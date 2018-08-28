openbase logo
rdf

react-deep-force-update

by dan
2.1.3

Force-updates React component tree recursively

Popularity

Downloads/wk

206K

GitHub Stars

112

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-deep-force-update

build status npm version npm downloads

Force-updates React component tree recursively.

Don't use this in your application code!

You'll only need this if you're writing a React development tool and you want to enforce a deep update regardless of what component classes have to say.

Installation

npm install --save react-deep-force-update

Requires React 0.14 and newer.

Usage

import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import deepForceUpdate from 'react-deep-force-update';

const instance = render(<Something />);

// Will force-update the whole rendered tree
// even if components in the middle of it
// define a strict shouldComponentUpdate().
deepForceUpdate(instance);

React Native

This will work with React Native when facebook/react-native#2985 lands.
For now, you can keep using 1.x.

Credits

This project is based on the code written by @syranide.

License

MIT

