A simple and beautiful text diff viewer component made with Diff and React.
Inspired from Github diff viewer, it includes features like split view, inline view, word diff, line highlight and more. It is highly customizable and it supports almost all languages.
Check here for v2.0
yarn add react-diff-viewer
# or
npm i react-diff-viewer
import React, { PureComponent } from 'react';
import ReactDiffViewer from 'react-diff-viewer';
const oldCode = `
const a = 10
const b = 10
const c = () => console.log('foo')
if(a > 10) {
console.log('bar')
}
console.log('done')
`;
const newCode = `
const a = 10
const boo = 10
if(a === 10) {
console.log('bar')
}
`;
class Diff extends PureComponent {
render = () => {
return (
<ReactDiffViewer oldValue={oldCode} newValue={newCode} splitView={true} />
);
};
}
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|oldValue
string
''
|Old value as string.
|newValue
string
''
|New value as string.
|splitView
boolean
true
|Switch between
unified and
split view.
|disableWordDiff
boolean
false
|Show and hide word diff in a diff line.
|compareMethod
DiffMethod
DiffMethod.CHARS
|JsDiff text diff method used for diffing strings. Check out the guide to use different methods.
|hideLineNumbers
boolean
false
|Show and hide line numbers.
|renderContent
function
undefined
|Render Prop API to render code in the diff viewer. Helpful for syntax highlighting
|onLineNumberClick
function
undefined
|Event handler for line number click.
(lineId: string) => void
|highlightLines
array[string]
[]
|List of lines to be highlighted. Works together with
onLineNumberClick. Line number are prefixed with
L and
R for the left and right section of the diff viewer, respectively. For example,
L-20 means 20th line in the left pane. To highlight a range of line numbers, pass the prefixed line number as an array. For example,
[L-2, L-3, L-4, L-5] will highlight the lines
2-5 in the left pane.
|showDiffOnly
boolean
true
|Shows only the diffed lines and folds the unchanged lines
|extraLinesSurroundingDiff
number
3
|Number of extra unchanged lines surrounding the diff. Works along with
showDiffOnly.
|codeFoldMessageRenderer
function
Expand {number} of lines ...
|Render Prop API to render code fold message.
|styles
object
{}
|To override style variables and styles. Learn more about overriding styles
|useDarkTheme
boolean
true
|To enable/disable dark theme.
|leftTitle
string
undefined
|Column title for left section of the diff in split view. This will be used as the only title in inline view.
|rightTitle
string
undefined
|Column title for right section of the diff in split view. This will be ignored in inline view.
|linesOffset
number
0
|Number to start count code lines from.
resetCodeBlocks() - Resets the expanded code blocks to it's initial state. Return
true on successful reset and
false during unsuccessful reset.
Syntax highlighting is a bit tricky when combined with diff. Here, React Diff Viewer provides a simple render prop API to handle syntax highlighting. Use
renderContent(content: string) => JSX.Element and your favorite syntax highlighting library to achieve this.
An example using Prism JS
// Load Prism CSS
<link
href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/prism/1.15.0/prism.min.css"
/>
// Load Prism JS
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/prism/1.15.0/prism.min.js"></script>
import React, { PureComponent } from 'react';
import ReactDiffViewer from 'react-diff-viewer';
const oldCode = `
const a = 10
const b = 10
const c = () => console.log('foo')
if(a > 10) {
console.log('bar')
}
console.log('done')
`;
const newCode = `
const a = 10
const boo = 10
if(a === 10) {
console.log('bar')
}
`;
class Diff extends PureComponent {
highlightSyntax = str => (
<pre
style={{ display: 'inline' }}
dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{
__html: Prism.highlight(str, Prism.languages.javascript),
}}
/>
);
render = () => {
return (
<ReactDiffViewer
oldValue={oldCode}
newValue={newCode}
splitView={true}
renderContent={this.highlightSyntax}
/>
);
};
}
Different styles of text block diffing are possible by using the enums corresponding to variou JsDiff methods (learn more). The supported methods are as follows.
enum DiffMethod {
CHARS = 'diffChars',
WORDS = 'diffWords',
WORDS_WITH_SPACE = 'diffWordsWithSpace',
LINES = 'diffLines',
TRIMMED_LINES = 'diffTrimmedLines',
SENTENCES = 'diffSentences',
CSS = 'diffCss',
}
import React, { PureComponent } from 'react';
import ReactDiffViewer, { DiffMethod } from 'react-diff-viewer';
const oldCode = `
{
"name": "Original name",
"description": null
}
`;
const newCode = `
{
"name": "My updated name",
"description": "Brand new description",
"status": "running"
}
`;
class Diff extends PureComponent {
render = () => {
return (
<ReactDiffViewer
oldValue={oldCode}
newValue={newCode}
compareMethod={DiffMethod.WORDS}
splitView={true}
/>
);
};
}
React Diff Viewer uses emotion for styling. It also offers a simple way to override styles and style variables. You can supply different variables for both light and dark themes. Styles will be common for both themes.
