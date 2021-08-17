React component that renders an Input, Textarea or other element with debounced onChange. Can be used as drop-in replacement for
<input type="text" /> or
<textarea />
http://nkbt.github.io/react-debounce-input
http://codepen.io/nkbt/pen/VvmzLQ
npm install --save react-debounce-input
yarn add react-debounce-input
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react@16.0.0/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-debounce-input/build/react-debounce-input.js"></script>
(Module exposed as `DebounceInput`)
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {DebounceInput} from 'react-debounce-input';
class App extends React.Component {
state = {
value: ''
};
render() {
return (
<div>
<DebounceInput
minLength={2}
debounceTimeout={300}
onChange={event => this.setState({value: event.target.value})} />
<p>Value: {this.state.value}</p>
</div>
);
}
}
const appRoot = document.createElement('div');
document.body.appendChild(appRoot);
ReactDOM.render(<App />, appRoot);
element : PropTypes.string or React.PropTypes.func (default: "input")
You can specify element="textarea". For Example:
<DebounceInput element="textarea" />
Will result in
<textarea />
Note: when rendering a
<textarea /> you may wish to set
forceNotifyByEnter = {false} so the user can make new lines without forcing notification of the current value.
This package has only been tested with
<input /> and
<textarea /> but should work with any element which has
value and
onChange props.
You can also use a custom react component as the element. For Example:
<DebounceInput element={CustomReactComponent} />
Will result in
<CustomReactComponent />
onChange: PropTypes.func.isRequired
Function called when value is changed (debounced) with original event passed through
value: PropTypes.string
Value of the Input box. Can be omitted, so component works as usual non-controlled input.
minLength: PropTypes.number (default: 0)
Minimal length of text to start notify, if value becomes shorter then
minLength (after removing some characters), there will be a notification with empty value
''.
debounceTimeout: PropTypes.number (default: 100)
Notification debounce timeout in ms. If set to
-1, disables automatic notification completely. Notification will only happen by pressing
Enter then.
forceNotifyByEnter: PropTypes.bool (default: true)
Notification of current value will be sent immediately by hitting
Enter key. Enabled by-default. Notification value follows the same rule as with debounced notification, so if Length is less, then
minLength - empty value
'' will be sent back.
NOTE if
onKeyDown callback prop was present, it will be still invoked transparently.
forceNotifyOnBlur: PropTypes.bool (default: true)
Same as
forceNotifyByEnter, but notification will be sent when focus leaves the input field.
inputRef: PropTypes.func (default: undefined)
Will pass
ref={inputRef} to generated input element. We needed to rename
ref to
inputRef since
ref is a special prop in React and cannot be passed to children.
See ./example/Ref.js for usage example.
<input>
<DebounceInput
type="number"
onChange={event => this.setState({value: event.target.value})}
placeholder="Name"
className="user-name" />
Will result in
<input
type="number"
placeholder="Name"
className="user-name" />
This library has typescript typings, import them the same way as in javascript:
import {DebounceInput} from 'react-debounce-input';
Also there are helper types
DebounceTextArea and
Debounced to provide strict interfaces for wrapping components different from standard
<input />. Check usage examples in
example/typescript-example.tsx.
NOTE library author is not using Typescript, so if you are using typings and found an issue, please submit a PR with fix. Thanks @iyegoroff for the initial TS support!
Currently is being developed and tested with the latest stable
Node on
OSX.
To run example covering all
DebounceInput features, use
yarn start, which will compile
example/Example.js
git clone git@github.com:nkbt/react-debounce-input.git
cd react-debounce-input
yarn install
yarn start
# then
open http://localhost:8080
# to run ESLint check
yarn lint
# to run tests
yarn test
MIT
If you have to do something recursively with input data, you have to make sure that the operations must be less. This package will help you to take action after some time. Definitely, a better package to have while working with asynchronous requests based on user input.