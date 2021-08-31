DnD Multi Backend

This project is a Drag'n'Drop backend compatible with DnD Core.

It enables your application to use different DnD backends depending on the situation. Different packages are available depending on your front-end framework:

This project also contains some helpers (available standalone or included in other packages):

React DnD Preview: react-dnd-preview (included in react-dnd-multi-backend )

Improvements

Write documentation & examples for dnd-multi-backend

Write documentation & examples for react-dnd-preview

Thanks

Thanks to the React DnD HTML5 Backend maintainers which obviously greatly inspired this project.

License

MIT, Copyright (c) 2016-2021 Louis Brunner