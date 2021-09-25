A React component which makes it easy to create a directed graph editor without implementing any of the SVG drawing or event handling logic.
Version 8.0.0 introduces multi-select nodes and edges using Ctrl-Shift-Mouse events (Cmd-Shift-mouse for Mac). This requires a breaking change. Instead of onSelectNode/Edge, you'll only provide one onSelect function callback and a
selected object with
{ nodes: Map, and edges: Map } as the parameter format. The typings folder has the exact type definition for these attributes. When either edges or nodes are selected the onSelect function will fire with the object. You will have to handle all nodes and edges selected, or if there is only one then you will have to determine if it's a node or edge within the onSelect function.
To disable multi-select you can set
allowMultiselect to
false, which disables the Ctrl-Shift-mouse event, but we will still use the
onSelect function. Both
onSelectNode and
onSelectEdge are deprecated.
Breaking changes:
onPasteSelected now accepts a
SelectionT object for the first parameter
onPasteSelected now accepts an
IPoint instead
of a
XYCoords array for the second parameter.
onDeleteSelected is added which takes a
SelectionT parameter.
onSelect is added, which accepts
SelectionT and
Event parameters.
onUpdateNode accepts a Map of updated nodes in the second parameter (for example, if multiple nodes are moved).
selected is a new property to track selected nodes and edges. It is a
SelectionT type.
canDeleteSelected takes the place of
canDeleteNode and
canDeleteEdge. It accepts a
SelectionT type as a parameter.
onDeleteNode is removed
onDeleteEdge is removed
selectedNode is removed
selectedEdge is removed
canDeleteNode is removed
canDeleteEdge is removed
selectedNodes is removed
selectedEdges is removed
npm install --save react-digraph
If you don't have the following peerDependenies, make sure to install them:
npm install --save react react-dom
The default export is a component called
GraphView; it provides a multitude of hooks for various graph editing operations and a set of controls for zooming. Typically, it should be wrapped in a higher order component that supplies various callbacks (
onCreateNode,
onCreateEdge etc...).
GraphView expects several properties to exist on your nodes and edges. If these types conflict with existing properties on your data, you must transform your data to re-key these properties under different names and to add the expected properties. All nodes and edges can have a
type attribute set - nodes also support a
subtype attribute. For a full description of node and edge properties, see the sections for
INode and
IEdge below.
Configuration for nodes and edges can be passed to
GraphView via the
nodeTypes,
nodeSubtypes, and
edgeTypes props. Custom SVG elements can be defined here for the node's type/subtype and the edge's type.
It is often convenient to combine these types into a configuration object that can be referred to elsewhere in the application and used to associate events fired from nodes/edges in the
GraphView with other actions in the application. Here is an abbreviated example:
import {
GraphView, // required
Edge, // optional
type IEdge, // optional
Node, // optional
type INode, // optional
type LayoutEngineType, // required to change the layoutEngineType, otherwise optional
BwdlTransformer, // optional, Example JSON transformer
GraphUtils // optional, useful utility functions
} from 'react-digraph';
const GraphConfig = {
NodeTypes: {
empty: { // required to show empty nodes
typeText: "None",
shapeId: "#empty", // relates to the type property of a node
shape: (
<symbol viewBox="0 0 100 100" id="empty" key="0">
<circle cx="50" cy="50" r="45"></circle>
</symbol>
)
},
custom: { // required to show empty nodes
typeText: "Custom",
shapeId: "#custom", // relates to the type property of a node
shape: (
<symbol viewBox="0 0 50 25" id="custom" key="0">
<ellipse cx="50" cy="25" rx="50" ry="25"></ellipse>
</symbol>
)
}
},
NodeSubtypes: {},
EdgeTypes: {
emptyEdge: { // required to show empty edges
shapeId: "#emptyEdge",
shape: (
<symbol viewBox="0 0 50 50" id="emptyEdge" key="0">
<circle cx="25" cy="25" r="8" fill="currentColor"> </circle>
</symbol>
)
}
}
}
const NODE_KEY = "id" // Allows D3 to correctly update DOM
class Graph extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
graph: sample,
selected: {}
}
}
/* Define custom graph editing methods here */
render() {
const nodes = this.state.graph.nodes;
const edges = this.state.graph.edges;
const selected = this.state.selected;
const NodeTypes = GraphConfig.NodeTypes;
const NodeSubtypes = GraphConfig.NodeSubtypes;
const EdgeTypes = GraphConfig.EdgeTypes;
return (
<div id='graph' style={styles.graph}>
<GraphView ref='GraphView'
nodeKey={NODE_KEY}
nodes={nodes}
edges={edges}
selected={selected}
nodeTypes={NodeTypes}
nodeSubtypes={NodeSubtypes}
edgeTypes={EdgeTypes}
allowMultiselect={true} // true by default, set to false to disable multi select.
