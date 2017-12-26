openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rd

react-deprecate

by Joss Mackison
0.1.0 (see all)

⚠️ Rename props with deprecation warning

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Deprecate

Higher order component to support old props and warn users about the prop change.

Install

yarn add react-deprecate

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import renamePropsWithWarning from 'react-deprecate';

// Your component with the breaking name change
class LibComponent extends Component {
  static propTypes = { label: PropTypes.string }
  render () {
    return <span>{this.props.label}</span>;
  }
}

// Wrapped, with options `old` --> `new`.
// Optional third argument is a custom message renderer.
export default renamePropsWithWarning(
  LibComponent,
  { description: 'label', val: 'value' },
  ({ componentName, prop, renamedProps }) => 'Your message.'
);

// Old AND new props supported:
// `description/val` mapped to `label/value` with a console warning in Development
class UserComponent extends Component {
  render () {
    return <LibComponent description="Some text" />;
  }
}

License

Copyright © 2017 Joss Mackison. MIT Licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial