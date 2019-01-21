A React-component for creating demos of other components. See also react-demo-library

Example

import React from 'react' import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo' import MyButton from './my-components/MyButton' React.render( < Demo target = {MyButton} props = {{ label: P.string (' Click me '), disabled: P.bool ( false ), onClick: P.callback.log (), }} /> , el)

See examples/index.js for more examples. To run them locally do the following:

npm install npm run examples open http://localhost:3000

Installation

npm install react-demo

API

The Demo component

Demo is the main component of this library. It allows us to create a demo of our components with controllable props.

import Demo from 'react-demo' <Demo target={DemoTargetComponent} fullWidth={ false } panelBelow={ false } background= "light" codeIndentDepth={ 3 } props={propsConfig} />

target

The target component that we want to create a demo of.

fullWidth

If set to true full page width will be available to the demo target component. More precisely full width that avaliable to the Demo component.

background

Sets the background of the demo. Available options are "light" , "dark" , and "none" . The default value is "light" which gives us a Photoshop style light "transparent" background.

codeIndentDepth

Specifies indentation of component code that is shown in control panel. The more the value the deeper indentation will go.

props

This property allows us to configure the props for the demo target. Accepts an object {[propName]: propConfig} . For each specified propName will be created a control on the panel, and the prop value will pe passed to the target component.

The functions that can create propConfig objects are available in Demo.props , and described bellow in this docs.

Available Demo.props

Creates a string input in the panel.

import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo' <Demo ... props={{ foo : P.string( 'bar' ), }} />

Creates a number input in the panel.

import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo' <Demo ... props={{ foo : P.number( 10 ), }} />

The same as props.string but uses a textarea as the control, which allows us to input multiline strings.

import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo' <Demo ... props={{ foo : P.text( 'foo

bar' ), }} />

Creates a checkbox on the panel.

import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo' <Demo ... props={{ foo : P.bool( false ), }} />

Creates a select input in the panel. The options argument can be either an array of available options, or an object {[label]: value} .

Note that we can pass objects of any type in options no matter if we use array or object. When array is used the values will be stringified before using as labels in the control.

Acepts optional initialValue as a second argument. By default the first option is used as the initial value.

import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo' <Demo ... props={{ foo : P.choices([ 1 , 'two' , <Three />]), bar : P.choices({ one : 1 , two : 'two' , three : < Three /> , }), }} />

Creates a nested object properties configuration which can include any property configuration from this list.

import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo' <Demo ... props={{ author : P.shape({ firstName : P.string( 'John' ), lastName : P.string( 'Doe' ), }), title : P.string( 'My cool post' ), }} />

Allows us to input arbitrary json as a prop value. Uses enhanced textarea as a control.

import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo' <Demo ... props={{ foo : P.json({ bar : 'baz' }), }} />

Allows us set a constant value for a prop. Doesn't create a control on the panel.

import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo' <Demo ... props={{ foo : P.constant( 'bar' ), }} />

Creates a log widget in the panel, and passes a callback to the target component. Accepts optional mapFn that allows us to transform callback args before they will be shown in the log. Usable when we don't want to see huge event objects in the log for instance.

import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo' <Demo ... props={{ foo : P.callback.log() }} />

Same as callback.log , but shows only the last item in the log. Usable if callback may be called too frequently.

import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo' <Demo ... props={{ foo : P.callback.logLatest() }} />

Advanced mode

The advanced mode allows us to create more complex demos. To use advanced mode instead of specifying target prop, pass a custom render function as a child of Demo .

The custom render fucntion accepts props as the first argument. The following two snippets are equivalent.

<Demo target={Foo} ... /> < Demo ... > {props => < Foo { ...props } /> } </ Demo >

In the advanced mode we also get access to the update function, using which we are able to update the demo props' values. The update function is passed as a second argument to the custom render function. We're supossed to call update() similary to setState() — passing an object with props that we want to change.