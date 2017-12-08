Render meta tags on the server & client for ReactJS. You can render meta tags with any kind of attributes / properties.

Built with React Side Effect.

====================

Installation

npm install --save react-doc-meta

Dependencies: React >= 0.12.0

Example

var App = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { var tags = [ { name : "description" , content : "lorem ipsum dolor" }, { itemProp : "name" , content : "The Name or Title Here" }, { itemProp : "description" , content : "This is the page description" }, { itemProp : "image" , content : "http://www.example.com/image.jpg" }, { name : "twitter:card" , content : "product" }, { name : "twitter:site" , content : "@publisher_handle" }, { name : "twitter:title" , content : "Page Title" }, { name : "twitter:description" , content : "Page description less than 200 characters" }, { name : "twitter:creator" , content : "@author_handle" }, { name : "twitter:image" , content : "http://www.example.com/image.html" }, { name : "twitter:data1" , content : "$3" }, { name : "twitter:label1" , content : "Price" }, { name : "twitter:data2" , content : "Black" }, { name : "twitter:label2" , content : "Color" }, { property : "og:title" , content : "Title Here" }, { property : "og:type" , content : "article" }, { property : "og:url" , content : "http://www.example.com/" }, { property : "og:image" , content : "http://example.com/image.jpg" }, { property : "og:description" , content : "Description Here" }, { property : "og:site_name" , content : "Site Name, i.e. Moz" }, { property : "og:price:amount" , content : "15.00" }, { property : "og:price:currency" , content : "USD" }, { weirdfield : "something" , content : "really really cool" , hello : "world" , meh : "hahaha" } ] return ( < DocMeta tags = {tags} > < this.props.activeRouteHandler /> </ DocMeta > ); } });

On the browser the above will produce:

< meta name = "description" content = "lorem ipsum dolor" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta itemprop = "name" content = "The Name or Title Here" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta itemprop = "description" content = "This is the page description" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta itemprop = "image" content = "http://www.example.com/image.jpg" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta name = "twitter:card" content = "product" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta name = "twitter:site" content = "@publisher_handle" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta name = "twitter:title" content = "Page Title" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta name = "twitter:description" content = "Page description less than 200 characters" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta name = "twitter:creator" content = "@author_handle" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta name = "twitter:image" content = "http://www.example.com/image.html" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta name = "twitter:data1" content = "$3" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta name = "twitter:label1" content = "Price" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta name = "twitter:data2" content = "Black" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta name = "twitter:label2" content = "Color" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta property = "og:title" content = "Title Here" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta property = "og:type" content = "article" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta property = "og:url" content = "http://www.example.com/" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta property = "og:image" content = "http://example.com/image.jpg" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta property = "og:description" content = "Description Here" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta property = "og:site_name" content = "Site Name, i.e. Moz" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta property = "og:price:amount" content = "15.00" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta property = "og:price:currency" content = "USD" data-doc-meta = "true" > < meta weirdfield = "something" content = "really really cool" hello = "world" meh = "hahaha" data-doc-meta = "true" >

Works for nested components too!

Also, you don't need to wrap components with <DocMeta tags={tags}>...</DocMeta> , writing <DocMeta tags={tags} /> should work just fine.

class JoinPage extends Component { static propTypes = { status : PropTypes.string, user : PropTypes.object } render() { var tags = [ { name : "description" , content : "test" } ] var tags2 = [ { name : "description" , content : "test 2" } ] return ( <div> <DocMeta tags={tags} /> <DocMeta tags={tags2} /> <JoinForm {...this.props} /> </div> ); } } class JoinForm extends Component { constructor(props) { super(props); this.state = { }; } render(){ var tags = [ {name: "description", content: "a nested doc meta"} ] return ( <div> <DocMeta tags={tags} /> <p>Join</p> <NavLink routeName="account">Test</NavLink> </div> ) } }

On the browser the above will produce

< meta name = "description" content = "a nested doc meta" data-doc-meta = "true" >

Server Usage

If you use it on server, call DocMeta.rewind() after rendering components to string to retrieve the array of meta tags given to the innermost DocMeta . You can then embed this meta tags into HTML page template like this using es6 spread props:

render() { const { state, markup, script, css, lang } = this .props; let metaTags = DocMeta.rewind(); return ( <html > <head> { metaTags.map((tag, index) => <meta data-doc-meta="true" key={index} {...tag} />) } </head> <body> <div id="root" dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: markup}} /> <script dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: state}} /> </body> </html> ); }

Because this component keeps track of mounted instances, you have to make sure to call rewind on server, or you'll get a memory leak.

TODO

TEST! Better diffing for meta tag changes on the client side

Contributing

Contributions welcomed! Raise issues / submit pull requests thank you!

