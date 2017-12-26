Higher order component to support old props and warn users about the prop change.
yarn add react-deprecate
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import renamePropsWithWarning from 'react-deprecate';
// Your component with the breaking name change
class LibComponent extends Component {
static propTypes = { label: PropTypes.string }
render () {
return <span>{this.props.label}</span>;
}
}
// Wrapped, with options `old` --> `new`.
// Optional third argument is a custom message renderer.
export default renamePropsWithWarning(
LibComponent,
{ description: 'label', val: 'value' },
({ componentName, prop, renamedProps }) => 'Your message.'
);
// Old AND new props supported:
// `description/val` mapped to `label/value` with a console warning in Development
class UserComponent extends Component {
render () {
return <LibComponent description="Some text" />;
}
}
