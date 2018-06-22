openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rd

react-delayed

by Adam Timberlake
0.2.3 (see all)

Small component for delaying the mounting and unmounting of a child component for CSS animation purposes.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

527

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Delayed

Small component for delaying the mounting and unmounting of a child component for CSS animation purposes.

Travis   Coveralls   npm   License MIT

Getting Started

Use the optional mountAfter and unmountAfter props for delaying the mounting and unmounting of nested components.

<Delayed mounted={true} mountAfter={500} unmountAfter={500}>
    <img src="./images/nyan.gif" alt="Nyan" />
</Delayed>

When mounted is false a dummy node will be rendered, which defaults to span and can be changed with the nodeName prop.

You're also able to pass a thunk as the children for truly deferred components.

<Delayed mounted={true} mountAfter={500} unmountAfter={500}>
    {() => <img src="./images/nyan.gif" alt="Nyan" />}
</Delayed>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial