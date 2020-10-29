Contents

Current Renderable File Types

Extension MIME Type Available bmp image/bmp ✓ doc application/msword ✓ docx application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.wordprocessingml.document ✓ htm text/htm ✓ html text/html ✓ jpg image/jpg ✓ jpeg image/jpeg ✓ pdf application/pdf ✓ png image/png ✓ ppt application/vnd.ms-powerpoint ✓ pptx applicatiapplication/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.presentationml.presentation ✓ tiff image/tiff ✓ txt text/plain ✓ xls application/vnd.ms-excel ✓ xlsx application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet ✓

Installation

Core

npm i react-doc-viewer yarn add react-doc-viewer

Usage

Warning - By default the component height will expand and contract to the current loaded file. The width will expand to fill the parent.

Basic

DocViewer requires at least an array of document objects to function. Each document object must have a uri to a file, either a url that returns a file or a local file.

import DocViewer from "react-doc-viewer"; function App() { const docs = [ { uri: "https://url-to-my-pdf.pdf" }, { uri: require("./example-files/pdf.pdf") }, // Local File ]; return <DocViewer documents={docs} />; }

Included Renderers

To use the included renderers. DocViewerRenderers is an Array of all the included renderers.

import DocViewer, { DocViewerRenderers } from "react-doc-viewer"; <DocViewer pluginRenderers={DocViewerRenderers} {/* ... */} />;

Or you can import individual renderers.

import DocViewer, { PDFRenderer, PNGRenderer } from "react-doc-viewer"; <DocViewer pluginRenderers={[PDFRenderer, PNGRenderer]} {/* ... */} />;

Custom Renderer

To create a custom renderer, that will just exist for your project.

import React from "react"; import DocViewer from "react-doc-viewer"; const MyCustomPNGRenderer: DocRenderer = ({ mainState: { currentDocument }, }) => { if (!currentDocument) return null; return ( <div id="my-png-renderer"> <img id="png-img" src={currentDocument.fileData as string} /> </div> ); }; MyCustomPNGRenderer.fileTypes = ["png", "image/png"]; MyCustomPNGRenderer.weight = 1;

And supply it to DocViewer > pluginRenderers inside an Array .

import DocViewer, { DocViewerRenderers } from "react-doc-viewer"; <DocViewer pluginRenderers={[MyCustomPNGRenderer]} documents={ [ // ... ] } />;

Custom File Loader

If you need to prevent the actual loading of the file by react-doc-viewer . you can decorate your custom renderer with a callback to do as you wish. e.g. Load the file yourself in an iFrame.

MyCustomPNGRenderer.fileLoader = ({ documentURI, signal, fileLoaderComplete, }) => { myCustomFileLoaderCode().then(() => { // Whenever you have finished you must call fileLoaderComplete() to remove the loading animation fileLoaderComplete(); }); };

Themed

You can provide a theme object with one or all of the available properties.

< DocViewer documents = {docs} theme = {{ primary: "# 5296d8 ", secondary: "# ffffff ", tertiary: "# 5296d899 ", text_primary: "# ffffff ", text_secondary: "# 5296d8 ", text_tertiary: "# 00000099 ", disableThemeScrollbar: false , }} />

Styling

Any styling applied to the <DocViewer> component, is directly applied to the main div container.

- CSS Class

< DocViewer documents = {docs} className = "my-doc-viewer-style" />

- CSS Class Default Override

Each component / div already has a DOM id that can be used to style any part of the document viewer.

#react-doc-viewer #header-bar { background-color : #faf ; }

- React Inline

< DocViewer documents = {docs} style = {{width: 500 , height: 500 }} />

- StyledComponent

import styled from "styled-components"; //... <MyDocViewer documents={docs} />; //... const MyDocViewer = styled(DocViewer)` border-radius: 10px; `;

Config

You can provide a config object, which configures parts of the component as required.

< DocViewer documents = {docs} config = {{ header: { disableHeader: false , disableFileName: false , retainURLParams: false } }} />

Contributing

Creating a Renderer Plugin

Step 1 - Create a new folder inside src/plugins .

e.g. src/plugins/jpg

Inside this folder, create a Renderer React Typescript file.

e.g. index.tsx

Step 2 - Inside JPGRenderer, export a functional component of type DocRenderer

import React from "react"; import { DocRenderer } from "../../types"; // Be sure that Renderer correctly uses type DocRenderer const JPGRenderer: DocRenderer = ({ mainState: { currentDocument } }) => { if (!currentDocument) return null; return ( <div id="jpg-renderer"> <img id="jpg-img" src={currentDocument.fileData as string} /> </div> ); }; export default JPGRenderer; // List the MIME types that this renderer will respond to JPGRenderer.fileTypes = ["jpg", "jpeg", "image/jpg", "image/jpeg"]; // If you have more than one renderer for the same MIME type, use weight. higher is more preferable. // Included renderers have a weight of zero JPGRenderer.weight = 1;

If you are creating a new renderer, also update src/plugins/index.ts with an import to your new renderer file, and Export it as part of the DocViewerRenderers Array .

import JPGRenderer from "./jpg" ; export const DocViewerRenderers = [ JPGRenderer, ];

Overriding Header Component

You can pass a callback function to config.header.overrideComponent that returns a React Element. The function's parameters will be populated and usable, this function will also be re-called whenever the mainState updates. Parameters include the state object from the main component, and document navigation functions for previousDocument and nextDocument .

Example:

const myHeader: IHeaderOverride = (state, previousDocument, nextDocument) => { if (!state.currentDocument || state.config?.header?.disableFileName) { return null; } return ( <> <div>{state.currentDocument.uri || ""}</div> <div> <button onClick={previousDocument} disabled={state.currentFileNo === 0} > Previous Document </button> <button onClick={nextDocument} disabled={state.currentFileNo >= state.documents.length - 1} > Next Document </button> </div> </> ); }; <DocViewer pluginRenderers={DocViewerRenderers} documents={ { /**/ } } config={{ header: { overrideComponent: myHeader; }, }, } />

API

DocViewer props

name type documents IDocument[] className? string style? React.CSSProperties config? IConfig theme? ITheme pluginRenderers? DocRenderer[]

IDocument

name type uri string fileType? string fileData? `string

IConfig

name type header? IHeaderConfig

IHeaderConfig

name type disableHeader? boolean disableFileName? boolean retainURLParams? boolean overrideComponent? IHeaderOverride

IHeaderOverride () => ReactElement<any, any> | null

name type state IMainState previousDocument () => void nextDocument () => void returns `ReactElement<any, any>

ITheme

name type primary? string secondary? string tertiary? string text_primary? string text_secondary? string text_tertiary? string disableThemeScrollbar? boolean

DocRenderer extends React.FC\< DocRendererProps >

name type fileTypes string[] weight number fileLoader? FileLoaderFunction `

FileLoaderFunction

(props: FileLoaderFuncProps ) => void

FileLoaderFuncProps

name type documentURI string signal AbortSignal fileLoaderComplete FileLoaderComplete

FileLoaderComplete

name type fileReader FileReader

DocRendererProps

name type mainState IMainState

IMainState