A React dropdown menu

Live Example: React Dropdown Menu

NOTE: I am no longer actively developing this project since it has met most of the initial goals and I will be spending most of my time developing the bigger project react-md. I am more than happy to keep review/accepting pull requests with new features/bugfixes though.

Installation

$ npm install -S react-dd-menu \ react \ react-dom \ react-transition-group

Props

DropdownMenu

static MENU_SIZES = [ 'sm' , 'md' , 'lg' , 'xl' ] static ALIGNMENTS = [ 'center' , 'right' , 'left' ] static propTypes = { isOpen : PropTypes.bool.isRequired, close : PropTypes.func.isRequired, toggle : PropTypes.node.isRequired, children : PropTypes.node, inverse : PropTypes.bool, align : PropTypes.oneOf(ALIGNMENTS), animAlign : PropTypes.oneOf(ALIGNMENTS), textAlign : PropTypes.oneOf(ALIGNMENTS), menuAlign : PropTypes.oneOf(ALIGNMENTS), className : PropTypes.string, size : PropTypes.oneOf(MENU_SIZES), upwards : PropTypes.bool, animate : PropTypes.bool, enterTimeout : PropTypes.number, leaveTimeout : PropTypes.number, closeOnInsideClick : PropTypes.bool, closeOnOutsideClick : PropTypes.bool, } static defaultProps = { inverse : false , align : 'center' , animAlign : null , textAlign : null , menuAlign : null , className : null , size : null , upwards : false , animate : true , enterTimeout : 150 , leaveTimeout : 150 , closeOnInsideClick : true , closeOnOutsideClick : true , }

isOpen - Boolean for telling if the menu is open. This was passed in as a prop instead of having the component's own state so you can decide when to close the menu on your own.

- Boolean for telling if the menu is open. This was passed in as a prop instead of having the component's own state so you can decide when to close the menu on your own. close - a function to call that turns the isOpen boolean to false

- a function to call that turns the boolean to false toggle - any renderable item that will be used to toggle the menu open. So normally a button or any other content.

- any renderable item that will be used to toggle the menu open. So normally a button or any other content. inverse - boolean if it is an inversed color menu

- boolean if it is an inversed color menu align - the alignment for the animation, text, and menu if the specific props are not given. Defaults to center

- the alignment for the animation, text, and menu if the specific props are not given. Defaults to animAlign - the alignment/direction that the menu will appear from

- the alignment/direction that the menu will appear from textAlign - the alignment of each list item's text

- the alignment of each list item's text menuAlign - the alignment of the menu to the toggle element

- the alignment of the menu to the element size - the size of the menu. Defaults to auto size.

- the size of the menu. Defaults to auto size. className - any additional css classes to add the the dropdown menu container. ( .dd-menu )

- any additional css classes to add the the dropdown menu container. ( ) upwards - boolean if the menu should go upwards. Defaults to false

- boolean if the menu should go upwards. Defaults to animate - boolean if the menu should animate on open and close. Defaults to true

- boolean if the menu should animate on open and close. Defaults to enterTimeout - the amount of time in ms to end the CSSTransitionGroup. Defaults to 150

- the amount of time in ms to end the CSSTransitionGroup. Defaults to leaveTimeout - the amount of time in ms to end the CSSTransitionGroup. Defaults to 150

- the amount of time in ms to end the CSSTransitionGroup. Defaults to closeOnInsideClick - a boolean if the menu should close when you click inside the menu. Defaults to true

- a boolean if the menu should close when you click inside the menu. Defaults to closeOnOutsideClick - a boolean if the menu should close when you click elsewhere on the page. Defaults to true

NestedDropdownMenu

static propTypes = { toggle : PropTypes.node.isRequired, children : PropTypes.node, nested : PropTypes.oneOf([ 'inherit' , 'reverse' , 'left' , 'right' ]), animate : PropTypes.bool, direction : PropTypes.oneOf([ 'left' , 'right' ]), upwards : PropTypes.bool, delay : PropTypes.number, enterTimeout : PropTypes.number, leaveTimeout : PropTypes.number, openOnMouseover : PropTypes.bool, } static defaultProps = { nested : 'reverse' , animate : false , direction : 'right' , upwards : false , delay : 500 , enterTimeout : 150 , leaveTimeout : 150 , openOnMouseover : true , }

toggle - an renderable item that will open the nested menu on hover. It gets wrapped in a li element, so it might be best to have a button or a link tag.

