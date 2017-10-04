openbase logo
Readme

react-dd-menu

A React dropdown menu

Live Example: React Dropdown Menu

NOTE: I am no longer actively developing this project since it has met most of the initial goals and I will be spending most of my time developing the bigger project react-md. I am more than happy to keep review/accepting pull requests with new features/bugfixes though.

Installation

$ npm install -S react-dd-menu \
                 # If you haven't installed already
                 react \
                 react-dom \
                 react-transition-group

Props

  static MENU_SIZES = ['sm', 'md', 'lg', 'xl']
  static ALIGNMENTS = ['center', 'right', 'left']

  static propTypes = {
    isOpen: PropTypes.bool.isRequired,
    close: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
    toggle: PropTypes.node.isRequired,
    children: PropTypes.node,
    inverse: PropTypes.bool,
    align: PropTypes.oneOf(ALIGNMENTS),
    animAlign: PropTypes.oneOf(ALIGNMENTS),
    textAlign: PropTypes.oneOf(ALIGNMENTS),
    menuAlign: PropTypes.oneOf(ALIGNMENTS),
    className: PropTypes.string,
    size: PropTypes.oneOf(MENU_SIZES),
    upwards: PropTypes.bool,
    animate: PropTypes.bool,
    enterTimeout: PropTypes.number,
    leaveTimeout: PropTypes.number,
    closeOnInsideClick: PropTypes.bool,
    closeOnOutsideClick: PropTypes.bool,
  }

  static defaultProps = {
    inverse: false,
    align: 'center',
    animAlign: null,
    textAlign: null,
    menuAlign: null,
    className: null,
    size: null,
    upwards: false,
    animate: true,
    enterTimeout: 150,
    leaveTimeout: 150,
    closeOnInsideClick: true,
    closeOnOutsideClick: true,
  }
  • isOpen - Boolean for telling if the menu is open. This was passed in as a prop instead of having the component's own state so you can decide when to close the menu on your own.
  • close - a function to call that turns the isOpen boolean to false
  • toggle - any renderable item that will be used to toggle the menu open. So normally a button or any other content.
  • inverse - boolean if it is an inversed color menu
  • align - the alignment for the animation, text, and menu if the specific props are not given. Defaults to center
  • animAlign - the alignment/direction that the menu will appear from
  • textAlign - the alignment of each list item's text
  • menuAlign - the alignment of the menu to the toggle element
  • size - the size of the menu. Defaults to auto size.
  • className - any additional css classes to add the the dropdown menu container. (.dd-menu)
  • upwards - boolean if the menu should go upwards. Defaults to false
  • animate - boolean if the menu should animate on open and close. Defaults to true
  • enterTimeout - the amount of time in ms to end the CSSTransitionGroup. Defaults to 150
  • leaveTimeout - the amount of time in ms to end the CSSTransitionGroup. Defaults to 150
  • closeOnInsideClick - a boolean if the menu should close when you click inside the menu. Defaults to true
  • closeOnOutsideClick - a boolean if the menu should close when you click elsewhere on the page. Defaults to true
NestedDropdownMenu
  static propTypes = {
    toggle: PropTypes.node.isRequired,
    children: PropTypes.node,
    nested: PropTypes.oneOf(['inherit', 'reverse', 'left', 'right']),
    animate: PropTypes.bool,
    direction: PropTypes.oneOf(['left', 'right']),
    upwards: PropTypes.bool,
    delay: PropTypes.number,
    enterTimeout: PropTypes.number,
    leaveTimeout: PropTypes.number,
    openOnMouseover: PropTypes.bool,
  }

  static defaultProps = {
    nested: 'reverse',
    animate: false,
    direction: 'right',
    upwards: false,
    delay: 500,
    enterTimeout: 150,
    leaveTimeout: 150,
    openOnMouseover: true,
  }
  • toggle - an renderable item that will open the nested menu on hover. It gets wrapped in a li element, so it might be best to have a button or a link tag.
  • nested - the nested menu's expansion direction. The default case should hopefully be the only used case.
    • Inherit - If the main dropdown menu is aligned left, the nested menu will appear to the left as well.
    • Reverse - If the main dropdown menu is aligned left, the nested menu will appear to the right.
    • Left - Force the menu to appear to the left of the menu.
    • Right - Force the menu to appear to the right of the menu.
  • animate - boolean if the nested menu should animate when appearing. Defaults to false
  • direction - The animation direction.
  • upwards - boolean if the nested menu should render upwards. Defaults to false
  • delay - A number in ms to allow the mouse to be off of the dropdown menu to close it. Defaults to 500ms
  • enterTimeout - the amount of time in ms to end the CSSTransitionGroup. Defaults to 150
  • leaveTimeout - the amount of time in ms to end the CSSTransitionGroup. Defaults to 150
  • openOnMouseover - boolean if the menu can be opened/close by mouseover/mouseleave events

Styling

In the dist folder, there is a react-dd-menu.css and a react-dd-menu.min.css with the default css stylings. If you have SASS, the source is located in src/scss.

