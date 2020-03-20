Endpoint agnostic, unidirectional data fetching for React application
Diode is an early project, expect breaking changes every (minor) version update.
Unidirectional
Data requirement flows one direction from child component to parent component so root component will know all data the child need. No more confusion where the data comes from (or what component should fetch what data) as root component data is the only source of truth.
Declarative
Declare your data requirements declaratively, no need to manually call API in
componentDidMount and use
this.state to store data from server. All your data in component will be available as props.
Colocation
Query next to views that rely on them. See your data requirement in the same place that your view resides.
Endpoint agnostic
Every query will have its own endpoint and configuration on how to call them. You can use any HTTP-based endpoint, including REST and yes, GraphQL.
$ npm install react-diode
See
/examples directory
react-diode is published semi automatically via GitHub Action. You just need to update the version in
package.json via
npm version and push to master alongside git tag.
# First pull latest master
git pull origin master
# Then determine the next version
npm version patch # for bugfix
npm version minor # for new feature
npm version major # for breaking change
# Push changes to GitHub
git push origin master --follow-tags
MIT