rdd

react-device-detect

by Michael Laktionov
2.1.2 (see all)

Detect device, and render view according to detected device type.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Popularity

Downloads/wk

458K

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React User Agent Parsing

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/56
Read All Reviews
akashz19
Vishal19111999
sanskarseth

Top Feedback

4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

react-device-detect

npm

Detect device, and render view according to the detected device type.

Installation

To install, you can use npm or yarn:

npm install react-device-detect --save

or

yarn add react-device-detect

API

Usage

Example:

import { BrowserView, MobileView, isBrowser, isMobile } from 'react-device-detect';

<BrowserView>
  <h1>This is rendered only in browser</h1>
</BrowserView>
<MobileView>
  <h1>This is rendered only on mobile</h1>
</MobileView>

if you don't need a view, you can use isMobile for conditional rendering

import {isMobile} from 'react-device-detect';

function App() {
  renderContent = () => {
    if (isMobile) {
      return <div> This content is unavailable on mobile</div>
    }
    return <div> ...content </div>
  }

  render() {
    return this.renderContent();
  }
}

If you want to leave a message to a specific browser (e.g IE), you can use isIE selector

import { isIE } from 'react-device-detect';

function App() {
  render() {
    if (isIE) return <div> IE is not supported. Download Chrome/Opera/Firefox </div>
    return (
      <div>...content</div>
    )
  }
}

If you want to render a view on a specific device and with a specific condition:

import { browserName, CustomView } from 'react-device-detect';

function App() {
  render() {
    return (
      <CustomView condition={browserName === "Chrome"}>
        <div>...content</div>
      </CustomView>
    )
  }
}

Style the view

You can style a view component by passing class to the className prop

<BrowserView className="custom-class">
  <p>View content</p>
</BrowserView>

or you can pass inline styles to style prop

const styles = {
  background: 'red',
  fontSize: '24px',
  lineHeight: '2',
};

<BrowserView style={styles}>
  <p>View content</p>
</BrowserView>

Testing

import * as rdd from 'react-device-detect';

rdd.isMobile = true;

// use in tests

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation4
Easy to Use4
Performant4
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Akash Anand72 Ratings74 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

As I am a web developer and sometimes my web app does not function properly in different dimensions and also I don't loves to implement things with CSS for different resolutions so this package provided me a bunch of functionalities so that I can modify my code as per the current device i.e. laptop or mobile or tv or any other. Best one for those who don't want to stuck in CSS for changing things for different sizes of screens.

0
Vishal Pratap SinghIndia51 Ratings52 Reviews
👨‍💻 I'm just a curious creature, intrigued by the web. 🏫 I also educate thousands on Instagram.
1 year ago
Easy to Use

For me and i think many react web developers it is a very difficilt task to change the styles and properties of our web app as per the dimensions of the window or screen so this package helped me in getting the details of the device i.e wether it is mobile or desktop or tablets or smart tv or any other display device and accordingly I can render or change stylings for each one of them that we want. I will highly recommended this package.

0
Sanskar SethRanchi41 Ratings86 Reviews
Coder 📝 | Developer 💻 | Open Source ❤️ | Learner 😀
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Performant

Its a great package when we want to know about the current device and render our view accordingly as per the device. There are many features while using this package like we can know the details of engine, browser, etc. I will highly recommended this package.

0
Sunita9521 Rating0 Reviews
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Ceddy MuhozaToronto, Canada38 Ratings0 Reviews
December 15, 2020