If you don't want the default css or to edit the default, the layout is this:

.dd-menu
| -- toggle component
| -- .dd-menu-items
|    | -- ul
|    |    | [role="separator"], .separator

The separator can be any element with a classname of .separator or any element with a role of separator (or both). To get the best styling, it should probably be applied to an li element.

Usage

import React from 'react';
import DropdownMenu from 'react-dd-menu';

export default class Example extends React.Component {
  constructor() {
    super();
    this.state = {
        isMenuOpen: false
    };
    this.click = this.click.bind(this);
    this.toggle = this.toggle.bind(this);
    this.close = this.close.bind(this);
  }

  toggle() {
    this.setState({ isMenuOpen: !this.state.isMenuOpen });
  }

  close() {
    this.setState({ isMenuOpen: false });
  }

  click() {
    console.log('You clicked an item');
  }

  render() {
    const menuOptions = {
      isOpen: this.state.isMenuOpen,
      close: this.close,
      toggle: <button type="button" onClick={this.toggle}>Click me!</button>,
      align: 'right'
    };
    return (
      <DropdownMenu {...menuOptions}>
        <li><a href="#">Example 1</a></li>
        <li><button type="button" onClick={this.click}>Example 2</button></li>
      </DropdownMenu>
    );
  }
}

or..

var React = require('react');
var DropdownMenu = require('react-dd-menu');

var Example = React.createClass({
  getInitialState: function() {
    return { isMenuOpen: false };
  },

  toggle: function() {
    this.setState({ isMenuOpen: !this.state.isMenuOpen });
  },

  close: function() {
    this.setState({ isMenuOpen: false });
  },

  click: function() {
    console.log('You clicked an item');
  },

  render: function() {
    var menuOptions = {
      isOpen: this.state.isMenuOpen,
      close: this.close,
      toggle: <button type="button" onClick={this.toggle}>Click me!</button>,
      align: 'right'
    }
    return (
      <DropdownMenu {...menuOptions}>
        <li><a href="#">Example 1</a></li>
        <li><button type="button" onClick={this.click}>Example 2</button></li>
      </DropdownMenu>
    );
  }
});

Nested Menu Example

'use strict';

import React from 'react';
import DropdownMenu, { NestedDropdownMenu } from 'react-dd-menu';

class Example extends React.Component {
  state = { isMenuOpen: false };

  toggle = () => {
    this.setState({ isMenuOpen: !this.state.isMenuOpen });
  }

  close = () => {
    this.setState({ isMenuOpen: false });
  };

  click = () => {
    console.log('You clicked an item');
  };

  render() {
    const menuOptions = {
      isOpen: this.state.isMenuOpen,
      close: this.close,
      toggle: <button type="button" onClick={this.toggle}>Click me!</button>,
      align: 'right',
    };

    const nestedProps = {
      toggle: <a href="#">Hover me for Nested Menu!</a>,
      animate: true,
    };

    return (
      <DropdownMenu {...menuOptions}>
        <li><a href="#">Example 1</a></li>
        <li><button type="button" onClick={this.click}>Example 2</button></li>
        <li role="separator" className="separator" />
        <NestedDropdownMenu {...nestedProps}>
          <li><a href="#">I am in a Nested Menu!</a></li>
        </NestedDropdownMenu>
      </DropdownMenu>
    );
  }
}

Contributors/Local Changes

To rebuild the source:

$ npm run build

This will output all the css and js files into ./dist;

Versions

  • 0.0.2 - Fixed removing the click event listener
  • 0.0.3 - Positioning fixes and convenience props for different dropdown menu configs
  • 0.0.4 - Fixed width for firefox and added convenience props for sizes
  • 0.0.5 - Fixed Button font size, added examples
  • 1.0.0 - Added nested dropdown menus, a separator class, drop-up? menus.
  • 1.0.1 - Fixed exports for ES5 :(
  • 1.0.2 - Added delay to nested dropdown menu closing and added github page for examples.
  • 1.0.3 - Fixed problem with multiple menus and added ability to disable animation
  • 1.0.4 - Upgraded to React 0.14.0
  • 1.0.5 - Added ability to disable onClickInside and onClickOutside close of the menus. Added Touch/click support for nested menus.
  • 1.0.6 - No new features. Upgraded dev stuff to babel 6 and separated example
  • 1.0.7 - Updated to support React 15 as peer dependencies. No real changes needed
  • 2.0.0 - Removed PureRenderMixin peerDependecy and switched to PureComponent instead.
  • 2.0.1 - Updated for React 15.5
  • 2.0.2 - Small bugfix for any child elements that had onClick handlers. [#52]