- an renderable item that will open the nested menu on hover. It gets wrapped in a element, so it might be best to have a button or a link tag. nested - the nested menu's expansion direction. The default case should hopefully be the only used case. Inherit - If the main dropdown menu is aligned left, the nested menu will appear to the left as well. Reverse - If the main dropdown menu is aligned left, the nested menu will appear to the right. Left - Force the menu to appear to the left of the menu. Right - Force the menu to appear to the right of the menu.

- the nested menu's expansion direction. The default case should hopefully be the only used case. animate - boolean if the nested menu should animate when appearing. Defaults to false

- boolean if the nested menu should animate when appearing. Defaults to direction - The animation direction.

- The animation direction. upwards - boolean if the nested menu should render upwards. Defaults to false

- boolean if the nested menu should render upwards. Defaults to delay - A number in ms to allow the mouse to be off of the dropdown menu to close it. Defaults to 500ms

- A number in ms to allow the mouse to be off of the dropdown menu to close it. Defaults to enterTimeout - the amount of time in ms to end the CSSTransitionGroup. Defaults to 150

- the amount of time in ms to end the CSSTransitionGroup. Defaults to leaveTimeout - the amount of time in ms to end the CSSTransitionGroup. Defaults to 150

- the amount of time in ms to end the CSSTransitionGroup. Defaults to openOnMouseover - boolean if the menu can be opened/close by mouseover/mouseleave events

Styling

In the dist folder, there is a react-dd-menu.css and a react-dd-menu.min.css with the default css stylings. If you have SASS, the source is located in src/scss .

If you don't want the default css or to edit the default, the layout is this:

.dd-menu | | | | | | | [ role ="separator"], .separator

The separator can be any element with a classname of .separator or any element with a role of separator (or both). To get the best styling, it should probably be applied to an li element.

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import DropdownMenu from 'react-dd-menu' ; export default class Example extends React . Component { constructor () { super (); this .state = { isMenuOpen : false }; this .click = this .click.bind( this ); this .toggle = this .toggle.bind( this ); this .close = this .close.bind( this ); } toggle() { this .setState({ isMenuOpen : ! this .state.isMenuOpen }); } close() { this .setState({ isMenuOpen : false }); } click() { console .log( 'You clicked an item' ); } render() { const menuOptions = { isOpen : this .state.isMenuOpen, close : this .close, toggle : < button type = "button" onClick = {this.toggle} > Click me! </ button > , align : 'right' }; return ( < DropdownMenu { ...menuOptions }> < li > < a href = "#" > Example 1 </ a > </ li > < li > < button type = "button" onClick = {this.click} > Example 2 </ button > </ li > </ DropdownMenu > ); } }

or..

var React = require ( 'react' ); var DropdownMenu = require ( 'react-dd-menu' ); var Example = React.createClass({ getInitialState : function ( ) { return { isMenuOpen : false }; }, toggle : function ( ) { this .setState({ isMenuOpen : ! this .state.isMenuOpen }); }, close : function ( ) { this .setState({ isMenuOpen : false }); }, click : function ( ) { console .log( 'You clicked an item' ); }, render : function ( ) { var menuOptions = { isOpen : this .state.isMenuOpen, close : this .close, toggle : < button type = "button" onClick = {this.toggle} > Click me! </ button > , align : 'right' } return ( < DropdownMenu { ...menuOptions }> < li > < a href = "#" > Example 1 </ a > </ li > < li > < button type = "button" onClick = {this.click} > Example 2 </ button > </ li > </ DropdownMenu > ); } });

Nested Menu Example

; import React from 'react' ; import DropdownMenu, { NestedDropdownMenu } from 'react-dd-menu' ; class Example extends React . Component { state = { isMenuOpen : false }; toggle = () => { this .setState({ isMenuOpen : ! this .state.isMenuOpen }); } close = () => { this .setState({ isMenuOpen : false }); }; click = () => { console .log( 'You clicked an item' ); }; render() { const menuOptions = { isOpen : this .state.isMenuOpen, close : this .close, toggle : < button type = "button" onClick = {this.toggle} > Click me! </ button > , align : 'right' , }; const nestedProps = { toggle : < a href = "#" > Hover me for Nested Menu! </ a > , animate : true , }; return ( < DropdownMenu { ...menuOptions }> < li > < a href = "#" > Example 1 </ a > </ li > < li > < button type = "button" onClick = {this.click} > Example 2 </ button > </ li > < li role = "separator" className = "separator" /> < NestedDropdownMenu { ...nestedProps }> < li > < a href = "#" > I am in a Nested Menu! </ a > </ li > </ NestedDropdownMenu > </ DropdownMenu > ); } }

Contributors/Local Changes

To rebuild the source:

$ npm run build

This will output all the css and js files into ./dist ;

Versions