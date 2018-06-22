Small component for delaying the mounting and unmounting of a child component for CSS animation purposes.
npm i react-delayed --save
Use the optional
mountAfter and
unmountAfter props for delaying the mounting and unmounting of nested components.
<Delayed mounted={true} mountAfter={500} unmountAfter={500}>
<img src="./images/nyan.gif" alt="Nyan" />
</Delayed>
When
mounted is
false a dummy node will be rendered, which defaults to
span and can be changed with the
nodeName prop.
You're also able to pass a thunk as the
children for truly deferred components.
<Delayed mounted={true} mountAfter={500} unmountAfter={500}>
{() => <img src="./images/nyan.gif" alt="Nyan" />}
</Delayed>