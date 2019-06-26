openbase logo
rdg

react-doc-generator

by Marcin Borkowski
1.2.5

Generate a simple React component documentation in Markdown.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React DOC Generator

Generate simple React components documentation in Markdown.

Installation

$ npm install -save-dev react-doc-generator

Usage

Check every option runnig react-doc-generator with --help or -h:

$ react-doc-generator --help

Usage: react-doc-generator <dir> [options]

Options:

  -h, --help                      output usage information
  -V, --version                   output the version number
  -x, --extensions <items>        Include only these file extensions. Default: js,jsx
  -i, --ignore <items>            Folders to ignore. Default: node_modules,__tests__,__mocks__
  -e, --exclude-patterns <items>  Filename patterns to exclude. Default: []
  -t, --title [value]>            Document title. Default: 'Components'
  -o, --output <file>             Markdown file to write. Default: 'README.MD'

By the command line

Example:

$ react-doc-generator src -o DOCUMENTATION.md

NPM script

Example:

In your package.json put:

{
  // ...
  "scripts": {
    "doc": "react-doc-generator ./app/components/custom -o DOCUMENTATION.md"
  }
  // ...
}

so then you are able to call this script by the command line:

$ npm run doc

API

/**
 * General component description.
 * You can even use the native Markdown here.
 * E.g.:
 * ```html
 * <MyComponent foo={541} />
 * ```
 */
export class MyComponent extends React.Component {
  static displayName = 'Official Component Name'
  static propTypes = {
      /**
       * Description of prop "foo".
       */
      foo: React.PropTypes.number,
      /**
       * Description of prop "bar" (a custom validation function).
       */
      bar: function(props, propName, componentName) {
        // ...
      },
      baz: React.PropTypes.oneOfType([
        React.PropTypes.number,
        React.PropTypes.string
      ]),
  }

  static defaultProps = {
      foo: 10000099999
  }

  render () {
      return (<div>Hello</div>);
  }
}

Because react-doc-generator uses react-docgen library, you can follow other examples here.

Demo

Terminal

This is an example of what you'll see in your terminal.

Terminal

License

MIT License
Copyright (c) 2017 Marcin Borkowski (marborkowski@gmail.com)
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

