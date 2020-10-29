openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-doc-viewer

by Alcumus
0.1.5 (see all)

Document viewer for react. Renders online/local documents.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.4K

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-doc-viewer

Contents



Current Renderable File Types

ExtensionMIME TypeAvailable
bmpimage/bmp
docapplication/msword
docxapplication/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.wordprocessingml.document
htmtext/htm
htmltext/html
jpgimage/jpg
jpegimage/jpeg
pdfapplication/pdf
pngimage/png
pptapplication/vnd.ms-powerpoint
pptxapplicatiapplication/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.presentationml.presentation
tiffimage/tiff
txttext/plain
xlsapplication/vnd.ms-excel
xlsxapplication/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet


Installation

Core

 npm i react-doc-viewer
 # or
 yarn add react-doc-viewer

Usage

Warning - By default the component height will expand and contract to the current loaded file. The width will expand to fill the parent.



Basic

DocViewer requires at least an array of document objects to function. Each document object must have a uri to a file, either a url that returns a file or a local file.

import DocViewer from "react-doc-viewer";

function App() {
  const docs = [
    { uri: "https://url-to-my-pdf.pdf" },
    { uri: require("./example-files/pdf.pdf") }, // Local File
  ];

  return <DocViewer documents={docs} />;
}

Included Renderers

To use the included renderers. DocViewerRenderers is an Array of all the included renderers.

import DocViewer, { DocViewerRenderers } from "react-doc-viewer";

<DocViewer
  pluginRenderers={DocViewerRenderers}
  {/* ... */}
/>;

Or you can import individual renderers.

import DocViewer, { PDFRenderer, PNGRenderer } from "react-doc-viewer";

<DocViewer
  pluginRenderers={[PDFRenderer, PNGRenderer]}
  {/* ... */}
/>;


Custom Renderer

To create a custom renderer, that will just exist for your project.

import React from "react";
import DocViewer from "react-doc-viewer";

const MyCustomPNGRenderer: DocRenderer = ({
  mainState: { currentDocument },
}) => {
  if (!currentDocument) return null;

  return (
    <div id="my-png-renderer">
      <img id="png-img" src={currentDocument.fileData as string} />
    </div>
  );
};

MyCustomPNGRenderer.fileTypes = ["png", "image/png"];
MyCustomPNGRenderer.weight = 1;

And supply it to DocViewer > pluginRenderers inside an Array.

import DocViewer, { DocViewerRenderers } from "react-doc-viewer";

<DocViewer
  pluginRenderers={[MyCustomPNGRenderer]}
  documents={
    [
      // ...
    ]
  }
/>;


Custom File Loader

If you need to prevent the actual loading of the file by react-doc-viewer. you can decorate your custom renderer with a callback to do as you wish. e.g. Load the file yourself in an iFrame.

MyCustomPNGRenderer.fileLoader = ({
  documentURI,
  signal,
  fileLoaderComplete,
}) => {
  myCustomFileLoaderCode().then(() => {
    // Whenever you have finished you must call fileLoaderComplete() to remove the loading animation
    fileLoaderComplete();
  });
};


Themed

You can provide a theme object with one or all of the available properties.

<DocViewer
  documents={docs}
  theme={{
    primary: "#5296d8",
    secondary: "#ffffff",
    tertiary: "#5296d899",
    text_primary: "#ffffff",
    text_secondary: "#5296d8",
    text_tertiary: "#00000099",
    disableThemeScrollbar: false,
  }}
/>

Styling

Any styling applied to the <DocViewer> component, is directly applied to the main div container.

- CSS Class

<DocViewer documents={docs} className="my-doc-viewer-style" />

- CSS Class Default Override

Each component / div already has a DOM id that can be used to style any part of the document viewer.

#react-doc-viewer #header-bar {
  background-color: #faf;
}

- React Inline

<DocViewer documents={docs} style={{width: 500, height: 500}} />

- StyledComponent

import styled from "styled-components";
//...
<MyDocViewer documents={docs} />;
//...
const MyDocViewer = styled(DocViewer)`
  border-radius: 10px;
`;

Config

You can provide a config object, which configures parts of the component as required.

