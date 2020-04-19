openbase logo
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

react-disqus-comments

Installing

$ npm install react-disqus-comments

Example

import React from 'react';
import ReactDisqusComments from 'react-disqus-comments';

class App extends React.Component {
  handleNewComment(comment) {
    console.log(comment.text);
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <ReactDisqusComments
        shortname="example"
        identifier="something-unique-12345"
        title="Example Thread"
        url="http://www.example.com/example-thread"
        category_id="123456"
        onNewComment={this.handleNewComment}/>
    );
  }
}

React.render(<App/>, document.getElementById('container'));

License

MIT

Thanks

Thanks to mzabriskie for the original package. This package fixes annoying warnings.

