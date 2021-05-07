openbase logo
rdm

react-dnd-mouse-backend

by DANG HAI AN
1.0.0-rc.2 (see all)

Mouse Backend for react-dnd library

React Mouse Events, React Drag & Drop

Readme

react-dnd-mouse-backend

http://zyzo.github.io/react-dnd-mouse-backend/

Mouse Backend for React Drag and Drop library http://gaearon.github.io/react-dnd

Usage

import { DragDropContext } from 'react-dnd'
import MouseBackEnd from 'react-dnd-mouse-backend'

const App = {...}

const AppContainer = DragDropContext(MouseBackEnd)(App)

Playground

First, prepare the playground:

cd example;
yarn; yarn start

Then head to http://localhost:3030/ to start some fun drag and dropping.

Development

First, install the project locally:

git clone git@github.com:zyzo/react-dnd-mouse-backend.git
cd react-dnd-mouse-backend; npm install
# (Optional) prepare example project
cd example; npm install

Then, link react-dnd-mouse-backend to example project (or your js project):

# in ./react-dnd-mouse-backend
npm link
cd example; npm link react-dnd-mouse-backend

Finally you can begin to make changes in src folder, and rebuild the lib:

npm run build

Credits

Inspired by HTML5 Backend & Touch Backend to support only mouse events, which work much better in some cases, like svg.

