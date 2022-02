Highlights differences between two strings, uses the diff module

Installation

npm install react-diff

Demo

http://cezary.github.io/react-diff/

Example

var React = require ( 'react' ); var Diff = require ( 'react-diff' ); var Component = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < Diff inputA = "gogol" inputB = "google" type = "chars" /> ); } });

License

MIT