rdp

react-dnd-preview

by Louis Brunner
6.0.2 (see all)

Multi Backend system for DnD Core & more

Readme

DnD Multi Backend NPM Version Build Status Coverage Status

This project is a Drag'n'Drop backend compatible with DnD Core.

It enables your application to use different DnD backends depending on the situation. Different packages are available depending on your front-end framework:

This project also contains some helpers (available standalone or included in other packages):

Try them here!

Improvements

  • Write documentation & examples for dnd-multi-backend
  • Write documentation & examples for react-dnd-preview

Thanks

Thanks to the React DnD HTML5 Backend maintainers which obviously greatly inspired this project.

License

MIT, Copyright (c) 2016-2021 Louis Brunner

