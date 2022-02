React DnD

Drag and Drop for React.

See the docs, tutorials and examples on the website:

http://react-dnd.github.io/react-dnd/

See the changelog on the Releases page:

https://github.com/react-dnd/react-dnd/releases

Questions? Find us on the Reactiflux Discord Server (#need-help)

https://www.reactiflux.com/

Shoutouts 🙏

Big thanks to BrowserStack for letting the maintainers use their service to debug browser issues.