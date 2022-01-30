React Debounce Render (now with TypeScript support)

react-debounce-render is a Higher Order Component that wraps your react components and debounces their rendering.

This method can be used to prevent extra renders when a react component rapidly receives new props by delaying the triggering of the render until updates become less frequent. Doing so will improve the overall rendering time of the application, thus improve the user experience.

It uses lodash debounce under the hood, which means that it can be configured just like lodash debounce.

Sometimes it's difficult, impractical or impossible to batch props updates before they're passed down to a react component, resulting in a react component being rendered too often while only the last props update might have been useful and should have triggered a rendering of the component. In these cases, debouncing the rendering of a react component may be the only solution to improve performance.

react-debounce-render is a react component that will wrap any of your react components, persist the last props update that was received while discarding the previous ones, and only rendering the wrapped component when no new updates has been received in the last few milliseconds by default. Since the debounce function used under the hood is lodash's debounce, you may also pass in a few options such as the number of milliseconds to delay the render by, a maximum delay, or whether to call render on a leading or trailing edge of the timeout.

npm install react-debounce-render

Default usage:

import debounceRender from "react-debounce-render" ; const debouncedMyReactComponent = debounceRender(MyReactComponent); connect( ( state ) => { myProp : ( state ) => getProp(state); })(debouncedMyReactComponent);

With options:

See lodash debounce for all options. Debounce render takes its parameters similarily to lodash debounce:

To trigger the debounce on the leader edge:

import debounceRender from "react-debounce-render" ; const debouncedMyReactComponent = debounceRender(MyReactComponent, 100 , { leading : true , });

Or to ensure that at least one refresh happens every second:

import debounceRender from "react-debounce-render" ; const debouncedMyReactComponent = debounceRender(MyReactComponent, 100 , { maxWait : 1000 , });

Compose with other HOCs:

Use debounce instead of debounceRender to compose with other HOCs and some compose utility function. maximizing composability convention

import { debounce } from "react-debounce-render" ; import { withStyles } from "@material-ui/core/styles" ; import { compose } from "ramda" ; export default compose( withStyles(styles), debounce( 200 , { maxWait : 400 }) )(MyReactComponent);

Changelog

8.0.0 - 8.0.1 - JAN 29 2022

Rewrite using TypeScript

Fixes #28, #24, #18, #14

7.0.1 - JAN 23 2022

Upgrade dependencies to fix a number of security issues

7.0.0 - AUG 22 2020

Introduce the debounce higher order function as 2nd export for use in redux/compose patterns. See maximizing composability convention for more info. Thanks CurriedFloat for the contribution!

higher order function as 2nd export for use in redux/compose patterns. See maximizing composability convention for more info. Thanks CurriedFloat for the contribution! No breaking changes

6.1.0 - JUNE 23 2020

Fix import of lodash.debounce. See PR #20. Thanks ReinAkane for the contribution!

6.0.0 - FEB 04 2020

Add support for hoisting non-react statics. See PR #16 for more details. Thanks Thomas0c for the contribution!

Update e2e tests to use the most recent React version

Drop supports for React <= 15

5.0.0 - OCT 04 2018

There is no breaking change in this version despite the major version change, this is only to highlight the fact that most of the internal implementation has changed since PR #12.

Removes unused lodash dependency since we're using lodash/debounce . Thanks @yched for raising the issue!

dependency since we're using . Thanks @yched for raising the issue! Using @yched cleaner implementation which doesn't use the deprecated lifecycle methods nor trigger any warning. See Issue #11.

4.0.3 - JULY 19 2018

Revert 4.0.2 change and use latest lodash version again, though importing lodash/debounce directly. Thanks @faizrr for raising the issue!

4.0.2 - JULY 6 2018

Use lodash.debounce instead of lodash to reduce built package size. Thanks @faizrr for raising the issue!

4.0.1 - APRIL 3 2018

Ensure that debounce is properly canceled when the component is unmounted which removes the "Warning: Can only update a mounted or mounting component." warning. Resolves Issue #5. Thanks @mjhm for the fix.

4.0.0 - NOVEMBER 20 2017

Move react to the peerDependencies in package.json and accept major versions greater than 15. Resolves Issue #4. Thanks @TheSharpieOne for raising the issue.

3.0.0 - AUGUST 16 2017

import debounceRender from 'react-debounce-render' should now consistently work. See Issue #2. Thanks @CameronAckermanSEL for raising the issue. As a result, using a destructuring assignment in the import statement ( import { debounceRender } from 'react-debounce-render'' ) shouldn't accidentally work anymore which is a potential breaking change.

2.0.0 - JULY 31 2017

Module isn't built as standalone before being published to npm, resulting in a cleaner and lighter package. Also removes non lib related files from the package. See PR #1. Thanks @wbazant for the contribution.

1.0.0 - JUNE 25 2017