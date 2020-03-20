Diode is an early project, expect breaking changes every (minor) version update.

Unidirectional Data requirement flows one direction from child component to parent component so root component will know all data the child need. No more confusion where the data comes from (or what component should fetch what data) as root component data is the only source of truth.

Declarative Declare your data requirements declaratively, no need to manually call API in componentDidMount and use this.state to store data from server. All your data in component will be available as props.

Colocation Query next to views that rely on them. See your data requirement in the same place that your view resides.