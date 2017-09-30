A higher-order component that displaces your component into a remote region of the DOM. When your component mounts, it renders to the end of
document.body (or into any specified DOM node), instead of its expected place within the React component tree; but it still maintains its normal life cycle within the tree, mounting, updating, and unmounting as expected.
This is useful when the HTML source order enforced by React's component tree won't serve your purposes. For example: if initialization and props for a modal or an obstructive overlay (e.g. "Loading...") will come from some component deeply nested within you app, but you want to render the modal or overlay as a direct child of
document.body so that you can easily
position it and set its
z-index.
npm install react-displace
You'll need to be using a bundler like Browserify, Webpack, or Rollup.
dist/displace.js is the Babel-compiled code that you will use.
Version 2.3+ uses React 16's Portals, if available. If not, it resorts to the old ways, so is still compatible with previous versions of React.
Version 2+ is compatible with React >=0.14.x.
Version 1+ is compatible with React 0.13.x.
IE9+.
react-displace is a "higher-order component": a function that takes your component as an argument and returns a new component that includes your component wrapped in some special functionality.
It has a simple signature:
const DisplacedComponent = displace(YourComponent[, options]);
Type: DOM node or string selector
By default, the displaced component is appended to a new
<div> attached directly to
document.body. If instead you would like to specify a node that the component should be displaced to, do that with
renderTo.
If
renderTo is a DOM node, the displaced component will be rendered there.
If
renderTo is a selector string, it is passed to
document.querySelector(), and the displaced component will be rendered to that result.
const React = require('react');
const displace = require('react-displace');
class Foo extends React.Component { .. }
const FooDisplacedToBody = displace(Foo);
const FooDisplacedToBar = displace(Foo, document.getElementById('bar'));
const FooDisplacedToBaz = displace(Foo, '#baz');
In the example above, you can use any
FooDisplacedTo* exactly as you would use
Foo; and any
props you provide to
FooDisplacedTo* will be passed through to its internal
Foo component. (e.g. If
Foo has a
prop called
severity, so does
FooDisplacedTo*.)
The only differences are that all of the
FooDisplacedTo* components will be rendered to some special place in the DOM, instead of being inserted wherever it is used within the React component tree.
FooDisplacedToBody will be rendered into a new
<div> appended directly to
document.body,
FooDisplacedToBar and
FooDisplacedToBaz will be appended into their designated containers.
The
FooDisplacedTo* components will also have an additional
prop:
mounted. The
mounted prop can be used to declare whether the component should be rendered or not — which can also be done by actually mounting and unmounting the component.
So let's say you have the following HTML:
<div id="app-container"></div>
<div id="bar"></div>
<div id="baz"></div>
And you have something like the following JS:
const React = require('react');
const displace = require('react-displace');
class Foo extends React.Component { .. }
const FooDisplacedToBody = displace(Foo);
const FooDisplacedToBar = displace(Foo, document.getElementById('bar'));
const FooDisplacedToBaz = displace(Foo, '#baz');
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div id="rendered-app">
<Foo text='in my normal place' />
<FooDisplacedToBody text='displaced to body' />
<FooDisplacedToBar text='displaced to bar' />
<FooDisplacedToBaz text='displaced to baz' />
</div>
);
},
}
What ends up rendering should look something like this:
<div id="app-container">
<div id="rendered-app">
<div>in my normal place</div>
</div>
</div>
<div id="bar">
<div>displaced to bar</div>
</div>
<div id="baz">
<div>displaced to baz</div>
</div>
<div>
<div>displaced to body</div>
</div>
DisplacedComponent.WrappedComponent
The component that you pass to
displace() is available on the class it returns as the static property
WrappedComponent.
class MyComponent extends React.Component { .. }
const MyComponentDisplaced = displace(MyComponent);
MyComponentDisplaced.WrappedComponent === MyComponent; // true
Lint with
npm run lint.
Test with
npm run jest.
context from its React element tree? Yes!
document (e.g. using
ReactDOMServer.renderToString() server-side), this thing won't work,
so it just returns a component that renders nothing. You'll have to initiate it when there is a
document.