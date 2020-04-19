$ npm install react-disqus-comments
import React from 'react';
import ReactDisqusComments from 'react-disqus-comments';
class App extends React.Component {
handleNewComment(comment) {
console.log(comment.text);
}
render() {
return (
<ReactDisqusComments
shortname="example"
identifier="something-unique-12345"
title="Example Thread"
url="http://www.example.com/example-thread"
category_id="123456"
onNewComment={this.handleNewComment}/>
);
}
}
React.render(<App/>, document.getElementById('container'));
MIT
Thanks to mzabriskie for the original package. This package fixes annoying warnings.