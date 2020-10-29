|Extension
|MIME Type
|Available
|bmp
|image/bmp
✓
|doc
|application/msword
✓
|docx
|application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.wordprocessingml.document
✓
|htm
|text/htm
✓
|html
|text/html
✓
|jpg
|image/jpg
✓
|jpeg
|image/jpeg
✓
|application/pdf
✓
|png
|image/png
✓
|ppt
|application/vnd.ms-powerpoint
✓
|pptx
|applicatiapplication/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.presentationml.presentation
✓
|tiff
|image/tiff
✓
|txt
|text/plain
✓
|xls
|application/vnd.ms-excel
✓
|xlsx
|application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet
✓
npm i react-doc-viewer
# or
yarn add react-doc-viewer
Warning - By default the component height will expand and contract to the current loaded file. The width will expand to fill the parent.
DocViewer requires at least an array of document objects to function. Each document object must have a uri to a file, either a url that returns a file or a local file.
import DocViewer from "react-doc-viewer";
function App() {
const docs = [
{ uri: "https://url-to-my-pdf.pdf" },
{ uri: require("./example-files/pdf.pdf") }, // Local File
];
return <DocViewer documents={docs} />;
}
To use the included renderers.
DocViewerRenderers is an Array of all the included renderers.
import DocViewer, { DocViewerRenderers } from "react-doc-viewer";
<DocViewer
pluginRenderers={DocViewerRenderers}
{/* ... */}
/>;
Or you can import individual renderers.
import DocViewer, { PDFRenderer, PNGRenderer } from "react-doc-viewer";
<DocViewer
pluginRenderers={[PDFRenderer, PNGRenderer]}
{/* ... */}
/>;
To create a custom renderer, that will just exist for your project.
import React from "react";
import DocViewer from "react-doc-viewer";
const MyCustomPNGRenderer: DocRenderer = ({
mainState: { currentDocument },
}) => {
if (!currentDocument) return null;
return (
<div id="my-png-renderer">
<img id="png-img" src={currentDocument.fileData as string} />
</div>
);
};
MyCustomPNGRenderer.fileTypes = ["png", "image/png"];
MyCustomPNGRenderer.weight = 1;
And supply it to DocViewer > pluginRenderers inside an
Array.
import DocViewer, { DocViewerRenderers } from "react-doc-viewer";
<DocViewer
pluginRenderers={[MyCustomPNGRenderer]}
documents={
[
// ...
]
}
/>;
If you need to prevent the actual loading of the file by
react-doc-viewer.
you can decorate your custom renderer with a callback to do as you wish. e.g. Load the file yourself in an iFrame.
MyCustomPNGRenderer.fileLoader = ({
documentURI,
signal,
fileLoaderComplete,
}) => {
myCustomFileLoaderCode().then(() => {
// Whenever you have finished you must call fileLoaderComplete() to remove the loading animation
fileLoaderComplete();
});
};
You can provide a theme object with one or all of the available properties.
<DocViewer
documents={docs}
theme={{
primary: "#5296d8",
secondary: "#ffffff",
tertiary: "#5296d899",
text_primary: "#ffffff",
text_secondary: "#5296d8",
text_tertiary: "#00000099",
disableThemeScrollbar: false,
}}
/>
Any styling applied to the
<DocViewer> component, is directly applied to the main
div container.
<DocViewer documents={docs} className="my-doc-viewer-style" />
Each component / div already has a DOM id that can be used to style any part of the document viewer.
#react-doc-viewer #header-bar {
background-color: #faf;
}
<DocViewer documents={docs} style={{width: 500, height: 500}} />
import styled from "styled-components";
//...
<MyDocViewer documents={docs} />;
//...
const MyDocViewer = styled(DocViewer)`
border-radius: 10px;
`;
You can provide a config object, which configures parts of the component as required.
