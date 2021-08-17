React component that renders an Input, Textarea or other element with debounced onChange. Can be used as drop-in replacement for <input type="text" /> or <textarea />

Live design system demo

https://www.jinno.io/app/19

Simple web demo

http://nkbt.github.io/react-debounce-input

Codepen demo

http://codepen.io/nkbt/pen/VvmzLQ

Installation

NPM

npm install --save react-debounce-input

yarn

yarn add react-debounce-input

1998 Script Tag:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react@16.0.0/umd/react.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-debounce-input/build/react-debounce-input.js" > </ script > (Module exposed as `DebounceInput`)

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import {DebounceInput} from 'react-debounce-input' ; class App extends React . Component { state = { value : '' }; render() { return ( < div > < DebounceInput minLength = {2} debounceTimeout = {300} onChange = {event => this.setState({value: event.target.value})} /> < p > Value: {this.state.value} </ p > </ div > ); } } const appRoot = document.createElement('div'); document.body.appendChild(appRoot); ReactDOM.render( < App /> , appRoot);

Options

element : PropTypes.string or React.PropTypes.func (default: "input")

You can specify element="textarea". For Example:

<DebounceInput element= "textarea" />

Will result in

<textarea />

Note: when rendering a <textarea /> you may wish to set forceNotifyByEnter = {false} so the user can make new lines without forcing notification of the current value.

This package has only been tested with <input /> and <textarea /> but should work with any element which has value and onChange props.

You can also use a custom react component as the element. For Example:

<DebounceInput element={CustomReactComponent} />

Will result in

<CustomReactComponent />

onChange : PropTypes.func.isRequired

Function called when value is changed (debounced) with original event passed through

value : PropTypes.string

Value of the Input box. Can be omitted, so component works as usual non-controlled input.

minLength : PropTypes.number (default: 0)

Minimal length of text to start notify, if value becomes shorter then minLength (after removing some characters), there will be a notification with empty value '' .

debounceTimeout : PropTypes.number (default: 100)

Notification debounce timeout in ms. If set to -1 , disables automatic notification completely. Notification will only happen by pressing Enter then.

forceNotifyByEnter : PropTypes.bool (default: true)

Notification of current value will be sent immediately by hitting Enter key. Enabled by-default. Notification value follows the same rule as with debounced notification, so if Length is less, then minLength - empty value '' will be sent back.

NOTE if onKeyDown callback prop was present, it will be still invoked transparently.

forceNotifyOnBlur : PropTypes.bool (default: true)

Same as forceNotifyByEnter , but notification will be sent when focus leaves the input field.

inputRef : PropTypes.func (default: undefined)

Will pass ref={inputRef} to generated input element. We needed to rename ref to inputRef since ref is a special prop in React and cannot be passed to children.

See ./example/Ref.js for usage example.

Arbitrary props will be transferred to rendered <input>

<DebounceInput type= "number" onChange={event => this .setState({ value : event.target.value})} placeholder= "Name" className= "user-name" />

Will result in

<input type= "number" placeholder= "Name" className= "user-name" />

Typescript

This library has typescript typings, import them the same way as in javascript:

import {DebounceInput} from 'react-debounce-input' ;

Also there are helper types DebounceTextArea and Debounced to provide strict interfaces for wrapping components different from standard <input /> . Check usage examples in example/typescript-example.tsx .

NOTE library author is not using Typescript, so if you are using typings and found an issue, please submit a PR with fix. Thanks @iyegoroff for the initial TS support!

Development and testing

Currently is being developed and tested with the latest stable Node on OSX .

To run example covering all DebounceInput features, use yarn start , which will compile example/Example.js

git clone git@github.com:nkbt/react-debounce-input.git cd react-debounce-input yarn install yarn start open http://localhost:8080

Tests

yarn lint yarn test

License

MIT