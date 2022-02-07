HarthSid ● 53 Rating s ● 70 Review s ● 1 year ago Great Documentation Easy to Use I have been using this library in my React apps for adding the date picker. It's highly customizable with all sorts of calendars available. I was able to choose the calenders very easily. The UI of the date picker is very much enhanced. The most important thing which makes it awesome is that there's no dependency while using this library. 6

Katharin Benson ● India ● 105 Rating s ● 134 Review s ● Machine Learning and Deep Learning Enthusiast. 5 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Highly Customizable The library is highly recommended with a lot of choices for calendars. I am using this for most of the projects that requires date picker. The bundle size is low for this package which is a huge deal for me. The library is not that customisable to be honest. The documentation covers all the use cases for the library and built-in typescript support is a plus. 0

Gabrijel Golubić ● Split, Croatia ● 29 Rating s ● 36 Review s ● Web Developer at SeekandHit. Studying computer science. 1 year ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Pretty decent and lightweight day picker with many customisable options. The main downside, imo, is that you can't really customise how days look so if you're looking for something more sophisticated (like showing more info inside day boxes) you're better off with creating your own solution. 0

Saurav Khdoolia ● Gurugram, India ● 88 Rating s ● 81 Review s ● On way to be : ) 7 months ago Hard to Use Performant I like this lib very much for the ease it provides to use. But last time while using it I had to customize how the days looked and god It was horrible doing that... I don't think it was made to be customized, But you can use it when you don't have much customization to do. 0