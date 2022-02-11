openbase logo
react-dom

by facebook
17.0.2

A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.

Readme

React · GitHub license npm version CircleCI Status PRs Welcome

React is a JavaScript library for building user interfaces.

  • Declarative: React makes it painless to create interactive UIs. Design simple views for each state in your application, and React will efficiently update and render just the right components when your data changes. Declarative views make your code more predictable, simpler to understand, and easier to debug.
  • Component-Based: Build encapsulated components that manage their state, then compose them to make complex UIs. Since component logic is written in JavaScript instead of templates, you can easily pass rich data through your app and keep the state out of the DOM.
  • Learn Once, Write Anywhere: We don't make assumptions about the rest of your technology stack, so you can develop new features in React without rewriting existing code. React can also render on the server using Node and power mobile apps using React Native.

Learn how to use React in your project.

Installation

React has been designed for gradual adoption from the start, and you can use as little or as much React as you need:

You can use React as a <script> tag from a CDN, or as a react package on npm.

Documentation

You can find the React documentation on the website.

Check out the Getting Started page for a quick overview.

The documentation is divided into several sections:

You can improve it by sending pull requests to this repository.

Examples

We have several examples on the website. Here is the first one to get you started:

function HelloMessage({ name }) {
  return <div>Hello {name}</div>;
}

ReactDOM.render(
  <HelloMessage name="Taylor" />,
  document.getElementById('container')
);

This example will render "Hello Taylor" into a container on the page.

You'll notice that we used an HTML-like syntax; we call it JSX. JSX is not required to use React, but it makes code more readable and writing it feels like writing HTML. If you're using React as a <script> tag, read this section on integrating JSX; otherwise, the recommended JavaScript toolchains handle it automatically.

Contributing

The main purpose of this repository is to continue evolving React core, making it faster and easier to use. Development of React happens in the open on GitHub, and we are grateful to the community for contributing bugfixes and improvements. Read below to learn how you can take part in improving React.

Code of Conduct

Facebook has adopted a Code of Conduct that we expect project participants to adhere to. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.

Contributing Guide

Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to React.

Good First Issues

To help you get your feet wet and get you familiar with our contribution process, we have a list of good first issues that contain bugs that have a relatively limited scope. This is a great place to get started.

License

React is MIT licensed.

Rate & Review

100
Ashutosh PandeIndore, Madhya Pradesh, India33 Ratings37 Reviews
COMPETITIVE PROGRAMMER | KAGGLE BEGINNER | MACHINE LEARNING EXPLORER
4 months ago
Performant

Ever wondered what makes react the best tool when developing applications. It's the Virtual DOM. React-DOM provides the optimized way of handling DOM. It provided APIs like render(), findDOMNode() and few more. This provides you the ability to render a single component and update the DOM by only changing the sub-tree. The DOM changes are fast as only the differences are checked and updated. This is what makes react-DOM useful for react applications.

1
riginoommen
jatin26975 Ratings84 Reviews
January 19, 2021
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

react-dom is the virtual dom implementation used by react. I have seen a lot of performance enhancement with react virtual dom over vanilla javascript, as I am not a DOM expert, there are tons of methods available to perform the same task. it's very hard to know which one is efficient. virtual do this for us

0
nikhil288248 Ratings56 Reviews
January 19, 2021

as a developer, you never need to know about this module. this is a virtual dom implementation of react.js. Virtual dom is the core of react.js, due to which react performs so well in dom manipulation. a developer never needs to access any method of this module.

0
ankush-singh56 Ratings58 Reviews
2 months ago

It’s something we all are using in every react project.react-dom helps us to not rerender all the components in the page. I have react v13 in my project and upgrading from v13 to v17 is super easy with the help of a guide.

0
David HuSan Francisco, CA20 Ratings21 Reviews
Software Developer with experience in languages such as Ruby, JavaScript, and SQL, and frameworks such as Rails, React, React Native, and Electron
January 1, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I use ReactJS for most of the projects I work it. This package works great and often without any issues. I do wish we can reduce the size of the package down a bit.

0

