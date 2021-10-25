Detect device, and render view according to the detected device type.
To install, you can use npm or yarn:
npm install react-device-detect --save
or
yarn add react-device-detect
Example:
import { BrowserView, MobileView, isBrowser, isMobile } from 'react-device-detect';
<BrowserView>
<h1>This is rendered only in browser</h1>
</BrowserView>
<MobileView>
<h1>This is rendered only on mobile</h1>
</MobileView>
if you don't need a view, you can use
isMobile for conditional rendering
import {isMobile} from 'react-device-detect';
function App() {
renderContent = () => {
if (isMobile) {
return <div> This content is unavailable on mobile</div>
}
return <div> ...content </div>
}
render() {
return this.renderContent();
}
}
If you want to leave a message to a specific browser (e.g IE), you can use
isIE selector
import { isIE } from 'react-device-detect';
function App() {
render() {
if (isIE) return <div> IE is not supported. Download Chrome/Opera/Firefox </div>
return (
<div>...content</div>
)
}
}
If you want to render a view on a specific device and with a specific condition:
import { browserName, CustomView } from 'react-device-detect';
function App() {
render() {
return (
<CustomView condition={browserName === "Chrome"}>
<div>...content</div>
</CustomView>
)
}
}
You can style a view component by passing class to the
className prop
<BrowserView className="custom-class">
<p>View content</p>
</BrowserView>
or you can pass inline styles to
style prop
const styles = {
background: 'red',
fontSize: '24px',
lineHeight: '2',
};
<BrowserView style={styles}>
<p>View content</p>
</BrowserView>
import * as rdd from 'react-device-detect';
rdd.isMobile = true;
// use in tests
MIT
