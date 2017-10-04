A React dropdown menu
Live Example: React Dropdown Menu
NOTE: I am no longer actively developing this project since it has met most of the initial goals and I will be spending most of my time developing the bigger project react-md. I am more than happy to keep review/accepting pull requests with new features/bugfixes though.
$ npm install -S react-dd-menu \
# If you haven't installed already
react \
react-dom \
react-transition-group
static MENU_SIZES = ['sm', 'md', 'lg', 'xl']
static ALIGNMENTS = ['center', 'right', 'left']
static propTypes = {
isOpen: PropTypes.bool.isRequired,
close: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
toggle: PropTypes.node.isRequired,
children: PropTypes.node,
inverse: PropTypes.bool,
align: PropTypes.oneOf(ALIGNMENTS),
animAlign: PropTypes.oneOf(ALIGNMENTS),
textAlign: PropTypes.oneOf(ALIGNMENTS),
menuAlign: PropTypes.oneOf(ALIGNMENTS),
className: PropTypes.string,
size: PropTypes.oneOf(MENU_SIZES),
upwards: PropTypes.bool,
animate: PropTypes.bool,
enterTimeout: PropTypes.number,
leaveTimeout: PropTypes.number,
closeOnInsideClick: PropTypes.bool,
closeOnOutsideClick: PropTypes.bool,
}
static defaultProps = {
inverse: false,
align: 'center',
animAlign: null,
textAlign: null,
menuAlign: null,
className: null,
size: null,
upwards: false,
animate: true,
enterTimeout: 150,
leaveTimeout: 150,
closeOnInsideClick: true,
closeOnOutsideClick: true,
}
isOpen - Boolean for telling if the menu is open. This was passed in as a prop instead of having the component's own state so you can decide when to close the menu on your own.
close - a function to call that turns the
isOpen boolean to false
toggle - any renderable item that will be used to toggle the menu open. So normally a button or any other content.
inverse - boolean if it is an inversed color menu
align - the alignment for the animation, text, and menu if the specific props are not given. Defaults to
center
animAlign - the alignment/direction that the menu will appear from
textAlign - the alignment of each list item's text
menuAlign - the alignment of the menu to the
toggle element
size - the size of the menu. Defaults to auto size.
className - any additional css classes to add the the dropdown menu container. (
.dd-menu)
upwards - boolean if the menu should go upwards. Defaults to
false
animate - boolean if the menu should animate on open and close. Defaults to
true
enterTimeout - the amount of time in ms to end the CSSTransitionGroup. Defaults to
150
leaveTimeout - the amount of time in ms to end the CSSTransitionGroup. Defaults to
150
closeOnInsideClick - a boolean if the menu should close when you click inside the menu. Defaults to
true
closeOnOutsideClick - a boolean if the menu should close when you click elsewhere on the page. Defaults to
true
static propTypes = {
toggle: PropTypes.node.isRequired,
children: PropTypes.node,
nested: PropTypes.oneOf(['inherit', 'reverse', 'left', 'right']),
animate: PropTypes.bool,
direction: PropTypes.oneOf(['left', 'right']),
upwards: PropTypes.bool,
delay: PropTypes.number,
enterTimeout: PropTypes.number,
leaveTimeout: PropTypes.number,
openOnMouseover: PropTypes.bool,
}
static defaultProps = {
nested: 'reverse',
animate: false,
direction: 'right',
upwards: false,
delay: 500,
enterTimeout: 150,
leaveTimeout: 150,
openOnMouseover: true,
}
toggle - an renderable item that will open the nested menu on hover. It gets wrapped in a
li element, so it might be best to have a button or a link tag.
nested - the nested menu's expansion direction. The default case should hopefully be the only used case.
animate - boolean if the nested menu should animate when appearing. Defaults to
false
direction - The animation direction.
upwards - boolean if the nested menu should render upwards. Defaults to
false
delay - A number in ms to allow the mouse to be off of the dropdown menu to close it. Defaults to
500ms
enterTimeout - the amount of time in ms to end the CSSTransitionGroup. Defaults to
150
leaveTimeout - the amount of time in ms to end the CSSTransitionGroup. Defaults to
150
openOnMouseover - boolean if the menu can be opened/close by mouseover/mouseleave events
In the
dist folder, there is a
react-dd-menu.css and a
react-dd-menu.min.css with the default css stylings. If you have SASS, the source is located in
src/scss.
If you don't want the default css or to edit the default, the layout is this:
.dd-menu
| -- toggle component
| -- .dd-menu-items
| | -- ul
| | | [role="separator"], .separator
The separator can be any element with a classname of
.separator or any element with a role of separator (or both). To get the best styling, it should probably be applied to an
li element.
import React from 'react';
import DropdownMenu from 'react-dd-menu';
export default class Example extends React.Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.state = {
isMenuOpen: false
};
this.click = this.click.bind(this);
this.toggle = this.toggle.bind(this);
this.close = this.close.bind(this);
}
toggle() {
this.setState({ isMenuOpen: !this.state.isMenuOpen });
}
close() {
this.setState({ isMenuOpen: false });
}
click() {
console.log('You clicked an item');
}
render() {
const menuOptions = {
isOpen: this.state.isMenuOpen,
close: this.close,
toggle: <button type="button" onClick={this.toggle}>Click me!</button>,
align: 'right'
};
return (
<DropdownMenu {...menuOptions}>
<li><a href="#">Example 1</a></li>
<li><button type="button" onClick={this.click}>Example 2</button></li>
</DropdownMenu>
);
}
}
or..
var React = require('react');
var DropdownMenu = require('react-dd-menu');
var Example = React.createClass({
getInitialState: function() {
return { isMenuOpen: false };
},
toggle: function() {
this.setState({ isMenuOpen: !this.state.isMenuOpen });
},
close: function() {
this.setState({ isMenuOpen: false });
},
click: function() {
console.log('You clicked an item');
},
render: function() {
var menuOptions = {
isOpen: this.state.isMenuOpen,
close: this.close,
toggle: <button type="button" onClick={this.toggle}>Click me!</button>,
align: 'right'
}
return (
<DropdownMenu {...menuOptions}>
<li><a href="#">Example 1</a></li>
<li><button type="button" onClick={this.click}>Example 2</button></li>
</DropdownMenu>
);
}
});
'use strict';
import React from 'react';
import DropdownMenu, { NestedDropdownMenu } from 'react-dd-menu';
class Example extends React.Component {
state = { isMenuOpen: false };
toggle = () => {
this.setState({ isMenuOpen: !this.state.isMenuOpen });
}
close = () => {
this.setState({ isMenuOpen: false });
};
click = () => {
console.log('You clicked an item');
};
render() {
const menuOptions = {
isOpen: this.state.isMenuOpen,
close: this.close,
toggle: <button type="button" onClick={this.toggle}>Click me!</button>,
align: 'right',
};
const nestedProps = {
toggle: <a href="#">Hover me for Nested Menu!</a>,
animate: true,
};
return (
<DropdownMenu {...menuOptions}>
<li><a href="#">Example 1</a></li>
<li><button type="button" onClick={this.click}>Example 2</button></li>
<li role="separator" className="separator" />
<NestedDropdownMenu {...nestedProps}>
<li><a href="#">I am in a Nested Menu!</a></li>
</NestedDropdownMenu>
</DropdownMenu>
);
}
}
To rebuild the source:
$ npm run build
This will output all the css and js files into
./dist;