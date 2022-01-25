openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rdi

react-dev-inspector

by zthxxx
1.7.1 (see all)

jump to local IDE code directly from browser React component by just a simple click

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

655

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Dev Inspector

NPM Version NPM Downloads Node.js License

Introduction

This package allows users to jump to local IDE code directly from browser React component by just a simple click, which is similar to Chrome inspector but more advanced.

Preview

online demo: https://react-dev-inspector.zthxxx.me

press hotkey (ctrl⌃ + shift⇧ + commmand⌘ + c), then click the HTML element you wish to inspect.

screen record gif (8M size):

inspector-gif

Installation

npm i -D react-dev-inspector

Usage

Users need to add React component and apply webpack config before connecting your React project with 'react-dev-inspector'.

Note: You should NOT use this package, and React component, webpack config in production mode


1. Add Inspector React Component

import React from 'react'
import { Inspector, InspectParams } from 'react-dev-inspector'

const InspectorWrapper = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development'
  ? Inspector
  : React.Fragment

export const Layout = () => {
  // ...

  return (
    <InspectorWrapper
      // props docs see:
      // https://github.com/zthxxx/react-dev-inspector#inspector-component-props
      keys={['control', 'shift', 'command', 'c']}
      disableLaunchEditor={false}
      onHoverElement={(params: InspectParams) => {}}
      onClickElement={(params: InspectParams) => {}}
    >
     <YourComponent>
       ...
     </YourComponent>
    </InspectorWrapper>
  )
}

2. Set up Inspector Config

You should add:

  • an inspector babel plugin, to inject source code location info
    • react-dev-inspector/plugins/babel
  • an server api middleware, to open local IDE
    • import { launchEditorMiddleware } from 'react-dev-inspector/plugins/webpack'

to your current project development config.

Such as add babel plugin into your .babelrc or webpack babel-loader config, add api middleware into your webpack-dev-server config or other server setup.


There are some example ways to set up, please pick the one fit your project best.

In common cases, if you're using webpack, you can see #raw-webpack-config,

If your project happen to use vite / nextjs / create-react-app and so on, you can also try out our integrated plugins / examples with

raw webpack config

Example:

// .babelrc.js
module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    /**
     * react-dev-inspector plugin, options docs see:
     * https://github.com/zthxxx/react-dev-inspector#inspector-babel-plugin-options
     */
    'react-dev-inspector/plugins/babel',
  ],
}

// webpack.config.ts
import type { Configuration } from 'webpack'
import { launchEditorMiddleware } from 'react-dev-inspector/plugins/webpack'

const config: Configuration = {
  /**
   * [server side] webpack dev server side middleware for launch IDE app
   */
  devServer: {
    before: (app) => {
      app.use(launchEditorMiddleware)
    },
  },
}

usage with Vite2

example project see: https://github.com/zthxxx/react-dev-inspector/tree/master/examples/vite2

example vite.config.ts:

import { defineConfig } from 'vite'
import { inspectorServer } from 'react-dev-inspector/plugins/vite'

export default defineConfig({
  plugins: [
    inspectorServer(),
  ],
})

usage with Next.js

use Next.js Custom Server + Customizing Babel Config

example project see: https://github.com/zthxxx/react-dev-inspector/tree/master/examples/nextjs

in server.js, example:

...

const {
  queryParserMiddleware,
  launchEditorMiddleware,
} = require('react-dev-inspector/plugins/webpack')

app.prepare().then(() => {
  createServer((req, res) => {
    /**
     * middlewares, from top to bottom
     */
    const middlewares = [
      /**
       * react-dev-inspector configuration two middlewares for nextjs
       */
      queryParserMiddleware,
      launchEditorMiddleware,

      /** Next.js default app handle */
        (req, res) => handle(req, res),
    ]

    const middlewarePipeline = middlewares.reduceRight(
      (next, middleware) => (
        () => { middleware(req, res, next) }
      ),
      () => {},
    )

    middlewarePipeline()

  }).listen(PORT, (err) => {
    if (err) throw err
    console.debug(`> Ready on http://localhost:${PORT}`)
  })
})

in package.json, example:

  "scripts": {
-    "dev": "next dev",
+    "dev": "node server.js",
    "build": "next build"
  }

in .babelrc.js, example:

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    /**
     * react-dev-inspector plugin, options docs see:
     * https://github.com/zthxxx/react-dev-inspector#inspector-babel-plugin-options
     */
    'react-dev-inspector/plugins/babel',
  ],
}

usage with create-react-app

cra + react-app-rewired + customize-cra example config-overrides.js:

example project see: https://github.com/zthxxx/react-dev-inspector/tree/master/examples/cra

const { ReactInspectorPlugin } = require('react-dev-inspector/plugins/webpack')
const {
  addBabelPlugin,
  addWebpackPlugin,
} = require('customize-cra')

module.exports = override(
  addBabelPlugin([
    'react-dev-inspector/plugins/babel',
    // plugin options docs see:
    // https://github.com/zthxxx/react-dev-inspector#inspector-babel-plugin-options
    {
      excludes: [
        /xxxx-want-to-ignore/,
      ],
    },
  ]),
  addWebpackPlugin(
    new ReactInspectorPlugin(),
  ),
)

usage with Umi3

example project see: https://github.com/zthxxx/react-dev-inspector/tree/master/examples/umi3

Example .umirc.dev.ts:

// https://umijs.org/config/
import { defineConfig } from 'umi'

export default defineConfig({
  plugins: [
    'react-dev-inspector/plugins/umi/react-inspector',
  ],
  inspectorConfig: {
    // babel plugin options docs see:
    // https://github.com/zthxxx/react-dev-inspector#inspector-babel-plugin-options
    excludes: [],
  },
})

usage with Umi2

Example .umirc.dev.js:

import { launchEditorMiddleware } from 'react-dev-inspector/plugins/webpack'

export default {
  // ...
  extraBabelPlugins: [
    // plugin options docs see:
    // https://github.com/zthxxx/react-dev-inspector#inspector-babel-plugin-options
    'react-dev-inspector/plugins/babel',
  ],

  /**
   * And you need to set `false` to `dll` in `umi-plugin-react`,
   * becase these is a umi2 bug that `dll` cannot work with `devServer.before`
   *
   * https://github.com/umijs/umi/issues/2599
   * https://github.com/umijs/umi/issues/2161
   */
  chainWebpack(config, { webpack }) {
    const originBefore = config.toConfig().devServer

    config.devServer.before((app, server, compiler) => {
      
      app.use(launchEditorMiddleware)
      
      originBefore?.before?.(app, server, compiler)
    })

    return config  
  },
}

usage with Ice.js

Example build.json:

// https://ice.work/docs/guide/basic/build
{
  "plugins": [
    "react-dev-inspector/plugins/ice",
  ]
}

Examples Project Code


Configuration

<Inspector> Component Props

checkout TS definition under react-dev-inspector/es/Inspector.d.ts.

PropertyDescriptionTypeDefault
keysinspector hotkeys

supported keys see: https://github.com/jaywcjlove/hotkeys#supported-keys		string[]['control', 'shift', 'command', 'c']
disableLaunchEditordisable editor launching

(launch by default in dev Mode, but not in production mode)		booleanfalse
onHoverElementtriggered when mouse hover in inspector mode(params: InspectParams) => void-
onClickElementtriggered when mouse hover in inspector mode(params: InspectParams) => void-
// import type { InspectParams } from 'react-dev-inspector'

interface InspectParams {
  /** hover / click event target dom element */
  element: HTMLElement,
  /** nearest named react component fiber for dom element */
  fiber?: React.Fiber,
  /** source file line / column / path info for react component */
  codeInfo?: {
    lineNumber: string,
    columnNumber: string,
    /**
    * code source file relative path to dev-server cwd(current working directory)
    * need use with `react-dev-inspector/plugins/babel`
    */
    relativePath?: string,
    /**
    * code source file absolute path
    * just need use with `@babel/plugin-transform-react-jsx-source` which auto set by most framework
    */
    absolutePath?: string,
  },
  /** react component name for dom element */
  name?: string,
}

Inspector Babel Plugin Options

interface InspectorPluginOptions {
  /** override process.cwd() */
  cwd?: string,
  /** patterns to exclude matched files */
  excludes?: (string | RegExp)[],
}

Inspector Loader Props

// import type { ParserPlugin, ParserOptions } from '@babel/parser'
// import type { InspectorConfig } from 'react-dev-inspector/plugins/webpack'

interface InspectorConfig {
  /** patterns to exclude matched files */
  excludes?: (string | RegExp)[],
  /**
   * add extra plugins for babel parser
   * default is ['typescript', 'jsx', 'decorators-legacy', 'classProperties']
   */
  babelPlugins?: ParserPlugin[],
  /** extra babel parser options */
  babelOptions?: ParserOptions,
}

IDE / Editor config

This package uses react-dev-utils to launch your local IDE application, but, which one will be open?

In fact, it uses an environment variable named REACT_EDITOR to specify an IDE application, but if you do not set this variable, it will try to open a common IDE that you have open or installed once it is certified.

For example, if you want it always open VSCode when inspection clicked, set export REACT_EDITOR=code in your shell.


VSCode

  • install VSCode command line tools, see the official docs install-vscode-cli

  • set env to shell, like .bashrc or .zshrc

    export REACT_EDITOR=code

WebStorm

  • just set env with an absolute path to shell, like .bashrc or .zshrc (only MacOS)
    export REACT_EDITOR='/Applications/WebStorm.app/Contents/MacOS/webstorm'

OR

  • install WebStorm command line tools install-webstorm-cli

  • then set env to shell, like .bashrc or .zshrc

    export REACT_EDITOR=webstorm

Vim

Yes! you can also use vim if you want, just set env to shell

export REACT_EDITOR=vim

How It Works

  • Stage 1 - Compile Time

    • [babel plugin] inject source file path/line/column to JSX data attributes props

  • Stage 2 - Web React Runtime

    • [React component] Inspector Component in react, for listen hotkeys, and request api to dev-server for open IDE.

      Specific, when you click a component DOM, the Inspector will try to obtain its source file info (path/line/column), then request launch-editor api (in stage 3) with absolute file path.

  • Stage 3 - Dev-server Side

    • [middleware] setup launchEditorMiddleware in webpack dev-server (or other dev-server), to open file in IDE according to the request params.

      Only need in development mode,and you want to open IDE when click a component element.

      Not need in prod mode, or you just want inspect dom without open IDE (set disableLaunchEditor={true} to Inspector component props)

Analysis of Theory


License

MIT LICENSE

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial