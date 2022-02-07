openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-dnd

by react-dnd
14.0.4 (see all)

Drag and Drop for React

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1M

GitHub Stars

17.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

211

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Drag & Drop List, React Drag & Drop

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/533
Read All Reviews
Lrazerz
shafayet1404052
Emad-salah
akshayDatacode
akshayknz

Top Feedback

8Great Documentation
2Performant
2Bleeding Edge
2Poor Documentation
2Slow
1Highly Customizable

Readme

npm version npm downloads Build Status codecov Dependabot Status

React DnD

Drag and Drop for React.

See the docs, tutorials and examples on the website:

http://react-dnd.github.io/react-dnd/

See the changelog on the Releases page:

https://github.com/react-dnd/react-dnd/releases

Questions? Find us on the Reactiflux Discord Server (#need-help)

https://www.reactiflux.com/

Shoutouts 🙏

BrowserStack Logo

Big thanks to BrowserStack for letting the maintainers use their service to debug browser issues.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation8
Easy to Use0
Performant2
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge2
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation2
Hard to Use0
Slow2
Buggy1
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community0
100
LrazerzKyiv, Ukraine39 Ratings54 Reviews
Bondarenko Vladyslav
1 year ago
Great Documentation

One of the two most popular DnD libraries for React.JS along with react-beautiful-dnd. Great for complicated DnD's. Pros: +- lower level of abstraction comparing to react-dnd. You can highly customize DnD fits for almost any need. +Has a great docs with examples and chess tutorial :) Cons: -Build on HTML5 DnD API, not on JS events. I could not use it with Chromium Embedded Framework. Probably this library won't work on iOS devices (accordind to caniuse.com). +-Higher level on abstraction comparing to react-dnd. It will took you longer before you will start to work than with react-beautiful-dnd.

0
shafayet140405252 Ratings72 Reviews
December 22, 2020
Great Documentation

For building complex drag and drop interfaces this library comes next to react-draggable. It has one major downside – it doesn’t support touchscreens and it is not much customizable. That's why most of the time I use react draggable library for building drag and drop react application.

0
Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago

Have used this before in a couple of my previous projects but it wasn't the best from a documentation viewpoint, I have run into a couple of roadblocks that can keep you scratching your head for at least 15mins but overall it works and does the job.

0
Datacode18 Ratings20 Reviews
1 year ago
Bleeding Edge
Abandoned
Slow
Poor Documentation

I have a very bad experience with this package, when I was working on react drag and drop task, I tried to use this package and it was not that helpful for me, - there is no availability of a proper documentation - not any developer community to help - but it's very good for any basic project for drag and drop

1
AkshayMandliya
Akshay K NairKerala22 Ratings102 Reviews
December 1, 2020
Slow
Buggy

run too many re-renders with a custom drag layer using the React.memo library. Its a problem that i wittnessed with this library.

0

Alternatives

react-beautiful-dndBeautiful and accessible drag and drop for lists with React
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
80
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
10Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
rsh
react-sortable-hocA set of higher-order components to turn any list into an animated, accessible and touch-friendly sortable list✌️
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
563K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
rdl
react-drag-listviewA simple draggable list component for React
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
rd
react-dragtasticA simple drag and drop library for React which uses the more stable mouseDown/mouseUp event pattern instead of the problematic HTML5 drag and drop API
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
172
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rm
react-movable🔀 Drag and drop for your React lists and tables. Accessible. Tiny.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
43K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 26 Alternatives

Tutorials

How to use drag-and-drop in React - LogRocket Blog
blog.logrocket.com3 months agoHow to use drag-and-drop in React - LogRocket BlogReact drag-and-drop tools like react-beautiful-dnd, react-dnd, and React-Grid-Layout make it easy to implement drag-and-drop functionality.
Examples: Row Drag & Drop
react-table.tanstack.comExamples: Row Drag & Drop
Implementing Drag and Drop
survivejs.comImplementing Drag and DropOur Kanban application is almost usable now. It looks alright and there’s basic functionality in pl…
React Drag and Drop: An Easier Tutorial
codeburst.io4 years agoReact Drag and Drop: An Easier TutorialI wrote this tutorial because I found it surprisingly hard to learn React DnD from the official overview and documentation. Hopefully, you find this example-driven tutorial helpful. note: When I…
react-dnd examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-dnd examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-dnd by viewing and forking react-dnd example apps on CodeSandbox