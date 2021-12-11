A simple parser for React properties defined in TypeScript instead of propTypes.

It can be used with React Styleguidist.

Installation

npm install --save-dev react-docgen-typescript

Usage

To parse a file for docgen information use the parse function.

const docgen = require ( "react-docgen-typescript" ); const options = { savePropValueAsString: true , }; docgen.parse( "./path/to/component" , options);

If you want to customize the typescript configuration or docgen options, this package exports a variety of ways to create custom parsers.

const docgen = require ( "react-docgen-typescript" ); const customParser = docgen.withDefaultConfig(options); const docs = customParser.parse( "./path/to/component" ); const customCompilerOptionsParser = docgen.withCompilerOptions( { esModuleInterop: true }, options ); const tsConfigParser = docgen.withCustomConfig( "./tsconfig.json" , { savePropValueAsString: true , });

React Styleguidist integration

Include following line in your styleguide.config.js :

module .exports = { propsParser : require ( "react-docgen-typescript" ).withDefaultConfig([ parserOptions, ]).parse, };

or if you want to use custom tsconfig file

module .exports = { propsParser : require ( "react-docgen-typescript" ).withCustomConfig( "./tsconfig.json" , [parserOptions] ).parse, };

Options

propFilter

The propFilter option allows you to omit certain props from documentation generation.

You can either provide and object with some of our pre-configured filters:

interface FilterOptions { skipPropsWithName?: string [] | string ; skipPropsWithoutDoc?: boolean ; } const options = { propFilter: { skipPropsWithName: [ 'as' , 'id' ]; skipPropsWithoutDoc: true ; } }

If you do not want to print out all the HTML attributes of a component typed like the following:

const MyComponent: React.FC<React.HTMLAttributes<HTMLDivElement>> = ()...

you can provide a propFilter function and do the filtering logic yourself.

type PropFilter = ( prop: PropItem, component: Component ) => boolean ; const options = { propFilter: ( prop: PropItem, component: Component ) => { if (prop.declarations !== undefined && prop.declarations.length > 0 ) { const hasPropAdditionalDescription = prop.declarations.find( ( declaration ) => { return !declaration.fileName.includes( "node_modules" ); }); return Boolean (hasPropAdditionalDescription); } return true ; }, };

Note: children without a doc comment will not be documented.

componentNameResolver

(exp: ts.Symbol, source: ts.SourceFile) => string | undefined | null | false ;

If a string is returned, then the component will use that name. Else it will fallback to the default logic of parser.

shouldExtractLiteralValuesFromEnum : boolean

If set to true, string enums and unions will be converted to docgen enum format. Useful if you use Storybook and want to generate knobs automatically using addon-smart-knobs.

shouldExtractValuesFromUnion : boolean

If set to true, every unions will be converted to docgen enum format.

skipChildrenPropWithoutDoc : boolean (default: true )

If set to false the docs for the children prop will be generated even without an explicit description.

shouldRemoveUndefinedFromOptional : boolean

If set to true, types that are optional will not display " | undefined" in the type.

savePropValueAsString : boolean

If set to true, defaultValue to props will be string. Example:

Component.defaultProps = { counter : 123 , disabled : false , };

Will return:

counter: { defaultValue : '123' , required : true , type : 'number' }, disabled : { defaultValue : 'false' , required : true , type : 'boolean' }

Styled components example:

componentNameResolver: ( exp, source ) => exp.getName() === "StyledComponentClass" && getDefaultExportForFile(source);

The parser exports getDefaultExportForFile helper through its public API.

Example

In the example folder you can see React Styleguidist integration.

Warning: only named exports are supported. If your project uses default exports, you still need to include named exports for react-docgen-typescript .

The component Column.tsx

import * as React from "react" ; import { Component } from "react" ; export interface IColumnProps { prop1?: string; prop2: number; prop3: () => void ; prop4: "option1" | "option2" | "option3" ; } export class Column extends Component < IColumnProps , {}> { render() { return < div > Test </ div > ; } }

Will generate the following stylesheet:

The functional component Grid.tsx

import * as React from "react" ; export interface IGridProps { prop1?: string; prop2: number; prop3: () => void ; prop4: "option1" | "option2" | "option3" ; } export const Grid = ( props: IGridProps ) => { const smaller = () => { return ; }; return < div > Grid </ div > ; };

Will generate the following stylesheet:

Contributions

The typescript is pretty complex and there are many different ways how to define components and their props so it's realy hard to support all these use cases. That means only one thing, contributions are highly welcome. Just keep in mind that each PR should also include tests for the part it's fixing.

Thanks to all contributors without their help there wouldn't be a single bug fixed or feature implemented. Check the contributors tab to find out more. All those people supported this project. THANK YOU!

Thanks to others

The integration with React Styleguidist wouldn't be possible without Vyacheslav Slinko pull request #118 at React Styleguidist.