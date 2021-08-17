openbase logo
rdi

react-debounce-input

by Nikita Butenko
3.2.5 (see all)

React component that renders Input with debounced onChange

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

165K

GitHub Stars

390

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
tsdevv

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

react-debounce-input npm

CircleCI Dependencies Dev Dependencies

React component that renders an Input, Textarea or other element with debounced onChange. Can be used as drop-in replacement for <input type="text" /> or <textarea />

React Debounce Input

Live design system demo

https://www.jinno.io/app/19

Simple web demo

http://nkbt.github.io/react-debounce-input

Codepen demo

http://codepen.io/nkbt/pen/VvmzLQ

Installation

NPM

npm install --save react-debounce-input

yarn

yarn add react-debounce-input

1998 Script Tag:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/react@16.0.0/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-debounce-input/build/react-debounce-input.js"></script>
(Module exposed as `DebounceInput`)

Usage

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {DebounceInput} from 'react-debounce-input';

class App extends React.Component {
  state = {
    value: ''
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <DebounceInput
          minLength={2}
          debounceTimeout={300}
          onChange={event => this.setState({value: event.target.value})} />

        <p>Value: {this.state.value}</p>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

const appRoot = document.createElement('div');
document.body.appendChild(appRoot);
ReactDOM.render(<App />, appRoot);

Options

element : PropTypes.string or React.PropTypes.func (default: "input")

You can specify element="textarea". For Example:

<DebounceInput element="textarea" />

Will result in

<textarea />

Note: when rendering a <textarea /> you may wish to set forceNotifyByEnter = {false} so the user can make new lines without forcing notification of the current value.

This package has only been tested with <input /> and <textarea /> but should work with any element which has value and onChange props.

You can also use a custom react component as the element. For Example:

<DebounceInput element={CustomReactComponent} />

Will result in

<CustomReactComponent />

onChange: PropTypes.func.isRequired

Function called when value is changed (debounced) with original event passed through

value: PropTypes.string

Value of the Input box. Can be omitted, so component works as usual non-controlled input.

minLength: PropTypes.number (default: 0)

Minimal length of text to start notify, if value becomes shorter then minLength (after removing some characters), there will be a notification with empty value ''.

debounceTimeout: PropTypes.number (default: 100)

Notification debounce timeout in ms. If set to -1, disables automatic notification completely. Notification will only happen by pressing Enter then.

forceNotifyByEnter: PropTypes.bool (default: true)

Notification of current value will be sent immediately by hitting Enter key. Enabled by-default. Notification value follows the same rule as with debounced notification, so if Length is less, then minLength - empty value '' will be sent back.

NOTE if onKeyDown callback prop was present, it will be still invoked transparently.

forceNotifyOnBlur: PropTypes.bool (default: true)

Same as forceNotifyByEnter, but notification will be sent when focus leaves the input field.

inputRef: PropTypes.func (default: undefined)

Will pass ref={inputRef} to generated input element. We needed to rename ref to inputRef since ref is a special prop in React and cannot be passed to children.

See ./example/Ref.js for usage example.

Arbitrary props will be transferred to rendered <input>

<DebounceInput
  type="number"
  onChange={event => this.setState({value: event.target.value})}
  placeholder="Name"
  className="user-name" />

Will result in

<input
  type="number"
  placeholder="Name"
  className="user-name" />

Typescript

This library has typescript typings, import them the same way as in javascript:

import {DebounceInput} from 'react-debounce-input';

Also there are helper types DebounceTextArea and Debounced to provide strict interfaces for wrapping components different from standard <input />. Check usage examples in example/typescript-example.tsx.

NOTE library author is not using Typescript, so if you are using typings and found an issue, please submit a PR with fix. Thanks @iyegoroff for the initial TS support!

Development and testing

Currently is being developed and tested with the latest stable Node on OSX.

To run example covering all DebounceInput features, use yarn start, which will compile example/Example.js

git clone git@github.com:nkbt/react-debounce-input.git
cd react-debounce-input
yarn install
yarn start

# then
open http://localhost:8080

Tests

# to run ESLint check
yarn lint

# to run tests
yarn test

License

MIT

TS Dev31 Ratings41 Reviews
TypeScript Developer
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

If you have to do something recursively with input data, you have to make sure that the operations must be less. This package will help you to take action after some time. Definitely, a better package to have while working with asynchronous requests based on user input.

0
Anil ChowdaryHyderabad78 Ratings78 Reviews
Frontend dev | React | Typescript | Javascript | Tailwind CSS
November 17, 2020
Easy to Use
Performant

