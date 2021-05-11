Add a schema to your React components based on React PropTypes
npm install react-desc
// Anchor.js
import React from 'react';
import ReactPropTypes from 'prop-types';
import { describe, PropTypes } from 'react-desc';
const Anchor = (props) => {
const { path, ...rest } = props;
return (
<a href={path} {...rest}>{props.children}</a>
);
};
export const AnchorWithSchema = describe(Anchor)
.availableAt([
{
badge: 'https://codesandbox.io/static/img/play-codesandbox.svg',
url: 'https://codesandbox.io/s/github/grommet/grommet-site?initialpath=anchor&module=%2Fscreens%2FAnchor.js',
},
])
.description('A text link');
AnchorWithSchema.propTypes = {
path: PropTypes.string.describe('React-router path to navigate to when clicked').isRequired,
href: PropTypes.string.describe('link location').deprecated('use path instead'),
id: ReactPropTypes.string, // this will be ignored for documentation purposes
title: PropTypes.custom(() => {}).description('title used for accessibility').format('XXX-XX'),
target: PropTypes.string.describe('target link location').defaultValue('_blank'),
};
export default Anchor;
JSON output
import { AnchorWithSchema } from './Anchor';
const documentation = AnchorWithSchema.toJSON();
Expected output:
{
"name": "Anchor",
"description": "A text link",
"properties": [
{
"description": "React-router path to navigate to when clicked",
"name": "path",
"required": true,
"format": "string"
},
{
"description": "link location.",
"name": "href",
"deprecated": "use path instead",
"format": "string"
},
{
"description": "title used for accessibility.",
"name": "title",
"format": "XXX-XX"
},
{
"description": "target link location.",
"name": "target",
"defaultValue": "_blank",
"format": "string"
}
]
}
Markdown output
import Anchor from './Anchor';
const documentation = Anchor.toMarkdown();
Expected output:
## Anchor Component
A text link
### Properties
| Property | Description | Format | Default Value | Required | Details |
| ---- | ---- | ---- | ---- | ---- | ---- |
| **path** | React-router path to navigate to when clicked | string | | Yes | |
| **~~href~~** | link location. | string | | No | **Deprecated**: use path instead |
| **title** | title used for accessibility. | XXX-XX | | No | |
| **target** | target link location. | string | _blank | No | |
Typescript output
Format entry will be a valid typescript definition.
import { AnchorWithSchema } from './Anchor';
const documentation = AnchorWithSchema.toTypescript();
Expected output:
{
"name": "Anchor",
"description": "A text link",
"properties": [
{
"description": "React-router path to navigate to when clicked",
"name": "path",
"required": true,
"format": "string"
},
{
"description": "link location.",
"name": "href",
"deprecated": "use path instead",
"format": "string"
},
{
"description": "title used for accessibility.",
"name": "title",
"format": "any"
},
{
"description": "target link location.",
"name": "target",
"defaultValue": "_blank",
"format": "string"
}
]
}
describe(component)
Creates a proxy to the actual react component with support for the following functions:
PropTypes
Proxy around the React propTypes, all properties are supported. See all options here. This proxy supports the following functions:
react-docgen is a great project but it relies on an AST parser to generate documentation. Most of the time this is ok, but for us the following use cases were hard to solve without a more verbose way to define propTypes:
Define deprecated properties
Define a required property for custom function:
Anchor.propTypes = {
test: () => { ... } // isRequired is not present here
}
Allow internal comments for properties without it showing up in the documentation