Declarative method for binding handlers to document and window - and cleaning them up.

Usage

Given an imaginary component that listens to the 'esc' key, but only if its parent tells it to:

import React from 'react' ; import DocumentEvents from 'react-document-events' ; class SideEffectingComponent extends React . Component { onKeyUp = ( e ) => { if (e.keyCode === 27 ) this .toggleSomethingOnEsc(e); }; render() { var target = process.browser ? document : null ; return ( < div > < div > Component Innards </ div > < DocumentEvents enabled = {this.props.listenToKeys} onKeyUp = {this.onKeyUp} passive = {false} capture = {false} /> </ div > ); } }

Props