Below are the default style variables and style object keys.
// Default variables and style keys
const defaultStyles = {
variables: {
light: {
diffViewerBackground: '#fff',
diffViewerColor: '#212529',
addedBackground: '#e6ffed',
addedColor: '#24292e',
removedBackground: '#ffeef0',
removedColor: '#24292e',
wordAddedBackground: '#acf2bd',
wordRemovedBackground: '#fdb8c0',
addedGutterBackground: '#cdffd8',
removedGutterBackground: '#ffdce0',
gutterBackground: '#f7f7f7',
gutterBackgroundDark: '#f3f1f1',
highlightBackground: '#fffbdd',
highlightGutterBackground: '#fff5b1',
codeFoldGutterBackground: '#dbedff',
codeFoldBackground: '#f1f8ff',
emptyLineBackground: '#fafbfc',
gutterColor: '#212529',
addedGutterColor: '#212529',
removedGutterColor: '#212529',
codeFoldContentColor: '#212529',
diffViewerTitleBackground: '#fafbfc',
diffViewerTitleColor: '#212529',
diffViewerTitleBorderColor: '#eee',
},
dark: {
diffViewerBackground: '#2e303c',
diffViewerColor: '#FFF',
addedBackground: '#044B53',
addedColor: 'white',
removedBackground: '#632F34',
removedColor: 'white',
wordAddedBackground: '#055d67',
wordRemovedBackground: '#7d383f',
addedGutterBackground: '#034148',
removedGutterBackground: '#632b30',
gutterBackground: '#2c2f3a',
gutterBackgroundDark: '#262933',
highlightBackground: '#2a3967',
highlightGutterBackground: '#2d4077',
codeFoldGutterBackground: '#21232b',
codeFoldBackground: '#262831',
emptyLineBackground: '#363946',
gutterColor: '#464c67',
addedGutterColor: '#8c8c8c',
removedGutterColor: '#8c8c8c',
codeFoldContentColor: '#555a7b',
diffViewerTitleBackground: '#2f323e',
diffViewerTitleColor: '#555a7b',
diffViewerTitleBorderColor: '#353846',
}
},
diffContainer?: {}, // style object
diffRemoved?: {}, // style object
diffAdded?: {}, // style object
marker?: {}, // style object
emptyGutter?: {}, // style object
highlightedLine?: {}, // style object
lineNumber?: {}, // style object
highlightedGutter?: {}, // style object
contentText?: {}, // style object
gutter?: {}, // style object
line?: {}, // style object
wordDiff?: {}, // style object
wordAdded?: {}, // style object
wordRemoved?: {}, // style object
codeFoldGutter?: {}, // style object
codeFold?: {}, // style object
emptyLine?: {}, // style object
content?: {}, // style object
titleBlock?: {}, // style object
splitView?: {}, // style object
}
To override any style, just pass the new style object to the
styles prop. New style will be computed using
Object.assign(default, override).
For keys other than
variables, the value can either be an object or string interpolation.
import React, { PureComponent } from 'react';
import ReactDiffViewer from 'react-diff-viewer';
const oldCode = `
const a = 10
const b = 10
const c = () => console.log('foo')
if(a > 10) {
console.log('bar')
}
console.log('done')
`;
const newCode = `
const a = 10
const boo = 10
if(a === 10) {
console.log('bar')
}
`;
class Diff extends PureComponent {
highlightSyntax = str => (
<span
style={{ display: 'inline' }}
dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{
__html: Prism.highlight(str, Prism.languages.javascript),
}}
/>
);
render = () => {
const newStyles = {
variables: {
dark: {
highlightBackground: '#fefed5',
highlightGutterBackground: '#ffcd3c',
},
},
line: {
padding: '10px 2px',
'&:hover': {
background: '#a26ea1',
},
},
};
return (
<ReactDiffViewer
styles={newStyles}
oldValue={oldCode}
newValue={newCode}
splitView={true}
renderContent={this.highlightSyntax}
/>
);
};
}
yarn install
yarn build # or use yarn build:watch
yarn start:examples
Check package.json for more build scripts.
MIT