onSelect={this.onSelect}
onCreateNode={this.onCreateNode}
onUpdateNode={this.onUpdateNode}
onDeleteNode={this.onDeleteNode}
onCreateEdge={this.onCreateEdge}
onSwapEdge={this.onSwapEdge}
onDeleteEdge={this.onDeleteEdge}/>
</div>
);
}
}
A typical graph that would be stored in the Graph component's state looks something like this:
{
"nodes": [
{
"id": 1,
"title": "Node A",
"x": 258.3976135253906,
"y": 331.9783248901367,
"type": "empty"
},
{
"id": 2,
"title": "Node B",
"x": 593.9393920898438,
"y": 260.6060791015625,
"type": "empty"
},
{
"id": 3,
"title": "Node C",
"x": 237.5757598876953,
"y": 61.81818389892578,
"type": "custom"
},
{
"id": 4,
"title": "Node C",
"x": 600.5757598876953,
"y": 600.81818389892578,
"type": "custom"
}
],
"edges": [
{
"source": 1,
"target": 2,
"type": "emptyEdge"
},
{
"source": 2,
"target": 4,
"type": "emptyEdge"
}
]
}
For a detailed example, check out src/examples/graph.js. To run the example:
npm install
npm run example
A webpage will open in your default browser automatically.
All props are detailed below.
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Notes
nodeKey
string
true
|Key for D3 to update nodes(typ. UUID).
nodes
Array<INode>
true
|Array of graph nodes.
edges
Array<IEdge>
true
|Array of graph edges.
allowMultiselect
boolean
false
|(default true) Use Ctrl-Shift-LeftMouse to draw a multiple selection box.
selected
object
true
|The currently selected graph entity.
nodeTypes
object
true
|Config object of available node types.
nodeSubtypes
object
true
|Config object of available node subtypes.
edgeTypes
object
true
|Config object of available edge types.
onSelect
func
false
|Called when nodes are selected when
allowMultiselect is true. Is passed an object with nodes and edges included.
onCreateNode
func
true
|Called when a node is created.
onContextMenu
func
true
|Called when contextmenu event triggered.
onUpdateNode
func
true
|Called when a node is moved.
onCreateEdge
func
true
|Called when an edge is created.
onSwapEdge
func
true
|Called when an edge
'target' is swapped.
onBackgroundClick
func
false
|Called when the background is clicked.
onArrowClicked
func
false
|Called when the arrow head is clicked.
onUndo
func
false
|A function called when Ctrl-Z is activated. React-digraph does not keep track of actions, this must be implemented in the client website.
onCopySelected
func
false
|A function called when Ctrl-C is activated. React-digraph does not keep track of copied nodes or edges, the this must be implemented in the client website.
onPasteSelected
func
false
|A function called when Ctrl-V is activated. React-digraph does not keep track of copied nodes or edges, the this must be implemented in the client website.
canDeleteSelected
func
false
|takes the place of
canDeleteNode and
canDeleteEdge. It accepts a
SelectionT type as a parameter. It is called before a node or edge is deleted. The function should return a boolean.
canCreateEdge
func
false
|Called before an edge is created.
canSwapEdge
func
false
|Called before an edge 'target' is swapped.
