rdc

react-donut-chart

by JJ Naughton
1.1.8 (see all)

An extendable SVG donut chart React component

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-donut-chart

An extendable SVG-based donut chart React component.

Example

Installation

npm install react-donut-chart --save

Usage

import DonutChart from 'react-donut-chart';

// things I would never do:
<DonutChart
  data={[
    {
      label: 'Give you up',
      value: 25,
    },
    {
      label: '',
      value: 75,
      isEmpty: true,
    },
  ]}
/>;

View the demo online

Name	isRequired	Default	Description
datatrue[{
  value: 100,
  label: '',
  isEmpty:true
}]		The chart data
className	false	donutchart	This is the className given to the top-level svg element. All subclasses are prefixed from this name:
  • ${className}-arcs accesses the entire graph area
    • ${className}-arcs-paths accesses the individual arc paths
  • ${className}-innertext accesses all of the text within the inner donut area
    • ${className}-innertext-label accesses the label within this area
    • ${className}-innertext-value accesses the value within this area
  • ${className}-legend accesses the legend component
    • ${className}-legend accesses the legend rectangle items
    • ${className}-legend-label accesses the labels of the legend items
In addition the selected class is given to selected items, the toggled class to all toggled items, and the isEmpty class to all isEmpty items. All style (and animations) can be manipulated from the CSS
height	false	500	Height of the entire component
width	false	750	Width of the entire component. If no legend is specified, then the chart takes up the entire width. If a legend is toggled, then the chart takes up 2/3 of the width, and the legend takes up 1/3
colors	false	['#f44336', '#e91e63', '#9c27b0', '#673ab7', '#3f51b5', '#2196f3', '#03a9f4', '#00bcd4', '#009688', '#4caf50', '#8bc34a', '#cddc39', '#ffeb3b', '#ffc107', '#ff9800', '#ff5722', '#795548', '#607d8b' ]	An array of colors (could be hex strings or named colors) for the data items. Defaults to an array of Google colors
emptyColor	false	'#e0e0e0'	A color for empty data items, defaults to gray
strokeColor	false	'#212121'	A color for the stroke around the items in the graph and legend, defaults to black
colorFunction	false	(colors, index) => colors[(index % colors.length)]	The default cycles through the array of colors and loops for excess
innerRadius	false	0.70	The inner donut radius
outerRadius	false	0.90	The outer donut radius
selectedOffset	false	0.03	The outerRadius offset when an item is selected
emptyOffset	false	0.08	The innerRadius and outerRadius offset on isEmpty items
toggledOffset	false	0.04	The innerRadius and outerRadius offset on toggle-clicked items
formatValues	false	(values, total) => `${(values / total * 100).toFixed(2)}%`	Custom format for values displayed in the donut chart's inner text area. By default formats as percentages rounded to two decimal places.
onMouseEnter	false	(item) => item	Callback that fires when an item is hovered
onMouseLeave	false	(item) => item	Callback that fires when an item is unhovered
onClick	false	onClick: (item, toggled) => (toggled ? item : null)	Callback that fires when an item is toggle-clicked
legend	false	true	Determines whether or not to create a legend
clickToggle	false	true	Determines whether or not to toggle-freeze the graph on the arc that has been clicked

1.2.0

  • New module infrastructure
  • Typescript

...

1.1.7

  • Updated dependencies for bug fixes
  • Updated linting

...

1.0.3

  • Bug fixes when no data present and when 100%.

1.0.2:

  • No legend offset by default
  • Hacking for condition of 100%.

1.0.1:

  • Adding lib dist build process to fix importing/

1.0.0:

  • Initial release with demo

