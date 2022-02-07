openbase logo
Date picker component for React.

HarthSid
1 year ago
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I have been using this library in my React apps for adding the date picker. It's highly customizable with all sorts of calendars available. I was able to choose the calenders very easily. The UI of the date picker is very much enhanced. The most important thing which makes it awesome is that there's no dependency while using this library.

6
Harshsidh
spartan269
harssid3
harthsid2-hub
sawan-hardcoder
nikhil2882
Katharin Benson
5 months ago
Machine Learning and Deep Learning Enthusiast.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

The library is highly recommended with a lot of choices for calendars. I am using this for most of the projects that requires date picker. The bundle size is low for this package which is a huge deal for me. The library is not that customisable to be honest. The documentation covers all the use cases for the library and built-in typescript support is a plus.

0
Gabrijel Golubić
1 year ago
Web Developer at SeekandHit. Studying computer science.
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Pretty decent and lightweight day picker with many customisable options. The main downside, imo, is that you can't really customise how days look so if you're looking for something more sophisticated (like showing more info inside day boxes) you're better off with creating your own solution.

0
Saurav Khdoolia
7 months ago
On way to be : )
7 months ago
Hard to Use
Performant

I like this lib very much for the ease it provides to use. But last time while using it I had to customize how the days looked and god It was horrible doing that... I don't think it was made to be customized, But you can use it when you don't have much customization to do.

0
rajesh-tirupathi
10 months ago
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Highly customizable yet very light weight date picker I have used in recent years. Its very flexible to choose different date formats & styles. supports wide range of calendars. Excellent documentation which covers all API's in detail. The best part of no dependencies. I use most of the times and recommend to fellow members. Its definitely fits into your requirements.

0

