Force-updates React component tree recursively.
Don’t use this in your application code!
You’ll only need this if you’re writing a React development tool and you want to enforce a deep update regardless of what component classes have to say.
npm install --save react-deep-force-update
Requires React 0.14 and newer.
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import deepForceUpdate from 'react-deep-force-update';
const instance = render(<Something />);
// Will force-update the whole rendered tree
// even if components in the middle of it
// define a strict shouldComponentUpdate().
deepForceUpdate(instance);
This will work with React Native when facebook/react-native#2985 lands.
For now, you can keep using 1.x.
This project is based on the code written by @syranide.
MIT