react-docgen-typescript-plugin A webpack plugin to inject react typescript docgen information

Install

npm install --save-dev react-docgen-typescript-plugin yarn add -D react-docgen-typescript-plugin

Usage

NOTE: The TypeScript compiler options allowSyntheticDefaultImports and esModuleInterop will make react-docgen-typescript-plugin a lot harder! Turn them off for faster build times.

const ts = require ( 'typescript' ); const ReactDocgenTypescriptPlugin = require ( "react-docgen-typescript-plugin" ).default; module .exports = { plugins: [ new ReactDocgenTypescriptPlugin(), new ReactDocgenTypescriptPlugin({ tsconfigPath: "./tsconfig.dev.json" }), new ReactDocgenTypescriptPlugin({ compilerOptions: { jsx: ts.JsxEmit.Preserve } }), ], };

Options

This plugins support all parser options from react-docgen-typescript and all of the following options

Option Type Description Default tsconfigPath string Specify the location of the tsconfig.json to use. null compilerOptions object Specify compiler options. Cannot be used with tsconfigPath null docgenCollectionName string or null Specify the docgen collection name to use. All docgen information will be collected into this global object. Set to null to disable. STORYBOOK_REACT_CLASSES setDisplayName boolean Set the components' display name. If you want to set display names yourself or are using another plugin to do this, you should disable this option. true typePropName string Specify the name of the property for docgen info prop type. type exclude glob[] Glob patterns to ignore and not generate docgen information for. (Great for ignoring large icon libraries) [] include glob[] Glob patterns to generate docgen information for ['**/**.tsx']

Debugging

If you want to see how this plugins is including and excluding modules set the DEBUG environment variable.

DEBUG=docgen:* - All logs

- All logs DEBUG=docgen:include - Included modules

- Included modules DEBUG=docgen:exclude - Excluded modules

- Excluded modules DEBUG=docgen:docs - Generated docs

DEBUG=docgen:* npm run storybook

Another great way of debugging your generated docs is to use a debugger statement in your component source file. If you turn off source maps you will be able to see the code that this package generates.

Prior Art

sn-client - Inspired by this custom webpack plugin

react-docgen-typescript-loader - Webpack loader to generate docgen information from Typescript React components.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!