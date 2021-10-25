Detect device, and render view according to the detected device type.

Installation

To install, you can use npm or yarn:

npm install react-device-detect or yarn add react-device-detect

API

Usage

Example:

import { BrowserView, MobileView, isBrowser, isMobile } from 'react-device-detect' ;

< BrowserView > < h1 > This is rendered only in browser </ h1 > </ BrowserView > < MobileView > < h1 > This is rendered only on mobile </ h1 > </ MobileView >

if you don't need a view, you can use isMobile for conditional rendering

import {isMobile} from 'react-device-detect' ; function App ( ) { renderContent = () => { if (isMobile) { return < div > This content is unavailable on mobile </ div > } return < div > ...content </ div > } render() { return this .renderContent(); } }

If you want to leave a message to a specific browser (e.g IE), you can use isIE selector

import { isIE } from 'react-device-detect' ; function App ( ) { render() { if (isIE) return < div > IE is not supported. Download Chrome/Opera/Firefox </ div > return ( < div > ...content </ div > ) } }

If you want to render a view on a specific device and with a specific condition:

import { browserName, CustomView } from 'react-device-detect' ; function App ( ) { render() { return ( < CustomView condition = {browserName === "Chrome" }> < div > ...content </ div > </ CustomView > ) } }

Style the view

You can style a view component by passing class to the className prop

< BrowserView className = "custom-class" > < p > View content </ p > </ BrowserView >

or you can pass inline styles to style prop

const styles = { background : 'red' , fontSize : '24px' , lineHeight : '2' , };

< BrowserView style = {styles} > < p > View content </ p > </ BrowserView >

Testing

import * as rdd from 'react-device-detect' ; rdd.isMobile = true ;

License

MIT