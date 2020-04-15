openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-dom-fragment

by jsxtools
1.0.0 (see all)

A React Fragment that supports dangerously setting innerHTML

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

488

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React DOM Fragment React DOM Fragment

npm version build status support chat

React DOM Fragment lets you create React Fragments that support dangerously setting their innerHTML without a container element.

import Fragment from 'react-dom-fragment';

<Fragment dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: '<h1>No containers here</h1>' }} />

React DOM Fragment uses React Reconciliation so that unchanged portions of your HTML fragments aren’t recreated. Dynamic elements like video, images, and iframes will not reload, even as HTML around them changes.

import Fragment from 'react-dom-fragment';

<Fragment
  dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{
    __html: `<strong>${'Ever-changing description of this video'}</strong>:
      <iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHg5SJYRHA0" />' } />`
  }}
/>

React DOM Fragment is still a React Fragment which means you can use it as a drop-in replacement.

<Fragment>
  <p>Lorem ipsum.</p>
  <p>Dolar sit amet.</p>
</Fragment>

Usage

Add React DOM Fragment to your project:

npm install react-dom-fragment

import Fragment from 'react-dom-fragment';

<Fragment>A regular fragment</Fragment>
<Fragment dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{
  __html: 'Content parsed as <strong>HTML</strong>'
}} />

React DOM Fragment will increase your bundle size by up to 1160 bytes when minified and gzipped.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial