http://zyzo.github.io/react-dnd-mouse-backend/

Mouse Backend for React Drag and Drop library http://gaearon.github.io/react-dnd

Usage

import { DragDropContext } from 'react-dnd' import MouseBackEnd from 'react-dnd-mouse-backend' const App = {...} const AppContainer = DragDropContext(MouseBackEnd)(App)

Playground

First, prepare the playground:

cd example; yarn; yarn start

Then head to http://localhost:3030/ to start some fun drag and dropping.

Development

First, install the project locally:

git clone git@github.com:zyzo/react-dnd-mouse-backend.git cd react-dnd-mouse-backend; npm install cd example; npm install

Then, link react-dnd-mouse-backend to example project (or your js project):

npm link cd example; npm link react-dnd-mouse-backend

Finally you can begin to make changes in src folder, and rebuild the lib:

npm run build

Credits

Inspired by HTML5 Backend & Touch Backend to support only mouse events, which work much better in some cases, like svg.