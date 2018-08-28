Force-updates React component tree recursively.

Don’t use this in your application code!

You’ll only need this if you’re writing a React development tool and you want to enforce a deep update regardless of what component classes have to say.

Installation

npm install --save react-deep-force-update

Requires React 0.14 and newer.

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import deepForceUpdate from 'react-deep-force-update' ; const instance = render( < Something /> ); // Will force-update the whole rendered tree // even if components in the middle of it // define a strict shouldComponentUpdate(). deepForceUpdate(instance);

React Native

This will work with React Native when facebook/react-native#2985 lands.

For now, you can keep using 1.x.

Credits

This project is based on the code written by @syranide.

License

MIT