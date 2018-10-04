openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rd

react-dazzle

by Raathi Kugarajan
1.4.0 (see all)

🚀 Dashboards made easy in React JS.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Dazzle
React Dazzle

Dashboards made easy in React JS

License NPM Version Travis Build Coverage via Codecov


Looking for maintainers https://github.com/Raathigesh/dazzle/issues/41

Dazzle is a library for building dashboards with React JS. Dazzle does not depend on any front-end libraries but it makes it easier to integrate with them.

Dazzle's goal is to be flexible and simple. Even though there are some UI components readily available out of the box, you have the complete control to override them as you wish with your own styles and layout.

Features

  • Grid based layout
  • Add/Remove widgets
  • Drag and drop widget re-ordering
  • UI framework agnostic
  • Simple yet flexible
  • Well documented (It's a feature! Don't you think?)

Installation

$ npm install react-dazzle --save

Dazzle me

Here is a demo. Widgets shows fake data though but they look so damn cool (At least for me).

Repository of the demo is available here.

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Dashboard from 'react-dazzle';

// Your widget. Just another react component.
import CounterWidget from './widgets/CounterWidget';

// Default styles.
import 'react-dazzle/lib/style/style.css';

class App extends Component {
  constructor() {
    this.state = {      
      widgets: {
        WordCounter: {
          type: CounterWidget,
          title: 'Counter widget',
        }
      },
      layout: {
        rows: [{
          columns: [{
            className: 'col-md-12',
            widgets: [{key: 'WordCounter'}],
          }],
        }],
      }
    };
  }

  render() {
    return <Dashboard  widgets={this.state.widgets} layout={this.state.layout}  />
  }
}

Dazzle uses react-dnd. The default Dashboard component of Dazzle is wrapped by DragDropContext of react-dnd. So you may want to use react-dnd in your React component hierarchy upper than where you use the Dashboard component of Dazzle. If you do so then you can't let Dazzle creating the DragDropContext because you want to create it yourself upper in the React component hierarchy of your application. So forth please use the DashboardWithoutDndContext component of Dazzle and wrapped your own component with DragDropContext(HTML5Backend):

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { DashboardWithoutDndContext } from 'react-dazzle';

// react-dnd
import { DragDropContext } from 'react-dnd';
import HTML5Backend from 'react-dnd-html5-backend';

// Your widget. Just another react component.
import CounterWidget from './widgets/CounterWidget';

// Default styles.
import 'react-dazzle/lib/style/style.css';

class App extends Component {
  constructor() {
    this.state = {      
      widgets: {
        WordCounter: {
          type: CounterWidget,
          title: 'Counter widget',
        }
      },
      layout: {
        rows: [{
          columns: [{
            className: 'col-md-12',
            widgets: [{key: 'WordCounter'}],
          }],
        }],
      }
    };
  }

  render() {
    return <DashboardWithoutDndContext  widgets={this.state.widgets} layout={this.state.layout}  />
  }
}

export default DragDropContext(HTML5Backend)(App);

API

PropsTypeDescriptionRequired
layoutObjectLayout of the dashboard.Yes
widgetsObjectWidgets that could be added to the dashboard.Yes
editableBooleanIndicates whether the dashboard is in editable mode.No
rowClassStringCSS class name(s) that should be given to the row div element. Default is row.No
editableColumnClassStringCSS class name(s) that should be used when a column is in editable mode.No
droppableColumnClassStringCSS class name(s) that should be used when a widget is about to be dropped in a column.No
frameComponentComponentCustomized frame component which should be used instead of the default frame. More on custom frame component.No
addWidgetComponentComponentCustomized add widget component which should be used instead of the default AddWidget component. More on custom add widget component.No
addWidgetComponentTextStringText that should be displayed in the Add Widget component. Default is Add Widget.No
onAdd(layout, rowIndex, columnIndex)functionWill be called when user clicks the AddWidget component.No
onRemove(layout)functionWill be called when a widget is removed.No
onMove(layout)functionWill be called when a widget is moved.No

Providing widgets

widgets prop of the dashboard component takes an object. A sample widgets object would look like below. This object holds all the widgets that could be used in the dashboard.

{
  HelloWorldWidget: {
    type: HelloWorld,
    title: 'Hello World Title',
    props: {
      text: 'Hello Humans!'
    }
  },
  AnotherWidget: {
    type: AnotherWidget,
    title: 'Another Widget Title'
  }
 }
  • type property - Should be a React component function or class.
  • title property - Title of the widget that should be displayed on top of the widget.
  • props property - Props that should be provided to the widget.

Dashboard layout

The layout prop takes the current layout of the dashboard. Layout could have multiple rows and columns. A sample layout object with a single row and two columns would look like below.

{
  rows: [{
    columns: [{
      className: 'col-md-6 col-sm-6 col-xs-12',
      widgets: [{key: 'HelloWorldWidget'}]
    }, {
      className: 'col-md-6 col-sm-6 col-xs-12',
      widgets: [{key: 'AnotherWidget'}]
    }]
  }]
}
  • className property - CSS class(es) that should be given to the column in the grid layout. Above sample layout uses the classes from bootstrap library. You could use the classes of your CSS library.
  • widgets property - An array of widgets that should be rendered in that particular column. key property of the widgets array should be a key from the widgets object.

Edit mode

Setting editable prop to true will make the dashboard editable.

Add new widget

When user tries to add a new widget, the onAdd callback will be called. More info here on how to handle widget addition.

Remove a widget

When a widget is removed, onRemove method will be called and new layout (The layout with the widget removed) will be available as an argument of onRemove method. Set the provided layout again to the dashboard to complete the widget removal. The Sample repository has the this feature implemented.

Customization

Implementing custom WidgetFrame component

A frame is the component which surrounds a widget. A frame has the title and the close button. Dazzle provides a default frame out of the box. But if you want, you can customize the frame as you like. More info here.

Implementing custom AddWidget component

Dazzle also allows you to customize the Add Widget component which appears when you enter edit mode. More info here.

Issues

  • Improve drag and drop experience (#1)

License

MIT © Raathigeshan

Sponsor

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial