React Delayed

Small component for delaying the mounting and unmounting of a child component for CSS animation purposes.

npm : npm i react-delayed --save

: Heroku: http://react-delayed.herokuapp.com/

Getting Started

Use the optional mountAfter and unmountAfter props for delaying the mounting and unmounting of nested components.

<Delayed mounted={ true } mountAfter={ 500 } unmountAfter={ 500 }> < img src = "./images/nyan.gif" alt = "Nyan" /> </ Delayed >

When mounted is false a dummy node will be rendered, which defaults to span and can be changed with the nodeName prop.

You're also able to pass a thunk as the children for truly deferred components.