afterRenderEdge
func
false
|Called after an edge is rendered.
renderNode
func
false
|Called to render node geometry.
renderNodeText
func
false
|Called to render the node text
renderDefs
func
false
|Called to render SVG definitions.
renderBackground
func
false
|Called to render SVG background.
readOnly
bool
false
|Disables all graph editing interactions.
disableBackspace
bool
false
|Disables using backspace to delete the selected node.
maxTitleChars
number
false
|Truncates node title characters.
gridSize
number
false
|Overall grid size.
gridSpacing
number
false
|Grid spacing.
gridDotSize
number
false
|Grid dot size.
minZoom
number
false
|Minimum zoom percentage.
maxZoom
number
false
|Maximum zoom percentage.
nodeSize
number
false
|Node bbox size.
edgeHandleSize
number
false
|Edge handle size.
edgeArrowSize
number
false
|Edge arrow size in pixels. Default 8. Set to 0 to hide arrow.
zoomDelay
number
false
|Delay before zoom occurs.
zoomDur
number
false
|Duration of zoom transition.
showGraphControls
boolean
false
|Whether to show zoom controls.
layoutEngineType
typeof LayoutEngineType
false
|Uses a pre-programmed layout engine, such as
'SnapToGrid'
rotateEdgeHandle
boolean
false
|Whether to rotate edge handle with edge when a node is moved
centerNodeOnMove
boolean
false
|Whether the node should be centered on cursor when moving a node
initialBBox
typeof IBBox
false
|If specified, initial render graph using the given bounding box
graphConfig
object
false
|dagre graph setting configuration, which will override layout engine graph configuration - only apply to
'HorizontalTree'
nodeSizeOverridesAllowed
boolean
false
|Flag to toggle
sizeOverride in
nodes - only apply to
'HorizontalTree'
nodeLocationOverrides
object
false
|Nodes location overrides object - only apply to
'HorizontalTree'
onCreateNode
You have access to
d3 mouse event in
onCreateNode function.
onCreateNode = (x, y, mouseEvent) => {
// we can get the exact mouse position when click happens with this line
const {pageX, pageY} = mouseEvent;
// rest of the code for adding a new node ...
};
See prop types in the typings folder.
INode
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Notes
anyIDKey
string
true
|An id or key for nodes, same as the nodeKey prop
title
string
true
|Used in edges and to render the node text.
x
number
false
|X coordinate of the node.
y
number
false
|Y coordinate of the node.
type
string
false
|Node type, for displaying a custom SVG shape.
subtype
string
false
|Node subtype, for displaying a custom SVG shape.
title
The
title attribute is used for the IDs in the SVG nodes in the graph.
IEdge
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Notes
source
string
true
|The
title of the parent node.
target
string
true
|The
title of the child node.
type
string
false
|Edge type, for displaying a custom SVG shape.
handleText
string
false
|Text to render on the edge.
handleTooltipText
string
false
|Used to render the SVG
title element.
label_from
string
false
|Text to render along the edge with
label_to.
label_to
string
false
|Text to render along the edge with
label_from.
You can call these methods on the GraphView class using a ref.
|Method
|Type
|Notes
panToNode
(id: string, zoom?: boolean) => void
|Center the node given by
id within the viewport, optionally zoom in to fit it.
panToEdge
(source: string, target: string, zoom?: boolean) => void
|Center the edge between
source and
target node IDs within the viewport, optionally zoom in to fit it.
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Notes
emptyType
string
true
|'Default' node type.
getViewNode
func
true
|Node getter.
renderEdge
func
false
|Called to render edge geometry.
enableFocus
bool
false
|Adds a 'focus' toggle state to GraphView.
transitionTime
number
false
|Fade-in/Fade-out time.
primary
string
false
|Primary color.
light
string
false
|Light color.
dark
string
false
|Dark color.
style
object
false
|Style prop for wrapper.
gridDot
number
false
|Grid dot size.
graphControls
boolean
true
|Whether to show zoom controls.