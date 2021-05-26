openbase logo
rde

react-document-events

by Samuel Reed
1.5.0 (see all)

Declarative method for binding handlers to document and window - and cleaning them up.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

772

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
Contains critical unbinding bug, please upgrade to 1.5.1

Readme

react-document-events

Declarative method for binding handlers to document and window - and cleaning them up.

Usage

Given an imaginary component that listens to the 'esc' key, but only if its parent tells it to:

import React from 'react';
import DocumentEvents from 'react-document-events';

class SideEffectingComponent extends React.Component {

  onKeyUp = (e) => {
    if (e.keyCode === 27 /* esc */) this.toggleSomethingOnEsc(e);
  };

  render() {
    var target = process.browser ? document : null;
    return (
      <div>
        <div>Component Innards</div>
        <DocumentEvents enabled={this.props.listenToKeys} onKeyUp={this.onKeyUp} passive={false} capture={false} />
      </div>
    );
  }
}

Props

  • capture (boolean=false): If true, will add listeners in the capture phase.
  • enabled (boolean=true): If true, will attach handlers, if false, will remove them. Safe to add/remove at will.
  • passive (boolean=false): If true, will add listeners with the passive option, if supported. A feature test is performed to ensure this does not accidentally set useCapture.
  • target ((HTMLElement | () => HTMLElement | () => void | void)=document): The element to attach listeners to. May also be a function returning said element. If void, or returning void, this element will noop.
    • To be safe when server rendering, the default is document, but only if process.browser returns true.
  • on[eventName] (EventHandler): Any valid event handler name. Note these events are attached directly, so you will receive browser events, not React's SyntheticEvent, although the semantics are mostly the same.

