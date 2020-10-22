A simple and beautiful text diff viewer component made with Diff and React.

Inspired from Github diff viewer, it includes features like split view, inline view, word diff, line highlight and more. It is highly customizable and it supports almost all languages.

Check here for v2.0

Install

yarn add react-diff-viewer npm i react-diff-viewer

Usage

import React, { PureComponent } from 'react' ; import ReactDiffViewer from 'react-diff-viewer' ; const oldCode = ` const a = 10 const b = 10 const c = () => console.log('foo') if(a > 10) { console.log('bar') } console.log('done') ` ; const newCode = ` const a = 10 const boo = 10 if(a === 10) { console.log('bar') } ` ; class Diff extends PureComponent { render = () => { return ( < ReactDiffViewer oldValue = {oldCode} newValue = {newCode} splitView = {true} /> ); }; }

Props

Prop Type Default Description oldValue string '' Old value as string. newValue string '' New value as string. splitView boolean true Switch between unified and split view. disableWordDiff boolean false Show and hide word diff in a diff line. compareMethod DiffMethod DiffMethod.CHARS JsDiff text diff method used for diffing strings. Check out the guide to use different methods. hideLineNumbers boolean false Show and hide line numbers. renderContent function undefined Render Prop API to render code in the diff viewer. Helpful for syntax highlighting onLineNumberClick function undefined Event handler for line number click. (lineId: string) => void highlightLines array[string] [] List of lines to be highlighted. Works together with onLineNumberClick . Line number are prefixed with L and R for the left and right section of the diff viewer, respectively. For example, L-20 means 20th line in the left pane. To highlight a range of line numbers, pass the prefixed line number as an array. For example, [L-2, L-3, L-4, L-5] will highlight the lines 2-5 in the left pane. showDiffOnly boolean true Shows only the diffed lines and folds the unchanged lines extraLinesSurroundingDiff number 3 Number of extra unchanged lines surrounding the diff. Works along with showDiffOnly . codeFoldMessageRenderer function Expand {number} of lines ... Render Prop API to render code fold message. styles object {} To override style variables and styles. Learn more about overriding styles useDarkTheme boolean true To enable/disable dark theme. leftTitle string undefined Column title for left section of the diff in split view. This will be used as the only title in inline view. rightTitle string undefined Column title for right section of the diff in split view. This will be ignored in inline view. linesOffset number 0 Number to start count code lines from.

Instance Methods

resetCodeBlocks() - Resets the expanded code blocks to it's initial state. Return true on successful reset and false during unsuccessful reset.

Syntax Highlighting

Syntax highlighting is a bit tricky when combined with diff. Here, React Diff Viewer provides a simple render prop API to handle syntax highlighting. Use renderContent(content: string) => JSX.Element and your favorite syntax highlighting library to achieve this.

An example using Prism JS

// Load Prism CSS < link href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/prism/1.15.0/prism.min.css" /> // Load Prism JS < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/prism/1.15.0/prism.min.js" > </ script >

import React, { PureComponent } from 'react' ; import ReactDiffViewer from 'react-diff-viewer' ; const oldCode = ` const a = 10 const b = 10 const c = () => console.log('foo') if(a > 10) { console.log('bar') } console.log('done') ` ; const newCode = ` const a = 10 const boo = 10 if(a === 10) { console.log('bar') } ` ; class Diff extends PureComponent { highlightSyntax = str => ( <pre style={{ display: 'inline' }} dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: Prism.highlight(str, Prism.languages.javascript), }} /> ); render = () => { return ( <ReactDiffViewer oldValue={oldCode} newValue={newCode} splitView={true} renderContent={this.highlightSyntax} /> ); }; }

Text block diff comparison

Different styles of text block diffing are possible by using the enums corresponding to variou JsDiff methods (learn more). The supported methods are as follows.

enum DiffMethod { CHARS = 'diffChars' , WORDS = 'diffWords' , WORDS_WITH_SPACE = 'diffWordsWithSpace' , LINES = 'diffLines' , TRIMMED_LINES = 'diffTrimmedLines' , SENTENCES = 'diffSentences' , CSS = 'diffCss' , }

import React, { PureComponent } from 'react' ; import ReactDiffViewer, { DiffMethod } from 'react-diff-viewer' ; const oldCode = ` { "name": "Original name", "description": null } ` ; const newCode = ` { "name": "My updated name", "description": "Brand new description", "status": "running" } ` ; class Diff extends PureComponent { render = () => { return ( < ReactDiffViewer oldValue = {oldCode} newValue = {newCode} compareMethod = {DiffMethod.WORDS} splitView = {true} /> ); }; }

Overriding Styles

React Diff Viewer uses emotion for styling. It also offers a simple way to override styles and style variables. You can supply different variables for both light and dark themes. Styles will be common for both themes.

