Generate simple React components documentation in Markdown.
$ npm install -save-dev react-doc-generator
Check every option runnig
react-doc-generator with
--help or
-h:
$ react-doc-generator --help
Usage: react-doc-generator <dir> [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-x, --extensions <items> Include only these file extensions. Default: js,jsx
-i, --ignore <items> Folders to ignore. Default: node_modules,__tests__,__mocks__
-e, --exclude-patterns <items> Filename patterns to exclude. Default: []
-t, --title [value]> Document title. Default: 'Components'
-o, --output <file> Markdown file to write. Default: 'README.MD'
Example:
$ react-doc-generator src -o DOCUMENTATION.md
Example:
In your
package.json put:
{
// ...
"scripts": {
"doc": "react-doc-generator ./app/components/custom -o DOCUMENTATION.md"
}
// ...
}
so then you are able to call this script by the command line:
$ npm run doc
/**
* General component description.
* You can even use the native Markdown here.
* E.g.:
* ```html
* <MyComponent foo={541} />
* ```
*/
export class MyComponent extends React.Component {
static displayName = 'Official Component Name'
static propTypes = {
/**
* Description of prop "foo".
*/
foo: React.PropTypes.number,
/**
* Description of prop "bar" (a custom validation function).
*/
bar: function(props, propName, componentName) {
// ...
},
baz: React.PropTypes.oneOfType([
React.PropTypes.number,
React.PropTypes.string
]),
}
static defaultProps = {
foo: 10000099999
}
render () {
return (<div>Hello</div>);
}
}
Because react-doc-generator uses react-docgen library, you can follow other examples here.
This is an example of what you'll see in your terminal.
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2017 Marcin Borkowski (marborkowski@gmail.com)
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.