React DOC Generator

Generate simple React components documentation in Markdown.

Installation

$ npm install -save-dev react-doc-generator

Usage

Check every option runnig react-doc-generator with --help or -h :

$ react-doc-generator --help Usage: react-doc-generator <dir> [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - x, --extensions <items> Include only these file extensions. Default: js,jsx - i, --ignore <items> Folders to ignore. Default: node_modules,__tests_ _ ,__mocks_ _ - e, --exclude-patterns <items> Filename patterns to exclude. Default: [] - t, --title [value]> Document title. Default: 'Components' - o, --output <file> Markdown file to write. Default: 'README.MD'

By the command line

Example:

$ react-doc-generator src -o DOCUMENTATION.md

NPM script

Example:

In your package.json put:

{ "scripts" : { "doc" : "react-doc-generator ./app/components/custom -o DOCUMENTATION.md" } }

so then you are able to call this script by the command line:

$ npm run doc

API

export class MyComponent extends React . Component { static displayName = 'Official Component Name' static propTypes = { foo : React.PropTypes.number, bar : function ( props, propName, componentName ) { }, baz : React.PropTypes.oneOfType([ React.PropTypes.number, React.PropTypes.string ]), } static defaultProps = { foo : 10000099999 } render () { return ( < div > Hello </ div > ); } }

Because react-doc-generator uses react-docgen library, you can follow other examples here.

Demo

Terminal

This is an example of what you'll see in your terminal.

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2017 Marcin Borkowski (marborkowski@gmail.com)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.