Below are the default style variables and style object keys.

const defaultStyles = { variables : { light : { diffViewerBackground : '#fff' , diffViewerColor : '#212529' , addedBackground : '#e6ffed' , addedColor : '#24292e' , removedBackground : '#ffeef0' , removedColor : '#24292e' , wordAddedBackground : '#acf2bd' , wordRemovedBackground : '#fdb8c0' , addedGutterBackground : '#cdffd8' , removedGutterBackground : '#ffdce0' , gutterBackground : '#f7f7f7' , gutterBackgroundDark : '#f3f1f1' , highlightBackground : '#fffbdd' , highlightGutterBackground : '#fff5b1' , codeFoldGutterBackground : '#dbedff' , codeFoldBackground : '#f1f8ff' , emptyLineBackground : '#fafbfc' , gutterColor : '#212529' , addedGutterColor : '#212529' , removedGutterColor : '#212529' , codeFoldContentColor : '#212529' , diffViewerTitleBackground : '#fafbfc' , diffViewerTitleColor : '#212529' , diffViewerTitleBorderColor : '#eee' , }, dark : { diffViewerBackground : '#2e303c' , diffViewerColor : '#FFF' , addedBackground : '#044B53' , addedColor : 'white' , removedBackground : '#632F34' , removedColor : 'white' , wordAddedBackground : '#055d67' , wordRemovedBackground : '#7d383f' , addedGutterBackground : '#034148' , removedGutterBackground : '#632b30' , gutterBackground : '#2c2f3a' , gutterBackgroundDark : '#262933' , highlightBackground : '#2a3967' , highlightGutterBackground : '#2d4077' , codeFoldGutterBackground : '#21232b' , codeFoldBackground : '#262831' , emptyLineBackground : '#363946' , gutterColor : '#464c67' , addedGutterColor : '#8c8c8c' , removedGutterColor : '#8c8c8c' , codeFoldContentColor : '#555a7b' , diffViewerTitleBackground : '#2f323e' , diffViewerTitleColor : '#555a7b' , diffViewerTitleBorderColor : '#353846' , } }, diffContainer?: {}, diffRemoved?: {}, diffAdded?: {}, marker?: {}, emptyGutter?: {}, highlightedLine?: {}, lineNumber?: {}, highlightedGutter?: {}, contentText?: {}, gutter?: {}, line?: {}, wordDiff?: {}, wordAdded?: {}, wordRemoved?: {}, codeFoldGutter?: {}, codeFold?: {}, emptyLine?: {}, content?: {}, titleBlock?: {}, splitView?: {}, }

To override any style, just pass the new style object to the styles prop. New style will be computed using Object.assign(default, override) .

For keys other than variables , the value can either be an object or string interpolation.

import React, { PureComponent } from 'react' ; import ReactDiffViewer from 'react-diff-viewer' ; const oldCode = ` const a = 10 const b = 10 const c = () => console.log('foo') if(a > 10) { console.log('bar') } console.log('done') ` ; const newCode = ` const a = 10 const boo = 10 if(a === 10) { console.log('bar') } ` ; class Diff extends PureComponent { highlightSyntax = str => ( <span style={{ display: 'inline' }} dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: Prism.highlight(str, Prism.languages.javascript), }} /> ); render = () => { const newStyles = { variables: { dark: { highlightBackground: '#fefed5', highlightGutterBackground: '#ffcd3c', }, }, line: { padding: '10px 2px', '&:hover': { background: '#a26ea1', }, }, }; return ( <ReactDiffViewer styles={newStyles} oldValue={oldCode} newValue={newCode} splitView={true} renderContent={this.highlightSyntax} /> ); }; }

Local Development

yarn install yarn build yarn start:examples

Check package.json for more build scripts.

License

MIT