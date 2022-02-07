Lrazerz ● Kyiv, Ukraine ● 39 Rating s ● 54 Review s ● Bondarenko Vladyslav 1 year ago Great Documentation One of the two most popular DnD libraries for React.JS along with react-beautiful-dnd. Great for complicated DnD's. Pros: +- lower level of abstraction comparing to react-dnd. You can highly customize DnD fits for almost any need. +Has a great docs with examples and chess tutorial :) Cons: -Build on HTML5 DnD API, not on JS events. I could not use it with Chromium Embedded Framework. Probably this library won't work on iOS devices (accordind to caniuse.com). +-Higher level on abstraction comparing to react-dnd. It will took you longer before you will start to work than with react-beautiful-dnd. 0

shafayet1404052 ● 52 Rating s ● 72 Review s ● December 22, 2020 Great Documentation For building complex drag and drop interfaces this library comes next to react-draggable. It has one major downside – it doesn’t support touchscreens and it is not much customizable. That's why most of the time I use react draggable library for building drag and drop react application. 0

Emad Kheir ● 121 Rating s ● 132 Review s ● Full-stack Software Engineer 5 months ago Have used this before in a couple of my previous projects but it wasn't the best from a documentation viewpoint, I have run into a couple of roadblocks that can keep you scratching your head for at least 15mins but overall it works and does the job. 0

Datacode ● 18 Rating s ● 20 Review s ● 1 year ago Bleeding Edge Abandoned Slow Poor Documentation I have a very bad experience with this package, when I was working on react drag and drop task, I tried to use this package and it was not that helpful for me, - there is no availability of a proper documentation - not any developer community to help - but it's very good for any basic project for drag and drop 1