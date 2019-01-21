A React-component for creating demos of other components. See also react-demo-library
import React from 'react'
import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo'
import MyButton from './my-components/MyButton'
React.render(<Demo
target={MyButton}
props={{
label: P.string('Click me'),
disabled: P.bool(false),
onClick: P.callback.log(),
}}
/>, el)
See examples/index.js for more examples. To run them locally do the following:
$ npm install
$ npm run examples
$ open http://localhost:3000
$ npm install react-demo
Demo component
Demo is the main component of this library. It allows us to create a demo
of our components with controllable props.
import Demo from 'react-demo'
<Demo
target={DemoTargetComponent}
fullWidth={false}
panelBelow={false}
background="light"
codeIndentDepth={3}
props={propsConfig}
/>
target
The target component that we want to create a demo of.
fullWidth
If set to
true full page width will be available to the demo target component.
More precisely full width that avaliable to the
Demo component.
background
Sets the background of the demo. Available options are
"light",
"dark", and
"none".
The default value is
"light" which gives us a Photoshop style light "transparent" background.
codeIndentDepth
Specifies indentation of component code that is shown in control panel. The more the value the deeper indentation will go.
props
This property allows us to configure the props for the demo target.
Accepts an object
{[propName]: propConfig}.
For each specified
propName will be created a control on the panel,
and the prop value will pe passed to the target component.
The functions that can create
propConfig objects are available in
Demo.props,
and described bellow in this docs.
Demo.props
props.string(initialValue)
Creates a string input in the panel.
import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo'
<Demo
...
props={{
foo: P.string('bar'),
}}
/>
props.number(initialValue)
Creates a number input in the panel.
import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo'
<Demo
...
props={{
foo: P.number(10),
}}
/>
props.text(initialValue)
The same as
props.string but uses a textarea as the control, which allows us
to input multiline strings.
import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo'
<Demo
...
props={{
foo: P.text('foo\nbar'),
}}
/>
props.bool(initialValue)
Creates a checkbox on the panel.
import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo'
<Demo
...
props={{
foo: P.bool(false),
}}
/>
props.choices(options, [initialValue])
Creates a select input in the panel. The
options argument can be either
an array of available options, or an object
{[label]: value}.
Note that we can pass objects of any type in
options no matter
if we use array or object. When array is used the values will be stringified
before using as labels in the control.
Acepts optional
initialValue as a second argument.
By default the first option is used as the initial value.
import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo'
<Demo
...
props={{
foo: P.choices([1, 'two', <Three />]),
bar: P.choices({
one: 1,
two: 'two',
three: <Three />,
}),
}}
/>
props.shape(props)
Creates a nested object properties configuration which can include any property configuration from this list.
import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo'
<Demo
...
props={{
author: P.shape({
firstName: P.string('John'),
lastName: P.string('Doe'),
}),
title: P.string('My cool post'),
}}
/>
props.json(initialValue)
Allows us to input arbitrary json as a prop value. Uses enhanced textarea as a control.
import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo'
<Demo
...
props={{
foo: P.json({bar: 'baz'}),
}}
/>
props.constant(value)
Allows us set a constant value for a prop. Doesn't create a control on the panel.
import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo'
<Demo
...
props={{
foo: P.constant('bar'),
}}
/>
props.callback.log([mapFn])
Creates a log widget in the panel, and passes a callback to the target component.
Accepts optional
mapFn that allows us to transform callback args
before they will be shown in the log. Usable when we don't want to see huge
event objects in the log for instance.
import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo'
<Demo
...
props={{
foo: P.callback.log()
}}
/>
props.callback.logLatest([mapFn])
Same as
callback.log, but shows only the last item in the log.
Usable if callback may be called too frequently.
import Demo, {props as P} from 'react-demo'
<Demo
...
props={{
foo: P.callback.logLatest()
}}
/>
The advanced mode allows us to create more complex demos.
To use advanced mode instead of specifying
target prop,
pass a custom render function as a child of
Demo.
The custom render fucntion accepts
props as the first argument.
The following two snippets are equivalent.
// Normal mode
<Demo target={Foo} ... />
// Same in advanced mode
<Demo ... >
{props => <Foo {...props} />}
</Demo>
In the advanced mode we also get access to the
update function,
using which we are able to update the demo props' values.
The
update function is passed as a second argument
to the custom render function. We're supossed to call
update() similary
to
setState() — passing an object with props that we want to change.
<Demo props={{value: P.string('foo')}}>
{
(props, update) =>
<input
value={props.value}
onChange={e => {update({value: e.target.value})}}
/>
}
</Demo>