React Dev Inspector

Introduction

This package allows users to jump to local IDE code directly from browser React component by just a simple click, which is similar to Chrome inspector but more advanced.

Preview

online demo: https://react-dev-inspector.zthxxx.me

press hotkey ( ctrl⌃ + shift⇧ + commmand⌘ + c ), then click the HTML element you wish to inspect.

screen record gif (8M size):

Installation

npm i -D react-dev-inspector

Usage

Users need to add React component and apply webpack config before connecting your React project with 'react-dev-inspector'.

Note: You should NOT use this package, and React component, webpack config in production mode

1. Add Inspector React Component

import React from 'react' import { Inspector, InspectParams } from 'react-dev-inspector' const InspectorWrapper = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' ? Inspector : React.Fragment export const Layout = () => { // ... return ( <InspectorWrapper // props docs see: // https://github.com/zthxxx/react-dev-inspector#inspector-component-props keys={['control', 'shift', 'command', 'c']} disableLaunchEditor={false} onHoverElement={(params: InspectParams) => {}} onClickElement={(params: InspectParams) => {}} > <YourComponent> ... </YourComponent> </InspectorWrapper> ) }

2. Set up Inspector Config

You should add:

an inspector babel plugin , to inject source code location info react-dev-inspector/plugins/babel

, to inject source code location info an server api middleware , to open local IDE import { launchEditorMiddleware } from 'react-dev-inspector/plugins/webpack'

, to open local IDE

to your current project development config.

Such as add babel plugin into your .babelrc or webpack babel-loader config, add api middleware into your webpack-dev-server config or other server setup.

There are some example ways to set up, please pick the one fit your project best.

In common cases, if you're using webpack, you can see #raw-webpack-config,

If your project happen to use vite / nextjs / create-react-app and so on, you can also try out our integrated plugins / examples with

raw webpack config

Example:

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'react-dev-inspector/plugins/babel' , ], }

import type { Configuration } from 'webpack' import { launchEditorMiddleware } from 'react-dev-inspector/plugins/webpack' const config: Configuration = { devServer: { before: ( app ) => { app.use(launchEditorMiddleware) }, }, }

usage with Vite2

example project see: https://github.com/zthxxx/react-dev-inspector/tree/master/examples/vite2

example vite.config.ts :

import { defineConfig } from 'vite' import { inspectorServer } from 'react-dev-inspector/plugins/vite' export default defineConfig({ plugins: [ inspectorServer(), ], })

use Next.js Custom Server + Customizing Babel Config

example project see: https://github.com/zthxxx/react-dev-inspector/tree/master/examples/nextjs

in server.js , example:

... const { queryParserMiddleware, launchEditorMiddleware, } = require ( 'react-dev-inspector/plugins/webpack' ) app.prepare().then( () => { createServer( ( req, res ) => { const middlewares = [ queryParserMiddleware, launchEditorMiddleware, (req, res) => handle(req, res), ] const middlewarePipeline = middlewares.reduceRight( ( next, middleware ) => ( () => { middleware(req, res, next) } ), () => {}, ) middlewarePipeline() }).listen(PORT, (err) => { if (err) throw err console .debug( `> Ready on http://localhost: ${PORT} ` ) }) })

in package.json , example:

"scripts": { - "dev": "next dev", + "dev": "node server.js", "build": "next build" }

in .babelrc.js , example:

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'react-dev-inspector/plugins/babel' , ], }

usage with create-react-app

cra + react-app-rewired + customize-cra example config-overrides.js :

example project see: https://github.com/zthxxx/react-dev-inspector/tree/master/examples/cra

const { ReactInspectorPlugin } = require ( 'react-dev-inspector/plugins/webpack' ) const { addBabelPlugin, addWebpackPlugin, } = require ( 'customize-cra' ) module .exports = override( addBabelPlugin([ 'react-dev-inspector/plugins/babel' , { excludes: [ /xxxx-want-to-ignore/ , ], }, ]), addWebpackPlugin( new ReactInspectorPlugin(), ), )

usage with Umi3

example project see: https://github.com/zthxxx/react-dev-inspector/tree/master/examples/umi3

Example .umirc.dev.ts :

import { defineConfig } from 'umi' export default defineConfig({ plugins: [ 'react-dev-inspector/plugins/umi/react-inspector' , ], inspectorConfig: { excludes: [], }, })

usage with Umi2

Example .umirc.dev.js :

import { launchEditorMiddleware } from 'react-dev-inspector/plugins/webpack' export default { extraBabelPlugins : [ 'react-dev-inspector/plugins/babel' , ], chainWebpack(config, { webpack }) { const originBefore = config.toConfig().devServer config.devServer.before( ( app, server, compiler ) => { app.use(launchEditorMiddleware) originBefore?.before?.(app, server, compiler) }) return config }, }

Example build.json :

{ "plugins" : [ "react-dev-inspector/plugins/ice" , ] }

Examples Project Code

Configuration

<Inspector> Component Props

checkout TS definition under react-dev-inspector/es/Inspector.d.ts .

Property Description Type Default keys inspector hotkeys



supported keys see: https://github.com/jaywcjlove/hotkeys#supported-keys string[] ['control', 'shift', 'command', 'c'] disableLaunchEditor disable editor launching



(launch by default in dev Mode, but not in production mode) boolean false onHoverElement triggered when mouse hover in inspector mode (params: InspectParams) => void - onClickElement triggered when mouse hover in inspector mode (params: InspectParams) => void -

interface InspectParams { element: HTMLElement, fiber?: React.Fiber, codeInfo?: { lineNumber: string , columnNumber: string , relativePath?: string , absolutePath?: string , }, name?: string , }

Inspector Babel Plugin Options

interface InspectorPluginOptions { cwd?: string , excludes?: ( string | RegExp )[], }

Inspector Loader Props

interface InspectorConfig { excludes?: ( string | RegExp )[], babelPlugins?: ParserPlugin[], babelOptions?: ParserOptions, }

IDE / Editor config

This package uses react-dev-utils to launch your local IDE application, but, which one will be open?

In fact, it uses an environment variable named REACT_EDITOR to specify an IDE application, but if you do not set this variable, it will try to open a common IDE that you have open or installed once it is certified.

For example, if you want it always open VSCode when inspection clicked, set export REACT_EDITOR=code in your shell.

VSCode

install VSCode command line tools, see the official docs

set env to shell, like .bashrc or .zshrc export REACT_EDITOR=code

WebStorm

just set env with an absolute path to shell, like .bashrc or .zshrc (only MacOS) export REACT_EDITOR= '/Applications/WebStorm.app/Contents/MacOS/webstorm'

OR

install WebStorm command line tools

then set env to shell, like .bashrc or .zshrc export REACT_EDITOR=webstorm

Vim

Yes! you can also use vim if you want, just set env to shell

export REACT_EDITOR=vim

How It Works

Stage 1 - Compile Time [babel plugin] inject source file path/line/column to JSX data attributes props

Stage 2 - Web React Runtime [React component] Inspector Component in react, for listen hotkeys, and request api to dev-server for open IDE. Specific, when you click a component DOM, the Inspector will try to obtain its source file info (path/line/column), then request launch-editor api (in stage 3) with absolute file path.

Stage 3 - Dev-server Side [middleware] setup launchEditorMiddleware in webpack dev-server (or other dev-server), to open file in IDE according to the request params. Only need in development mode,and you want to open IDE when click a component element. Not need in prod mode, or you just want inspect dom without open IDE (set disableLaunchEditor={true} to Inspector component props)



Analysis of Theory

License

MIT LICENSE