<DocViewer documents={docs} config={{
header: {
disableHeader: false,
disableFileName: false,
retainURLParams: false
}
}} />
Step 1 - Create a new folder inside
src/plugins.
e.g.
src/plugins/jpg
Inside this folder, create a Renderer React Typescript file.
e.g.
index.tsx
Step 2 - Inside JPGRenderer, export a functional component of type
DocRenderer
import React from "react";
import { DocRenderer } from "../../types";
// Be sure that Renderer correctly uses type DocRenderer
const JPGRenderer: DocRenderer = ({ mainState: { currentDocument } }) => {
if (!currentDocument) return null;
return (
<div id="jpg-renderer">
<img id="jpg-img" src={currentDocument.fileData as string} />
</div>
);
};
export default JPGRenderer;
// List the MIME types that this renderer will respond to
JPGRenderer.fileTypes = ["jpg", "jpeg", "image/jpg", "image/jpeg"];
// If you have more than one renderer for the same MIME type, use weight. higher is more preferable.
// Included renderers have a weight of zero
JPGRenderer.weight = 1;
If you are creating a new renderer, also update
src/plugins/index.ts with an import to your new renderer file, and Export it as part of the DocViewerRenderers
Array.
// ...
import JPGRenderer from "./jpg";
export const DocViewerRenderers = [
// ...
JPGRenderer,
];
You can pass a callback function to
config.header.overrideComponent that returns a React Element. The function's parameters will be populated and usable, this function will also be re-called whenever the mainState updates.
Parameters include the state object from the main component, and document navigation functions for
previousDocument and
nextDocument.
Example:
const myHeader: IHeaderOverride = (state, previousDocument, nextDocument) => {
if (!state.currentDocument || state.config?.header?.disableFileName) {
return null;
}
return (
<>
<div>{state.currentDocument.uri || ""}</div>
<div>
<button
onClick={previousDocument}
disabled={state.currentFileNo === 0}
>
Previous Document
</button>
<button
onClick={nextDocument}
disabled={state.currentFileNo >= state.documents.length - 1}
>
Next Document
</button>
</div>
</>
);
};
<DocViewer
pluginRenderers={DocViewerRenderers}
documents={
{
/**/
}
}
config={{
header: {
overrideComponent: myHeader;
},
},
}
/>
DocViewer props
|name
|type
|documents
IDocument[]
|className?
string
|style?
React.CSSProperties
|config?
IConfig
|theme?
ITheme
|pluginRenderers?
DocRenderer[]
IDocument
|name
|type
|uri
string
|fileType?
string
|fileData?
|`string
IConfig
|name
|type
|header?
IHeaderConfig
IHeaderConfig
|name
|type
|disableHeader?
boolean
|disableFileName?
boolean
|retainURLParams?
boolean
|overrideComponent?
IHeaderOverride
IHeaderOverride () =>
ReactElement<any, any> | null
|name
|type
|state
IMainState
|previousDocument
() => void
|nextDocument
() => void
returns
|`ReactElement<any, any>
ITheme
|name
|type
|primary?
string
|secondary?
string
|tertiary?
string
|text_primary?
string
|text_secondary?
string
|text_tertiary?
string
|disableThemeScrollbar?
boolean
DocRenderer extends React.FC\<
DocRendererProps>
|name
|type
|fileTypes
string[]
|weight
number
|fileLoader?
FileLoaderFunction `
FileLoaderFunction
(props:
FileLoaderFuncProps) => void
FileLoaderFuncProps
|name
|type
|documentURI
string
|signal
AbortSignal
|fileLoaderComplete
FileLoaderComplete
FileLoaderComplete
|name
|type
|fileReader
FileReader
DocRendererProps
|name
|type
|mainState
IMainState
IMainState
|name
|type
|currentFileNo
|number
|documents
IDocument[]
|documentLoading?
|boolean
|currentDocument?
IDocument
|rendererRect?
|DOMRect
|config?
IConfig