3 of the width, and the legend takes up 1/3

colors false ['#f44336', '#e91e63', '#9c27b0', '#673ab7', '#3f51b5', '#2196f3', '#03a9f4', '#00bcd4', '#009688', '#4caf50', '#8bc34a', '#cddc39', '#ffeb3b', '#ffc107', '#ff9800', '#ff5722', '#795548', '#607d8b' ] An array of colors (could be hex strings or named colors) for the data items. Defaults to an array of Google colors

emptyColor false '#e0e0e0' A color for empty data items, defaults to gray

strokeColor false '#212121' A color for the stroke around the items in the graph and legend, defaults to black

colorFunction false (colors, index) => colors[(index % colors.length)] The default cycles through the array of colors and loops for excess

innerRadius false 0.70 The inner donut radius

outerRadius false 0.90 The outer donut radius

selectedOffset false 0.03 The outerRadius offset when an item is selected

emptyOffset false 0.08 The innerRadius and outerRadius offset on isEmpty items

toggledOffset false 0.04 The innerRadius and outerRadius offset on toggle-clicked items

formatValues false (values, total) => `${(values / total * 100).toFixed(2)}%` Custom format for values displayed in the donut chart's inner text area. By default formats as percentages rounded to two decimal places.

onMouseEnter false (item) => item Callback that fires when an item is hovered

onMouseLeave false (item) => item Callback that fires when an item is unhovered

onClick false onClick: (item, toggled) => (toggled ? item : null) Callback that fires when an item is toggle-clicked

legend false true Determines whether or not to create a legend