rdc

react-dom-confetti

by Daniel Lundin
0.2.0 (see all)

Trigger confetti explosions on state transitions

Popularity

Downloads/wk

77K

GitHub Stars

566

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

4.0/5
tsdevv

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

Readme

react-dom-confetti

npm version

Trigger confetti explosions on state transitions:

import Confetti from 'react-dom-confetti';

// in render
<Confetti active={ this.props.completed } />

This component will trigger a confetti explosion every time the prop active goes from a falsy to truthy value.

Demo

https://daniel-lundin.github.io/react-dom-confetti/

Why?

Slow operations annoy users and stakeholders. We have two options, either optimize slow operations or make it worth the wait. This library focuses on the latter.

Props

active

Required. Triggers an explosion when the prop transitions from falsy to truthy.

config

Optional. Configuration object to control the characteristics of the confetti:

  • angle - direction of the explosion in degrees, defaults to 90.
  • spread - spread of the explosion in degrees, defaults to 45.
  • startVelocity - Initial velocity of the particles, defaults to 45.
  • width: - width of the confetti elements
  • height: - height of the confetti elements
  • elementCount - Number of particle elements, defaults to 50.
  • decay - deprecated - Decrease in velocity per frame, defaults to 0.9 (Use of this will disable dragFriction)
  • dragFriction - Decrease in velocity proportional to current velocity, default to 0.1
  • delay - deprecated Use stagger instead.
  • stagger - Delay for each fetti in milliseconds, defaults to 0.
  • random - Randomization function, defaults to Math.random
  • colors - An array of color codes, defaults to ['#a864fd', '#29cdff', '#78ff44', '#ff718d' '#fdff6a']

License MIT, copyright Daniel Lundin 2017

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
31 Ratings, 1 Reviews
TypeScript Developer
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Used it to render a celebration in various use-cases like the new year celebration page and after completing a level in the application. It has all things to recommend. Great documentation with adequate demos.

0
Anil Chowdary, Hyderabad, 78 Ratings, 78 Reviews
Frontend dev | React | Typescript | Javascript | Tailwind CSS
November 17, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

