React Disqus thread component
$ npm install react-disqus-thread
# or
$ bower install react-disqus-thread
http://mzabriskie.github.io/react-disqus-thread/example
var React = require('react');
var ReactDisqusThread = require('react-disqus-thread');
var App = createClass({
handleNewComment: function(comment) {
console.log(comment.text);
}
render: function () {
return (
<ReactDisqusThread
shortname="example"
identifier="something-unique-12345"
title="Example Thread"
url="http://www.example.com/example-thread"
category_id="123456"
onNewComment={this.handleNewComment}/>
);
}
});
React.render(<App/>, document.getElementById('container'));
MIT