<DocViewer documents={docs} config={{
 header: {
  disableHeader: false,
  disableFileName: false,
  retainURLParams: false
 }
}} />


Contributing

Creating a Renderer Plugin

Step 1 - Create a new folder inside src/plugins.

e.g. src/plugins/jpg

Inside this folder, create a Renderer React Typescript file.

e.g. index.tsx

Step 2 - Inside JPGRenderer, export a functional component of type DocRenderer

import React from "react";
import { DocRenderer } from "../../types";

// Be sure that Renderer correctly uses type DocRenderer
const JPGRenderer: DocRenderer = ({ mainState: { currentDocument } }) => {
  if (!currentDocument) return null;

  return (
    <div id="jpg-renderer">
      <img id="jpg-img" src={currentDocument.fileData as string} />
    </div>
  );
};

export default JPGRenderer;

// List the MIME types that this renderer will respond to
JPGRenderer.fileTypes = ["jpg", "jpeg", "image/jpg", "image/jpeg"];

// If you have more than one renderer for the same MIME type, use weight. higher is more preferable.
// Included renderers have a weight of zero
JPGRenderer.weight = 1;

If you are creating a new renderer, also update src/plugins/index.ts with an import to your new renderer file, and Export it as part of the DocViewerRenderers Array.

// ...
import JPGRenderer from "./jpg";

export const DocViewerRenderers = [
  // ...
  JPGRenderer,
];


Overriding Header Component

You can pass a callback function to config.header.overrideComponent that returns a React Element. The function's parameters will be populated and usable, this function will also be re-called whenever the mainState updates. Parameters include the state object from the main component, and document navigation functions for previousDocument and nextDocument.

Example:


const myHeader: IHeaderOverride = (state, previousDocument, nextDocument) => {
    if (!state.currentDocument || state.config?.header?.disableFileName) {
      return null;
    }

    return (
      <>
        <div>{state.currentDocument.uri || ""}</div>
        <div>
          <button
            onClick={previousDocument}
            disabled={state.currentFileNo === 0}
          >
            Previous Document
          </button>
          <button
            onClick={nextDocument}
            disabled={state.currentFileNo >= state.documents.length - 1}
          >
            Next Document
          </button>
        </div>
      </>
    );
  };

<DocViewer
  pluginRenderers={DocViewerRenderers}
  documents={
    {
      /**/
    }
  }
  config={{
    header: {
      overrideComponent: myHeader;
      },
    },
  }
/>

API

DocViewer props

nametype
documentsIDocument[]
className?string
style?React.CSSProperties
config?IConfig
theme?ITheme
pluginRenderers?DocRenderer[]

IDocument

nametype
uristring
fileType?string
fileData?`string

IConfig

nametype
header?IHeaderConfig

IHeaderConfig

nametype
disableHeader?boolean
disableFileName?boolean
retainURLParams?boolean
overrideComponent?IHeaderOverride

IHeaderOverride () => ReactElement<any, any> | null

nametype
stateIMainState
previousDocument() => void
nextDocument() => void
returns`ReactElement<any, any>

ITheme

nametype
primary?string
secondary?string
tertiary?string
text_primary?string
text_secondary?string
text_tertiary?string
disableThemeScrollbar?boolean

DocRenderer extends React.FC\<DocRendererProps>

nametype
fileTypesstring[]
weightnumber
fileLoader?FileLoaderFunction `

FileLoaderFunction

(props: FileLoaderFuncProps) => void

FileLoaderFuncProps

nametype
documentURIstring
signalAbortSignal
fileLoaderCompleteFileLoaderComplete

FileLoaderComplete

nametype
fileReaderFileReader

DocRendererProps

nametype
mainStateIMainState

IMainState

nametype
currentFileNonumber
documentsIDocument[]
documentLoading?boolean
currentDocument?IDocument
rendererRect?DOMRect
config?IConfig

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

Tutorial
file-examples-com.github.io