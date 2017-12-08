Render meta tags on the server & client for ReactJS. You can render meta tags with any kind of attributes / properties.
Built with React Side Effect.
npm install --save react-doc-meta
Dependencies: React >= 0.12.0
var App = React.createClass({
render: function () {
var tags = [
{name: "description", content: "lorem ipsum dolor"},
{itemProp: "name", content: "The Name or Title Here"},
{itemProp: "description", content: "This is the page description"},
{itemProp: "image", content: "http://www.example.com/image.jpg"},
{name: "twitter:card", content: "product"},
{name: "twitter:site", content: "@publisher_handle"},
{name: "twitter:title", content: "Page Title"},
{name: "twitter:description", content: "Page description less than 200 characters"},
{name: "twitter:creator", content: "@author_handle"},
{name: "twitter:image", content: "http://www.example.com/image.html"},
{name: "twitter:data1", content: "$3"},
{name: "twitter:label1", content: "Price"},
{name: "twitter:data2", content: "Black"},
{name: "twitter:label2", content: "Color"},
{property: "og:title", content: "Title Here"},
{property: "og:type", content: "article"},
{property: "og:url", content: "http://www.example.com/"},
{property: "og:image", content: "http://example.com/image.jpg"},
{property: "og:description", content: "Description Here"},
{property: "og:site_name", content: "Site Name, i.e. Moz"},
{property: "og:price:amount", content: "15.00"},
{property: "og:price:currency", content: "USD"},
{weirdfield: "something", content: "really really cool", hello:"world", meh: "hahaha"}
]
// DocMeta will construct meta tags with properties & values mirroring the above key-value pairs
return (
<DocMeta tags={tags}>
<this.props.activeRouteHandler />
</DocMeta>
);
}
});
On the browser the above will produce:
<meta name="description" content="lorem ipsum dolor" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta itemprop="name" content="The Name or Title Here" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta itemprop="description" content="This is the page description" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta itemprop="image" content="http://www.example.com/image.jpg" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta name="twitter:card" content="product" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta name="twitter:site" content="@publisher_handle" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta name="twitter:title" content="Page Title" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta name="twitter:description" content="Page description less than 200 characters" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta name="twitter:creator" content="@author_handle" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta name="twitter:image" content="http://www.example.com/image.html" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta name="twitter:data1" content="$3" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta name="twitter:label1" content="Price" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta name="twitter:data2" content="Black" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta name="twitter:label2" content="Color" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta property="og:title" content="Title Here" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta property="og:type" content="article" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta property="og:url" content="http://www.example.com/" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta property="og:image" content="http://example.com/image.jpg" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta property="og:description" content="Description Here" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta property="og:site_name" content="Site Name, i.e. Moz" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta property="og:price:amount" content="15.00" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta property="og:price:currency" content="USD" data-doc-meta="true">
<meta weirdfield="something" content="really really cool" hello="world" meh="hahaha" data-doc-meta="true">
Works for nested components too!
Also, you don't need to wrap components with
<DocMeta tags={tags}>...</DocMeta>, writing
<DocMeta tags={tags} /> should work just fine.
class JoinPage extends Component {
static propTypes = {
status: PropTypes.string,
user: PropTypes.object
}
render() {
var tags = [
{name: "description", content: "test"}
]
// only this meta should render in the DOM
var tags2 = [
{name: "description", content: "test 2"}
]
return (
<div>
<DocMeta tags={tags} />
<DocMeta tags={tags2} />
<JoinForm {...this.props} />
</div>
);
}
}
class JoinForm extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
};
}
render(){
var tags = [
{name: "description", content: "a nested doc meta"}
]
return (
<div>
<DocMeta tags={tags} />
<p>Join</p>
<NavLink routeName="account">Test</NavLink>
</div>
)
}
}
On the browser the above will produce
<meta name="description" content="a nested doc meta" data-doc-meta="true">
If you use it on server, call
DocMeta.rewind() after rendering components to string to retrieve the array of meta tags given to the innermost
DocMeta. You can then embed this meta tags into HTML page template like this using es6 spread props:
//... the rest of the html-document.jsx...
render() {
const { state, markup, script, css, lang } = this.props;
let metaTags = DocMeta.rewind();
return (
<html >
<head>
{
metaTags.map((tag, index) =>
<meta data-doc-meta="true" key={index} {...tag} />)
}
</head>
<body>
<div id="root" dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: markup}} />
<script dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: state}} />
</body>
</html>
);
}
Because this component keeps track of mounted instances, you have to make sure to call
rewind on server, or you'll get a memory leak.
Better diffing for meta tag changes on the client side
Contributions welcomed! Raise issues / submit pull requests thank you!
0.1.0 Adapted solution for react-document-title for meta tags
0.1.1 Removed undeclared underscore dependency. Using native array prototype functions instead.
0.2.0 Merged a critical fix that causes memory leaks on _serverMeta