





Dashboards made easy in React JS

Dazzle is a library for building dashboards with React JS. Dazzle does not depend on any front-end libraries but it makes it easier to integrate with them.

Dazzle's goal is to be flexible and simple. Even though there are some UI components readily available out of the box, you have the complete control to override them as you wish with your own styles and layout.

Features

Grid based layout

Add/Remove widgets

Drag and drop widget re-ordering

UI framework agnostic

Simple yet flexible

Well documented (It's a feature! Don't you think?)

Installation

$ npm install react-dazzle

Dazzle me

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Dashboard from 'react-dazzle' ; import CounterWidget from './widgets/CounterWidget' ; import 'react-dazzle/lib/style/style.css' ; class App extends Component { constructor () { this .state = { widgets : { WordCounter : { type : CounterWidget, title : 'Counter widget' , } }, layout : { rows : [{ columns : [{ className : 'col-md-12' , widgets : [{ key : 'WordCounter' }], }], }], } }; } render() { return < Dashboard widgets = {this.state.widgets} layout = {this.state.layout} /> } }

Dazzle uses react-dnd. The default Dashboard component of Dazzle is wrapped by DragDropContext of react-dnd. So you may want to use react-dnd in your React component hierarchy upper than where you use the Dashboard component of Dazzle. If you do so then you can't let Dazzle creating the DragDropContext because you want to create it yourself upper in the React component hierarchy of your application. So forth please use the DashboardWithoutDndContext component of Dazzle and wrapped your own component with DragDropContext(HTML5Backend):

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { DashboardWithoutDndContext } from 'react-dazzle' ; import { DragDropContext } from 'react-dnd' ; import HTML5Backend from 'react-dnd-html5-backend' ; import CounterWidget from './widgets/CounterWidget' ; import 'react-dazzle/lib/style/style.css' ; class App extends Component { constructor () { this .state = { widgets : { WordCounter : { type : CounterWidget, title : 'Counter widget' , } }, layout : { rows : [{ columns : [{ className : 'col-md-12' , widgets : [{ key : 'WordCounter' }], }], }], } }; } render() { return < DashboardWithoutDndContext widgets = {this.state.widgets} layout = {this.state.layout} /> } } export default DragDropContext(HTML5Backend)(App);

API

Props Type Description Required layout Object Layout of the dashboard. Yes widgets Object Widgets that could be added to the dashboard. Yes editable Boolean Indicates whether the dashboard is in editable mode. No rowClass String CSS class name(s) that should be given to the row div element. Default is row . No editableColumnClass String CSS class name(s) that should be used when a column is in editable mode. No droppableColumnClass String CSS class name(s) that should be used when a widget is about to be dropped in a column. No frameComponent Component Customized frame component which should be used instead of the default frame. More on custom frame component. No addWidgetComponent Component Customized add widget component which should be used instead of the default AddWidget component. More on custom add widget component. No addWidgetComponentText String Text that should be displayed in the Add Widget component. Default is Add Widget . No onAdd(layout, rowIndex, columnIndex) function Will be called when user clicks the AddWidget component. No onRemove(layout) function Will be called when a widget is removed. No onMove(layout) function Will be called when a widget is moved. No

Providing widgets

widgets prop of the dashboard component takes an object. A sample widgets object would look like below. This object holds all the widgets that could be used in the dashboard.

{ HelloWorldWidget : { type : HelloWorld, title : 'Hello World Title' , props : { text : 'Hello Humans!' } }, AnotherWidget : { type : AnotherWidget, title : 'Another Widget Title' } }

type property - Should be a React component function or class.

property - Should be a React component function or class. title property - Title of the widget that should be displayed on top of the widget.

property - Title of the widget that should be displayed on top of the widget. props property - Props that should be provided to the widget.

Dashboard layout

The layout prop takes the current layout of the dashboard. Layout could have multiple rows and columns. A sample layout object with a single row and two columns would look like below.

{ rows : [{ columns : [{ className : 'col-md-6 col-sm-6 col-xs-12' , widgets : [{ key : 'HelloWorldWidget' }] }, { className : 'col-md-6 col-sm-6 col-xs-12' , widgets : [{ key : 'AnotherWidget' }] }] }] }

className property - CSS class(es) that should be given to the column in the grid layout. Above sample layout uses the classes from bootstrap library. You could use the classes of your CSS library.

property - CSS class(es) that should be given to the column in the grid layout. Above sample layout uses the classes from bootstrap library. You could use the classes of your CSS library. widgets property - An array of widgets that should be rendered in that particular column. key property of the widgets array should be a key from the widgets object.

Edit mode

Setting editable prop to true will make the dashboard editable.

Add new widget

When user tries to add a new widget, the onAdd callback will be called. More info here on how to handle widget addition.

Remove a widget

When a widget is removed, onRemove method will be called and new layout (The layout with the widget removed) will be available as an argument of onRemove method. Set the provided layout again to the dashboard to complete the widget removal. The Sample repository has the this feature implemented.

Customization

Implementing custom WidgetFrame component

A frame is the component which surrounds a widget. A frame has the title and the close button. Dazzle provides a default frame out of the box. But if you want, you can customize the frame as you like. More info here.

Implementing custom AddWidget component

Dazzle also allows you to customize the Add Widget component which appears when you enter edit mode. More info here.

Issues

License

MIT © Raathigeshan