HTML meta tags for React-based apps. Works for both client- and server-side rendering, and has a strict but flexible API.
Built with React Side Effect
npm install --save react-document-meta
Note: React Side Effect requires React 0.14+ - and so does React Document Meta.
Due to several deprecations and breaking changes to React, you'll have to use
react-document-meta@^1.0.0.
As React Side Effect has been upgraded there is a few breaking changes, which is found in the changelog.
See
example folder for a working sample.
import React from 'react';
import DocumentMeta from 'react-document-meta';
class Example extends React.Component {
render() {
const meta = {
title: 'Some Meta Title',
description: 'I am a description, and I can create multiple tags',
canonical: 'http://example.com/path/to/page',
meta: {
charset: 'utf-8',
name: {
keywords: 'react,meta,document,html,tags'
}
}
};
return (
<DocumentMeta {...meta}>
<h1>Hello World!</h1>
</DocumentMeta>
);
}
}
React.render(<Example />, document.getElementById('root'));
In most real world use cases, you would like to set some defaults and modify, replace or add just some of the meta tags.
react-document-meta always use the deepest data set, but you can add an
extend attribute (
<DocumentMeta {...metaData} extend />), to instruct the component to merge with the meta data specified one level up. You can add the
extend attribute to as many
DocumentMeta components you would like, but the chain needs to be complete.
react-document-meta has the ability to generate meta tags based on the already provided meta data. Currently only open graph title, description and url is supported, which uses the data from
title,
description and
canonical, and only in the case where the values has not been explicit set for
og:title,
og:description or
og:url respectively.
When using
react-document-meta in a project with server-side rendering, you would like to have the final meta data chunk available in your HTML output. You can achieve this by calling
DocumentMeta.rewind().
Instead of getting a plain object, you can have the module return the meta as either React components or a HTML string. This is achieved by calling
DocumentMeta.renderAsReact() or
DocumentMeta.renderAsHTML().
import React from 'react';
import DocumentMeta from 'react-document-meta';
export default handler = (...args) => {
...
const app = React.renderToString(components);
const meta = DocumentMeta.renderAsHTML();
const markup = `
<html>
<head>
${meta}
</head>
<body>
<div id="app">
${app}
</div>
</body>
</html>
`
...
}