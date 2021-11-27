Evaluate variables from external files for react-docgen
This handler does not work with react-docgen >= 6.0.0-alpha.0. react-docgen as of this version will most probably include this functionality by default
All credit goes to Chandrasekhar Pasupuleti for sharing the implementation and Daniel Tschinder for maintaining it.
react-docgen doesn't allow you to use variables from other files to use in
propTypes
Example:
import iconNames from './icon-names.js'
Icon.propTypes = {
/** Icon name */
name: PropTypes.oneOf(iconNames).isRequired
}
This doesn't work because it's parsed as a string and not an array
"props": {
"name": {
"type": {
"name": "enum",
"computed": true,
"value": "iconNames"
},
"required": true,
"description": "Icon name"
},
}
npm i react-docgen-external-proptypes-handler --save-dev
If you are importing a variable from an external file to use in
propTypes, like in the example below, you need to follow a very specific convention to make it work.
Component code:
import React from 'react'
import PropTypes from 'prop-types'
/* importing variable iconNames from .js file (js, jsx are supported, json is not) */
import iconNames from './icon-names.js'
const Icon = props => {
/*implementation logic*/
}
Icon.propTypes = {
/** Icon name */
name: PropTypes.oneOf(iconNames).isRequired
}
export default Icon
In the imported file, make sure the same variable is exported.
const iconNames = ['copy', 'trash', 'etc']
/* same variable name */
export default iconNames
const docgen = require('react-docgen')
const externalProptypesHandler = require('./react-docgen-external-proptypes-handler')
let metadata = files.map(path => {
/* append display name handler to handlers list */
const handlers = docgen.defaultHandlers.concat(externalProptypesHandler(path))
/* read file to get source code */
const code = fs.readFileSync(path, 'utf8')
/* parse the component code to get metadata */
const data = docgen.parse(code, null, handlers)
return data
})
Enable
handlers property in styleguidist config(
styleguidist.config.js)
module.export = {
handlers: componentPath =>
require('react-docgen').defaultHandlers.concat(
require('react-docgen-external-proptypes-handler')(componentPath),
require('react-docgen-displayname-handler').createDisplayNameHandler(componentPath)
)
}
MIT © siddharthkp