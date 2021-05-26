Declarative method for binding handlers to document and window - and cleaning them up.
Given an imaginary component that listens to the 'esc' key, but only if its parent tells it to:
import React from 'react';
import DocumentEvents from 'react-document-events';
class SideEffectingComponent extends React.Component {
onKeyUp = (e) => {
if (e.keyCode === 27 /* esc */) this.toggleSomethingOnEsc(e);
};
render() {
var target = process.browser ? document : null;
return (
<div>
<div>Component Innards</div>
<DocumentEvents enabled={this.props.listenToKeys} onKeyUp={this.onKeyUp} passive={false} capture={false} />
</div>
);
}
}
boolean=false): If true, will add listeners in the
capture phase.
boolean=true): If true, will attach handlers, if false, will remove them. Safe to add/remove at will.
boolean=false): If true, will add listeners with the
passive option,
if supported. A feature test is performed to ensure this does not accidentally set
useCapture.
(HTMLElement | () => HTMLElement | () => void | void)=document): The element to attach listeners to.
May also be a function returning said element. If void, or returning void, this element will noop.
document, but only if
process.browser returns true.
EventHandler): Any valid event handler name.
Note these events are attached directly, so you will receive browser events, not React's
SyntheticEvent, although the semantics are mostly the same.