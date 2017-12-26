React Deprecate

Higher order component to support old props and warn users about the prop change.

Install

yarn add react-deprecate

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import renamePropsWithWarning from 'react-deprecate' ; class LibComponent extends Component { static propTypes = { label : PropTypes.string } render () { return < span > {this.props.label} </ span > ; } } export default renamePropsWithWarning( LibComponent, { description : 'label' , val : 'value' }, ({ componentName, prop, renamedProps }) => 'Your message.' ); class UserComponent extends Component { render () { return < LibComponent description = "Some text" /> ; } }

License

Copyright © 2017 Joss Mackison. MIT Licensed.