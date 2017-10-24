React higher-order component to get the dimensions of a wrapper element and pass them as properties to the child element.
DEVELOPMENT STATUS: I'm not really using this any more since for grids/tables in React I've switched from fixed-data-table (which I was using this for) to react-virtualized which includes similar functionality to this with the Autosizer. I'm happy for someone else to take this module on.
v2.0.0-alpha1: Includes several breaking changes, most importantly changing the way dimensions are calculated. The parent container is now used for width calculations, and the wrapper div inside this component is ignored. Hopefully this will solve the multiple styling issues users have had, but it will break layout in apps using v1.2.0
Some React components require a width to be set in pixels, and cannot be set to
100%. This is a challenge for responsive design. This component measures the size of the parent node, and then passes these dimensions to your component.
Requires nodejs.
$ npm install react-dimensions
To install the pre-release version:
$ npm install react-dimensions@next
Wraps a react component and adds properties
containerHeight and
containerWidth. Useful for responsive design. Properties update on
window resize. Note that the parent element must have either a
height or a width, or nothing will be rendered
Can be used as a higher-order component or as an ES7 class decorator (see examples)
Parameters
options object=
options.getHeight function= A function that is passed an element and returns element
height, where element is the wrapper div. Defaults to
(element) => element.clientHeight
options.getWidth function= A function that is passed an element and returns element
width, where element is the wrapper div. Defaults to
(element) => element.clientWidth
options.debounce [number] Optionally debounce the
onResize callback function by
supplying the delay time in milliseconds. This will prevent excessive dimension
updates. See https://lodash.com/docs#debounce for more information. Defaults to
0, which disables debouncing.
options.debounceOpts [object] Options to pass to the debounce function. See
https://lodash.com/docs#debounce for all available options. Defaults to
{}.
options.containerStyle object= A style object for the
<div> that will wrap your component.
If you are using a flexbox layout you will need to style this
div rather than your wrapped component (because flexbox only works with direct children). The default style is
{ margin: 0, padding: 0, border: 0 }.
options.className string= Control the class name set on the wrapper
<div>
options.elementResize boolean= Set true to watch the wrapper
div for changes in
size which are not a result of window resizing - e.g. changes to the flexbox and other layout. (optional, default
false)
Examples
// ES2015
import React from 'react'
import Dimensions from 'react-dimensions'
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
render() (
<div
containerWidth={this.props.containerWidth}
containerHeight={this.props.containerHeight}
>
</div>
)
}
export default Dimensions()(MyComponent) // Enhanced component
// ES5
var React = require('react')
var Dimensions = require('react-dimensions')
var MyComponent = React.createClass({
render: function() {(
<div
containerWidth={this.props.containerWidth}
containerHeight={this.props.containerHeight}
>
</div>
)}
}
module.exports = Dimensions()(MyComponent) // Enhanced component
Returns function A higher-order component that can be
used to enhance a react component
Dimensions()(MyComponent)
Returns the underlying wrapped component instance. Useful if you need to access a method or property of the component passed to react-dimensions. Does not currently work for stateless function components see #30
Returns object The wrapped React component instance
Will open a browser window for localhost:9966
npm i && npm i react react-dom && npm start
$ npm test