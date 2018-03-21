HTML meta tags for React-based apps. Works for both client- and server-side rendering, and has a strict but flexible API.

Built with React Side Effect

Installation

npm install --save react- document -meta

Note: React Side Effect requires React 0.14+ - and so does React Document Meta.

Using with React v0.13

Due to several deprecations and breaking changes to React, you'll have to use react-document-meta@^1.0.0 .

Upgrading from 0.1.x to 1.x

As React Side Effect has been upgraded there is a few breaking changes, which is found in the changelog.

Features

Supports extending and nesting on any number of levels

Ability to auto generate some meta tags for open graph, twitter, and more

Usage

See example folder for a working sample.

import React from 'react' ; import DocumentMeta from 'react-document-meta' ; class Example extends React . Component { render() { const meta = { title : 'Some Meta Title' , description : 'I am a description, and I can create multiple tags' , canonical : 'http://example.com/path/to/page' , meta : { charset : 'utf-8' , name : { keywords : 'react,meta,document,html,tags' } } }; return ( < DocumentMeta { ...meta }> < h1 > Hello World! </ h1 > </ DocumentMeta > ); } } React.render( < Example /> , document.getElementById('root'));

Nesting

In most real world use cases, you would like to set some defaults and modify, replace or add just some of the meta tags. react-document-meta always use the deepest data set, but you can add an extend attribute ( <DocumentMeta {...metaData} extend /> ), to instruct the component to merge with the meta data specified one level up. You can add the extend attribute to as many DocumentMeta components you would like, but the chain needs to be complete.

react-document-meta has the ability to generate meta tags based on the already provided meta data. Currently only open graph title, description and url is supported, which uses the data from title , description and canonical , and only in the case where the values has not been explicit set for og:title , og:description or og:url respectively.

Server Usage

When using react-document-meta in a project with server-side rendering, you would like to have the final meta data chunk available in your HTML output. You can achieve this by calling DocumentMeta.rewind() .

Instead of getting a plain object, you can have the module return the meta as either React components or a HTML string. This is achieved by calling DocumentMeta.renderAsReact() or DocumentMeta.renderAsHTML() .

import React from 'react' ; import DocumentMeta from 'react-document-meta' ; export default handler = ( ...args ) => { ... const app = React.renderToString(components); const meta = DocumentMeta.renderAsHTML(); const markup = ` <html> <head> ${meta} </head> <body> <div id="app"> ${app} </div> </body> </html> ` ... }