An extendable SVG-based donut chart React component.
npm install react-donut-chart --save
import DonutChart from 'react-donut-chart';
// things I would never do:
<DonutChart
data={[
{
label: 'Give you up',
value: 25,
},
{
label: '',
value: 75,
isEmpty: true,
},
]}
/>;
|Name
|isRequired
|Default
|Description
|data
|true
[{
|The chart data
|className
|false
donutchart
|This is the
className given to the top-level
svg element. All subclasses are prefixed from this name:
selected class is given to selected items, the
toggled class to all toggled items, and the
isEmpty class to all
isEmpty items. All style (and animations) can be manipulated from the CSS
|height
|false
500
|Height of the entire component
|width
|false
750
|Width of the entire component. If no legend is specified, then the chart takes up the entire width. If a legend is toggled, then the chart takes up 2/3 of the width, and the legend takes up 1/3
|colors
|false
['#f44336', '#e91e63', '#9c27b0', '#673ab7', '#3f51b5', '#2196f3', '#03a9f4', '#00bcd4', '#009688', '#4caf50', '#8bc34a', '#cddc39', '#ffeb3b', '#ffc107', '#ff9800', '#ff5722', '#795548', '#607d8b' ]
|An array of colors (could be hex strings or named colors) for the data items. Defaults to an array of Google colors
|emptyColor
|false
'#e0e0e0'
|A color for empty data items, defaults to gray
|strokeColor
|false
'#212121'
|A color for the stroke around the items in the graph and legend, defaults to black
|colorFunction
|false
(colors, index) => colors[(index % colors.length)]
|The default cycles through the array of colors and loops for excess
|innerRadius
|false
0.70
|The inner donut radius
|outerRadius
|false
0.90
|The outer donut radius
|selectedOffset
|false
0.03
|The
outerRadius offset when an item is selected
|emptyOffset
|false
0.08
|The
innerRadius and
outerRadius offset on
isEmpty items
|toggledOffset
|false
0.04
|The
innerRadius and
outerRadius offset on toggle-clicked items
|formatValues
|false
(values, total) => `${(values / total * 100).toFixed(2)}%`
|Custom format for values displayed in the donut chart's inner text area. By default formats as percentages rounded to two decimal places.
|onMouseEnter
|false
(item) => item
|Callback that fires when an item is hovered
|onMouseLeave
|false
(item) => item
|Callback that fires when an item is unhovered
|onClick
|false
onClick: (item, toggled) => (toggled ? item : null)
|Callback that fires when an item is toggle-clicked
|legend
|false
true
|Determines whether or not to create a legend
|clickToggle
|false
true
|Determines whether or not to toggle-freeze the graph on the arc that has been clicked
