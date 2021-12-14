A lightweight React hook that detects clicks outside elements and triggers a callback. Can also detect keypresses.
📈 Over 3,500 weekly users (as of December 2021).
👍 Great for toggling dropdowns!
Install with Yarn:
yarn add react-detect-click-outside
Or with NPM:
npm i react-detect-click-outside
Import into your component like so:
import { useDetectClickOutside } from 'react-detect-click-outside';
Here's an example of how to use the hook.
This library was built with UI features like dropdowns in mind. Below is a quick and functioning example of how to include it in a dropdown component:
const Dropdown = ({ closeDropdown }) => {
const ref = useDetectClickOutside({ onTriggered: closeDropdown });
return (
<div className="dropdown" ref={ref}>
<p>This is a dropdown!</p>
</div>
);
};
How to implement the hook inside a function component:
ref). Pass an empty object into the hook as an argument.
const ref = useDetectClickOutside({});
The object you just passed into the
useDetectClickOutside hook requires a property called
onTriggered. The value of
onTriggered must be a function — by default, it'll be called anytime a user clicks outside the component or hits the
Escape key.
In the example above, we used a function called
closeToggle. This function is passed down from a parent component (let's call it
Container) and controls a piece of state that determines whether the
Dropdown component is visible.
Here's a quick, trimmed-down example:
const Container = () => {
const [displayDropdown, setDisplayDropdown] = useState(false);
const closeDropdown = () => {
setDisplayDropdown(false);
}
return (
{ displayDropdown && <Dropdown/> }
)
}
Now, go ahead and pass your callback into the
useDetectClickOutside hook!
const ref = useDetectClickOutside({ onTriggered: closeDropdown });
ref constant (or whatever constant you assigned the
useDetectClickOutside hook to) as a ref to the outermost element returned by your target component.
return (
<div className="dropdown" ref={ref}>
<p>This is a dropdown!</p>
</div>
);
Here's what the whole component should look like now:
const Dropdown = ({ closeDropdown }) => {
const ref = useDetectClickOutside({ onTriggered: closeDropdown });
return (
<div className="dropdown" ref={ref}>
<p>This is a dropdown!</p>
</div>
);
};
Congrats! Your
useDetectClickOutside should now trigger anytime a user clicks outside your component or presses the
Escape key.
Want to customize your hook? Check out some of the additional options below.
The object passed into the
useDetectClickOutside hook accepts the following properties. Note that only
onTriggered is required.
onTriggered (required)
() => void
A callback function, e.g. one that toggles the visibility of the component. By default, this function is triggered by a click outside the component, and by an
Escape keyup event.
Example:
const ref = useDetectClickOutside({ onTriggered: closeDropdown });
disableClick (optional)
boolean
When passed to the hook, this option will prevent clicks from triggering the
onTriggered callback when the component is in the DOM. This option is disabled by default.
Example:
const ref = useDetectClickOutside({
onTriggered: closeDropdown,
disableClick: true,
});
disableTouch (optional)
boolean
When passed to the hook, this option will prevent touch events from triggering the
onTriggered callback when the component is in the DOM. This option is disabled by default.
Example:
const ref = useDetectClickOutside({
onTriggered: closeDropdown,
disableTouch: true,
});
disableKeys (optional)
boolean
This option will prevent keypresses from triggering the
onTriggered callback when the component is in the DOM. This option is disabled by default.
Example:
const ref = useDetectClickOutside({
onTriggered: closeDropdown,
disableKeys: true,
});
allowAnyKey (optional)
boolean
This option will let any keypress trigger the
onTriggered callback when the component is in the DOM - not just the
Escape key. This option is disabled by default.
Example:
const ref = useDetectClickOutside({
onTriggered: closeDropdown,
allowAnyKey: true,
});
triggerKeys (optional)
string[]
An array of key values that will trigger the
onTriggered callback.
Example:
const ref = useDetectClickOutside({
onTriggered: closeDropdown,
triggerKeys: ['Enter', 'Tab', 'x'],
});
Note: This option overrides the default hook behavior of triggering the
onTriggered callback with the
Escape key. If you still wish to trigger the
onTriggered function with
Escape, you need to add it to the array (e.g.
triggerKeys=['Escape', 'Enter']).
You must be using React 16.8.0 or later. In other words, your version of React must support hooks.